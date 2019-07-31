HokuApps Automation Platform helps Improve Efficiency for the Field Service Industry

HokuApps Brings Technological Disruption in Field Service Industry

SINGAPORE, July 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HokuApps , a Rapid Application Development (RAD) platform, simplifies the business process to help improve efficiency for businesses in the field service industry. As more and more businesses turn to digital transformation to streamline their technology, it is now becoming imperative for the field service industry as well to walk down this path for ease of business.According to a MarketsandMarkets report, the field service industry is going to see growth to USD 5.9 billion by 2024 from the current size of USD 2.4 billion in 2019. Further, the report elaborates that this growth is going to be powered by the growing demand for mobility-based solutions to improve operations and an increase in the adoption of cloud-based solutions.Ms. Rachitta Bahal, Head, Communications, HokuApps, said, “HokuApps has enabling technology that lets field service organizations customize solutions as per their need. And not just that, with HokuApps, the delivery of the technology and deployment is a breeze. We believe that we are true technology partners for our clients as we respond to their pain points and work with their existing systems which not only helps them adjust to the new technology easily but makes the transformation journey smooth.”HokuApps offers field service industry with admin back-end systems that help manage all their operations from one central platform. Further, it empowers the employees with an application right from their phone which helps them with the exact information they need, when they need it, along with any real-time assistance. Managers get the power to assign and track jobs, manage resources and customer payments as well as monitor all the communication with the customers.HokuApps offers one-click integration, with more than 500 different platforms with existing legacy systems. Built-in connectors allow us to streamline integration with the existing enterprise applications, that in -turn helps in maximizing revenue and optimizing workflow. In a business environment laden by legacy software and different systems, custom-built connectors help businesses make all systems work in a unified and streamlined process.About HokuApps:HokuApps is one of the fastest growing rapid application development platforms that empowers organizations to develop fast and innovative technology solutions. With main headquarters in Singapore, the rapid application development platform has enhanced mobile and data integration capabilities to enable companies to quickly deploy mobile and web applications. HokuApps empowers organizations to usher in their digital transformation journey to better engage with customers, partners, and employees.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.