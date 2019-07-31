Global Virtual Customer Assistants Software Market |Business Overview, Technology Trend,Top Competitors,and Application

Wiseguyreports added new comprehensive Analysis Report “Global Virtual Customer Assistants Software Market 2019-2025” to its huge database.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on global Virtual Customer Assistants Software market has explored and mentioned several factors that are promoting growth in the market over the assessment period. It has studied volume trends, value aspects of the product/service, along with the pricing history. Some significant factors having a larger impact on the market include technological advances, growth in the global population, the impact of different government policies introduced, and the demand and supply mechanism functioning in the market.

A virtual customer assistant (VCA) is a business application that reproduces a discussion to convey data and, whenever propelled, follows up in the interest of the client to perform exchanges.

Engagement with a VCA is possible via the web, SMS, consumer messaging apps, mobile apps, peer-to-peer communities, kiosks and other web-based or mobile interfaces, and the engagement is text-based. In addition, a VCA can support speech- and text-based engagement in situations where voice processing is enabled. The VCA relies on knowledge repositories and NLP technologies. In some service scenarios, the combination of speech technology and the VCA provides a strong customer service proposition

In 2018, the global Virtual Customer Assistants Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Major Key Players Included in Virtual Customer Assistants Software Market

EGain

Interactions

Creative Virtual

Artificial Solutions

SmartAction

Nuance

Go Moment

IPsoft

Botfuel

Market segment by Product Type

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

Market segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

