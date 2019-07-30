Kearny Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2019 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $8.8 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of $11.4 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $42.1 million, or $0.46 per basic and diluted share. The results represent an increase of $22.5 million compared to net income of $19.6 million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.



Net income for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2019 was impacted by $1.7 million of non-recurring expenses which were recognized in conjunction with the Company’s previously announced consolidation of seven retail branches located in northern and central New Jersey. The Company anticipates that additional non-recurring charges of approximately $950,000 will be recognized in conjunction with the noted branch consolidations during the quarter ending September 30, 2019. Adjusting for the impact of such charges, net of tax benefit, the Company’s net income would have been $10.0 million or $0.11 per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and $43.4 million or $0.47 per basic and diluted share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Looking back on fiscal 2019 we are very pleased with the progress that we have made which included vastly improved earnings performance compared to prior years, a seamless integration of the Clifton Bancorp, Inc. (“CSBK”) acquisition and the return of over $175 million in capital to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. Looking forward to fiscal 2020, our focus remains on the continued execution of our long-term strategic plan which emphasizes the growth of our core deposit franchise, the evolution of our digital banking platform and the deployment of our capital in a prudent and profitable manner. In support of these goals, we will be enhancing our digital delivery channels with online deposit account opening capabilities during the first quarter of fiscal 2020 with additional best-of-breed digital products and services to follow throughout the remainder of the year.”

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans receivable increased by $19.1 million to $4.68 billion, or 70.5% of total assets, at June 30, 2019 from $4.66 billion, or 70.0% of total assets, at March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company’s aggregate loan portfolio increased by $177.6 million, or 3.9%, from $4.50 billion, or 68.4% of total assets, at June 30, 2018.





Deposits increased by $10.0 million to $4.15 billion at June 30, 2019 from $4.14 billion at March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, total deposits increased by $74.0 million from $4.07 billion at June 30, 2018. The net increase in deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was attributable to an increase of $38.7 million in retail deposits that was partially offset by a decline of $28.6 million in wholesale deposits. For the year ended June 30, 2019 the net increase in deposits was attributable to an increase of $171.5 million in retail deposits that was partially offset by $97.5 million decrease in wholesale deposits. The net growth and reallocation of the Company’s deposits for both the quarter and year ended June 30, 2019 reflected its continuing effort to relocate its funding mix in favor of retail deposits.





Investment securities decreased by $28.2 million to $1.29 billion, or 19.5% of total assets, at June 30, 2019 from $1.32 billion at March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the securities portfolio decreased by $23.9 million, or 1.8%, from $1.31 billion, or 20.0% of total assets, at June 30, 2018.





Borrowings decreased by $4.2 million to $1.32 billion at June 30, 2019, from $1.33 billion at March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, total borrowings increased by $123.3 million from $1.20 billion at June 30, 2018. The net increase in borrowings for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 reflected an increase of $30.0 million in overnight borrowings partially offset by a $28.2 million decrease in depositor sweep account balances coupled with the repayment of a $6.5 million Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advance that matured during the period. The increase in borrowings for the year ended June 30, 2019 partly reflected new FHLB advances totaling $227.0 million coupled with the increase of $30.0 million in overnight borrowings, noted above. These increases were partially offset by a $19.7 million decrease in depositor sweep account balances coupled with the repayment of $116.0 million in FHLB advances that matured during the period.

Earnings Highlights

Net Interest Income, Spread and Margin

Net interest income decreased by $1.5 million to $37.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from $38.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in net interest income was the result of a $1.3 million increase in interest expense coupled with a $200,000 decrease in interest income between comparative periods. For the year ended June 30, 2019, net interest income increased by $34.0 million to $155.3 million from $121.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2018. The increase in net interest income between comparative periods largely reflected the impact of the Company’s acquisition of CSBK during the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.





The Company’s net interest rate spread decreased ten basis points to 2.18% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from 2.28% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in spread primarily reflected an eleven basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 1.74% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from 1.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 while the average yield on interest-earning assets increased by one basis point to 3.92% from 3.91% for those same comparative periods. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the net interest rate spread increased by six basis points to 2.31% from 2.25% for the year ended June 30, 2018.





The factors that contributed to the quarterly change in interest rate spread also contributed to an eight basis point decrease in the Company’s net interest margin to 2.45% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from 2.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the net interest margin increased by six basis points to 2.56% from 2.50% for the year ended June 30, 2018.

