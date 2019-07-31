Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Hand Dryer Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast To 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hand Dryer Market (Hot hand dryers and Jet hand dryers) Market for Hotel, Hospitals & Clinics, Food processing & Service Industry, Commercial Complexes, Office Buildings and Others Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2022 

The report covers forecast and analysis for the hand dryer market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both Volume (Thousand Units) and revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the hand dryer market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the hand dryer market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the hand dryer market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the hand dryer market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein type segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the hand dryer market by segmenting the market based on product and applications. All the type and application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East Africa with its bifurcation into major countries including US, Germany, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil. This segmentation includes demand for individual applications in all the regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global hand dryer market. Key players profiled in the report include American Dryer, Inc., Bradley Corporation, Dyson Ltd., Electrostar Gmbh, Excel Dryer, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and World Dryer Corporation.

This report segments the global hand dryer market as follows:

Global Hand Dryer Market: Type Segment Analysis 
Hot hand dryers 
Jet hand dryers

Global Hand Dryer Market: Application Segment Analysis 
Hotel 
Hospitals Clinics 
Food processing Service Industry 
Commercial Complexes 
Office Buildings 
Others

Global Hand Dryer Market: Regional Segment Analysis 
North America 
U.S. 
Europe 
UK 
France 
Germany 
Asia Pacific 
China 
Japan 
India 
Latin America 
Brazil 
Middle East and Africa

 

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface 

Chapter 2 Executive Summary 

Chapter 3 Hand Dryer Market Global Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Hand Dryer Market Competitive Landscape 

Chapter 5 Global Hand Dryer Market Type Segment Analysis 

Chapter 6 Global Hand Dryer Market Application Segment Analysis 

Chapter 7 Global Hand Dryer Market Regional Segment Analysis 

Chapter 8 Company Profile 

 

Continued………................

