Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Global Market Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2019

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) are active substances in a drug intended to achieve pharmacological activity which is having direct effect on disease treatment. APIs are synthesized by chemical synthesis, fermentation, biotechnological methods or enhanced from natural source. According to IQ4I analysis, the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market is expected to grow at a high CAGR to reach $307.2 billion by 2025. Adoption of biologics in disease management and increasing regulatory approvals in the past year, increasing scope of HPAPI market, patent expiration of major drugs, increasing trend of outsourcing and increase in geriatric population are some of the factors driving the market growth. The global API market is mainly segmented by synthesis, by business type, by application and by geography.

API market based on synthesis is further divided into synthetic API, Biotech API and HPAPI. Synthetic API holds major share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a mid-single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The major factors driving the synthetic chemical API market are patent expiration of synthetic (small molecule drugs), increasing number of small molecules in clinical trials, increasing outsourcing by the pharmaceutical companies, CMOs investments to expand manufacturing facilities, rise in incidence of chronic and age-related diseases, rapid growth in oncology market, technological advancement like cryogenic and continuous flow manufacturing. Based on the customer, the synthetic API is further divided into branded API and generic API. Branded API accounted the largest share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a mid-single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Generic API is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025, due to Patent expiry of blockbuster drugs, rising healthcare expenses, increasing outsourcing and shift towards the generic medicines led by the government initiatives.

Some of the key players of Active pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market are Lonza Group (Switzerland), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LTD (Israel), Sanofi (France), Patheon N.V (U.S), Aurobindo pharmaceuticals. (India), Seigfried Holdings A.G (Switzerland), Olon S.p.A (Italy), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.), Cambrex Corporation (U.S.) and AMRI, (U.S.).

Biotech API is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Increased investment in R&D by pharmaceutical companies for developing biologic drugs, adoption of biological therapies in disease management, increasing outsourcing, increasing biologics approvals in the past year, increasing chronic and autoimmune illnesses, increasing number of branded drugs going off-patent creating a scope for biosimilars, requirement of novel biologics therapeutics for rare diseases, increasing demand for antibody conjugates are few factors driving the biotech API market. Biotech API is further segmented into monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines and others (stem cell therapy and gene therapy). Monoclonal antibodies accounted for highest share in 2018 and expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Development of next generation antibodies such as antibody-drug conjugates and rising venture capital investments and applications of monoclonal antibodies are the factors booming monoclonal antibodies market growth. Based on the customer, biotech API is further divided into biologics and biosimilars. Biologics accounted the largest share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Biologics market is driven globally due to adoption of biological therapies in disease management, increasing biologics approvals in the past year, increasing chronic and autoimmune illnesses and increasing elderly population globally. Biosimilars is expected to grow at a mid-double digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Factors driving the biosimilar drug market are patent expiry of biological drugs, low cost compared to biologics health care expenditure, increase in chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, demand for quality healthcare.