Non-Interest Income

Fees and service charges decreased by $334,000, or 20.0%, to $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $1.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. This decrease largely reflected a decline in pre-payment fee income on commercial real estate loans related to an elevated level of pre-payment activity during the earlier comparative period. For the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 fees and service charges remained stable at $5.4 million.





Aggregate loan sale gains increased by $45,000, or 29.8%, to $196,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $151,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Such gains totaled $580,000 and $1.0 million for the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 respectively. Variances in loan sale gains largely reflected fluctuations in the volume of loans sold.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased by $2.0 million to $28.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $26.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase was largely attributable to $1.7 million of non-recurring branch consolidation expenses, recognized during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as discussed earlier. Other, less noteworthy, increases in salaries and employee benefits and marketing expense were partially offset by a decrease in net occupancy expense of premises. For the year ended June 30, 2019, non-interest expense increased by $11.3 million to $109.2 million from $97.9 for the year ended June 30, 2018. In addition to reflecting the impact of the $1.7 million of non-recurring branch consolidation expenses noted above, the increase in non-interest expense between comparative periods reflected the larger effects of Company’s acquisition of CSBK in April 2018 whose impact on the Company’s ongoing operating expenses was fully reflected throughout the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. These noted increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by the $6.7 million of non-recurring merger-related expenses attributable to the CSBK acquisition that were recorded during the year ended June 30, 2018 for which no comparable expenses were recorded during the year ending June 30, 2019.





The Company’s non-interest expense ratio totaled 1.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 1.60% for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company’s non-interest expense ratio totaled 1.64% compared to 1.86% for the prior year ended June 30, 2018. Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses noted earlier, the Company’s non-interest expense ratios would have been 1.63% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Similarly, adjusting for the both impact of the branch consolidation expenses and merger-related expenses noted earlier, the Company’s non-interest expense ratios would have been 1.61% and 1.73% for the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.





The Company’s efficiency ratio was 70.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 63.3% for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company’s efficiency ratio totaled 64.7% compared to 72.7% for the prior year ended June 30, 2018. Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses noted earlier, the Company’s efficiency ratio would have been 66.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Similarly, adjusting for both the impact of the branch consolidation expenses and merger-related expenses noted earlier, the Company’s efficiency ratios would have been 63.7% and 67.7% for the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $4.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 resulting in effective tax rates of 20.8% and 27.4%, respectively. The decrease in income tax expense, and corresponding effective tax rate, for the current period largely reflected a lower level of pre-tax net income as compared to the prior period coupled with adjustments to deferred income taxes arising from updates to state income tax apportionment levels. For the year ended June 30, 2019, income tax expense was $13.9 million compared to $14.4 million for the year ended June 30, 2018 resulting in effective tax rates of 24.8% and 42.4%, respectively. The effective tax rate for the year ended June 30, 2018 reflected the impact of federal income tax reform and certain non-deductible merger-related expenses whose effects collectively increased the effective tax rate during the prior comparative period. The effective tax rate for the year ended June 30, 2019 reflects the Company’s current statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

Performance Ratios

The Company’s return on average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 decreased to 0.53% from 0.68% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the return on average assets increased to 0.63% from 0.37% for the prior year ended June 30, 2018. Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses noted earlier, the Company’s return on average assets would have been 0.60% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses, merger-related expenses and tax reform noted earlier, the Company’s return on average assets would have been 0.65% and 0.52% for the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018.





The Company’s return on average equity decreased to 3.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from 3.89% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the return on average equity increased to 3.52% from 1.81% for the prior year ended June 30, 2018. Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses noted earlier, the Company’s return on average equity would have been 3.50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses, merger-related expenses and tax reform noted earlier, the Company’s return on average equity would have been and 3.62% and 2.53% for the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018.





The Company’s return on average tangible equity decreased to 3.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from 4.78% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the return on average tangible equity increased to 4.30% from 2.08% for the prior year ended June 30, 2018. Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses noted earlier, the Company’s return on average tangible equity would have been 4.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses, merger-related expenses and tax reform noted earlier, the Company’s return on average tangible equity would have been 4.42% and 2.91% for the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018.

