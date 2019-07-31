The number of Lend Wallet users exceeded 50,000. Selected as "Blockchain Innovation 2019" as Social Lending

“Lend Wallet” is the most valuable wallet at the “Blockchain Innovation 2019” blockchain award sponsored by Token innovation held in China on January 4, 2019.

SANTA, JULIAN, MALTA, July 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 4, 2019, Lend Wallet was selected as the "most valuable wallets" at the "Blockchain innovation 2019" blockchain award hosted by Tokeninnovation in China. Selected from Cryptographic Asset Wallets in China and around the world, among them Lend Wallet was ranked 2nd in the "Most Valuable Wallets" foreign crypto asset wallet division.We are very happy that Lend Wallet has been selected along with some of the world's great wallets that we also respect.The best part of Lend Wallet is to increase your assets with social lending. Cryptographic currency and social lending work well together. First of all, it is possible to lend funds to those who need funding all over the world in less than 10 minutes. On the other hand, because of the blockchain, the social lending side can not lie as well, and reports accurate yields. A blunder like maneo in Japan can never happen.[What is Blockchain innovation 2019? ]Blockchain innovation 2019 is hosted by China-based blockchain and token data and rating agency "Tokeninnovation". It is an event to recognize the celebrity of the project and the industry that is attracting worldwide attention. More than 300 blockchain pliers representing the world participated on the day, deepening friendships with each other. A part of the celebrity list that has been joined can be viewed from the Blockchain innovation 2019 official site."Lend Wallet" is a wallet application that can manage cryptographic assets (virtual currency) securely and can automatically operate assets using social lending. The number of downloads has exceeded 250,000. The overwhelming functionality that can meet a wide range of needs and the ease of handling with intuitive operation are popular. Implemented advanced chat function that utilizes block chain function so that cryptographic assets can be felt closer to you.【background】Since social lending benefits both funders and recipients, the market size, which was $ 1.2 billion in the world in 2012, is 2015 according to a survey by Transparency Market Research. To $ 26.1 billion. It will also grow at an average annual growth rate of 48.2% from 2016 onwards, reaching $ 897.8 billion by 2024.Main Features of Lend WalletSupports Ethereal and almost all ERC20 / ERC223 tokensEasy settlement by QR code If you save the passphrase carefully, you can restore the assetDirect chat, bulletin board (community) function (iOS / Android only) Throwing change function in bulletin board (community) function (iOS / Android only)Direct synchronization with the distributed exchange "Lend DEX" (Mac / Windows only) AirDrop function of ERC20 / ERC223 tokens Supported in 8 languages ​​(including Japanese language) Cryptographic asset market value available Settlement possible with specified amount of account We can confirm transmission and reception history in list



