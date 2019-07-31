Elizabeth A. Whitmer of My Healthcare Coder to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

FORT MYERS BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare is a business, but there is no such thing as a doctor being able to tell you what things are going to cost and how much insurance is going to reimburse. That’s where the healthcare coder comes in.

A doctor dictates notes during your hospital or office visit. The healthcare coder takes this clinical documentation after your discharged or have left your doctor’s office and turns it into corresponding diagnostic and procedural codes, which are sent to third-party billers.

Every insurance company depends on what healthcare coders do, and healthcare coders are the reason hospitals, doctors, nurses, physician’s offices and every ancillary function of a hospital or doctor's office get paid. They don’t make the money, healthcare coders make the money for them, and that’s the truth.

Elizabeth A. Whitmer is a healthcare coder and the inventor of My Healthcare Coder, a patented, specialized keyboard designed to make the coding process more efficient and more accurate.

“My keyboard can improve coding,” says Whitmer. “If you look at a standard keyboard, you're going to see about 109 keys,” says Whitmer. “I’ve taken a keyboard and shrunk it down to only the keys necessary for coding and relocated certain keys. This keyboard allows coders to do everything with just one hand. It will eliminate some of the horrible errors that are made by touching the wrong key or not pressing the key hard enough.”

An expert in health information technology, Whitmer’s My Healthcare Coder frees up space on a coder’s desk and works in conjunction with the regular keyboard in case you need to write a letter or email. It's USB-driven and works with any desktop tower, any laptop with comfortable keys assisting you in error free keyboarding of the coded data.

“When I started telling people I was doing it, they immediately said, ‘Hey, put me down for one. I would love one of those.’ It's really been quite an endeavor for me the last five years.”

For more information on My Healthcare Coder, visit www.myhealthcarecoder.com