Asset Quality Highlights

Asset quality remained strong throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The outstanding balance of nonperforming loans totaled $20.3 million, or 0.43% of total loans, at June 30, 2019 as compared to $21.3 million, or 0.46% of total loans, at March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, nonperforming loans increased by $3.4 million from $16.9 million, or 0.37% of total loans, at June 30, 2018.





The allowance for loan losses increased to $33.3 million at June 30, 2019 from $33.1 million at March 31, 2019, resulting in a total loan coverage ratio, representing the balance of the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding loans held for sale, of 0.70% for both comparative periods. The total loan coverage ratio for both periods reflects the impact of purchase accounting which generally precludes acquired loan balances from being considered in the balance of the allowance for loan losses at the time of their acquisition. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses increased by $2.4 million from $30.9 million, or 0.68% of total loans, at June 30, 2018.





The Company recognized net charge offs totaling approximately $495,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.04% on the average balance of total loans for the period. By comparison, the Company’s net charge offs totaled approximately $242,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.02%. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company recognized net charge offs totaling $1.1 million reflecting an annualized charge off rate of 0.02% on the average balance of total loans for fiscal 2019. By comparison, the Company’s net charge offs totaled approximately $1.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2018 reflecting an annualized charge off rate of 0.03% on the average balance of total loans for fiscal 2018.





The Company recorded a loan loss provision of $664,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to a loan loss provision reversal of $179,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase in provision for loan losses was largely attributable to a net increase during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 in the balance of the performing portion of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment compared to a decline in such balances during the prior quarter ending March 31, 2019 while also reflecting an increase in net charge-offs between the comparative periods. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the provision for loan losses increased by $850,000 to $3.6 million from $2.7 million for the year ended June 30, 2018. The increase in the provision partly reflected the effects of greater growth during the year ended June 30, 2019 in the balance of the performing portion of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment compared to that of the prior year ended June 30, 2018. Additionally, the increase reflected the effects of updates to environmental loss factors that increased the applicable portion of the allowance and the associated provision expense between comparative periods.

Capital Highlights

The Company maintained its regular quarterly cash dividend paid to stockholders of $0.06 per share for both quarters ended June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, total cash dividends paid to stockholders, including both regular and special dividends, increased by $0.12 to $0.37 per share compared to $0.25 per share for the year ended June 30, 2018. The Company continually evaluates its dividend policies and practices in relation to its overall capital management and shareholder value objectives.





In March 2019, the Company completed the repurchase of its shares of common stock under its third share repurchase program announced in April 2018 through which it authorized the repurchase of 10,238,557 shares, or 10%, of the Company’s outstanding shares as of that date. The shares associated with this third program were repurchased at a total cost of $138.8 million and at an average cost of $13.55 per share. Concurrently, the Company announced its fourth share repurchase program through which it authorized the repurchase of 9,218,324 shares, or 10%, of the Company’s outstanding shares as of that date. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 2,393,626 shares of its common stock at a total cost of $32.2 million and an average cost of $13.46 per share.





The Company’s and Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2019 were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis Summary Balance Sheet At Variance (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, March 31, Variance or Change Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019 2019 or Change Pct. Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,935 $ 54,160 $ (15,225 ) -28.1 % Securities available for sale 714,263 726,920 (12,657 ) -1.7 % Securities held to maturity 576,652 592,199 (15,547 ) -2.6 % Loans held-for-sale 12,267 997 11,270 1130.4 % Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 4,678,928 4,659,804 19,124 0.4 % Less allowance for loan losses (33,274 ) (33,105 ) (169 ) 0.5 % Net loans receivable 4,645,654 4,626,699 18,955 0.4 % Premises and equipment 56,854 58,274 (1,420 ) -2.4 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 64,190 64,288 (98 ) -0.2 % Accrued interest receivable 19,360 20,326 (966 ) -4.8 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 - 0.0 % Core deposit intangible 5,160 5,470 (310 ) -5.7 % Bank owned life insurance 256,155 254,569 1,586 0.6 % Deferred income taxes, net 25,367 24,182 1,185 4.9 % Other real estate owned - 209 (209 ) -100.0 % Other assets 9,077 19,563 (10,486 ) -53.6 % Total assets $ 6,634,829 $ 6,658,751 $ (23,922 ) -0.4 % Liabilities Deposits $ 4,147,610 $ 4,137,573 $ 10,037 0.2 % Borrowings 1,321,982 1,326,216 (4,234 ) -0.3 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,887 17,208 (321 ) -1.9 % Other liabilities 21,191 19,643 1,548 7.9 % Total liabilities 5,507,670 5,500,640 7,030 0.1 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 891 915 (24 ) -2.6 % Paid-in capital 787,394 817,675 (30,281 ) -3.7 % Retained earnings 366,679 363,072 3,607 1.0 % Unearned ESOP shares (30,644 ) (31,130 ) 486 -1.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 2,839 7,579 (4,740 ) -62.5 % Total stockholders' equity 1,127,159 1,158,111 (30,952 ) -2.7 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,634,829 $ 6,658,751 $ (23,922 ) -0.4 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 16.99 % 17.39 % -0.40 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 14.19 % 14.62 % -0.43 % Share data Outstanding shares 89,126 91,495 (2,369 ) -2.6 % Equity per share $ 12.65 $ 12.66 $ (0.01 ) -0.1 % Tangible equity per share (1) $ 10.22 $ 10.29 $ (0.07 ) -0.7 %

____________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





Summary Income Statement For the three months ended Variance (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, March 31, Variance or Change Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019 2019 or Change Pct. Interest income Loans $ 47,818 $ 48,116 $ (298 ) -0.6 % Taxable investment securities 9,772 9,511 261 2.7 % Tax-exempt investment securities 700 710 (10 ) -1.4 % Other interest-earning assets 1,158 1,320 (162 ) -12.3 % Total Interest Income 59,448 59,657 (209 ) -0.4 % Interest expense Deposits 15,131 14,114 1,017 7.2 % Borrowings 7,171 6,905 266 3.9 % Total interest expense 22,302 21,019 1,283 6.1 % Net interest income 37,146 38,638 (1,492 ) -3.9 % Provision for loan losses (provision reversal) 664 (179 ) 843 470.9 % Net interest income after provision

(provision reversal) for loan losses 36,482 38,817 (2,335 ) -6.0 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 1,340 1,674 (334 ) -20.0 % Loss on sale and call of securities (141 ) (182 ) 41 22.5 % Gain on sale of loans 196 151 45 29.8 % Gain (loss) on sale and write down of other real estate owned 9 (6 ) 15 250.0 % Income from bank owned life insurance 1,586 1,560 26 1.7 % Electronic banking fees and charges 270 253 17 6.7 % Miscellaneous 128 226 (98 ) -43.4 % Total non-interest income 3,388 3,676 (288 ) -7.8 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 16,338 15,350 988 6.4 % Net occupancy expense of premises 2,744 2,979 (235 ) -7.9 % Equipment and systems 2,917 3,053 (136 ) -4.5 % Advertising and marketing 948 739 209 28.3 % Federal deposit insurance premium 438 455 (17 ) -3.7 % Directors' compensation 770 770 - 0.0 % Miscellaneous 4,590 3,425 1,165 34.0 % Total non-interest expense 28,745 26,771 1,974 7.4 % Income before income taxes 11,125 15,722 (4,597 ) -29.2 % Income taxes 2,314 4,305 (1,991 ) -46.2 % Net income $ 8,811 $ 11,417 $ (2,606 ) -22.8 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ (0.03 ) Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ - Cash dividends declared $ 5,204 $ 5,338 $ (134 ) Dividend payout ratio 59.1 % 46.8 % 12.3 % Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding Basic 87,090 89,488 (2,398 ) Diluted 87,132 89,532 (2,400 )





For the three months ended Variance Average Balance Sheet Data June 30, March 31, Variance or Change (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019 2019 or Change Pct. Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,648,362 $ 4,709,052 $ (60,690 ) -1.3 % Taxable investment securities 1,184,401 1,161,492 22,909 2.0 % Tax-exempt investment securities 132,110 134,309 (2,199 ) -1.6 % Other interest-earning assets 98,374 107,554 (9,180 ) -8.5 % Total interest-earning assets 6,063,247 6,112,407 (49,160 ) -0.8 % Non-interest-earning assets 572,218 574,921 (2,703 ) -0.5 % Total assets $ 6,635,465 $ 6,687,328 $ (51,863 ) -0.8 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 815,624 $ 790,567 $ 25,057 3.2 % Savings and club 780,558 773,308 7,250 0.9 % Certificates of deposit 2,229,723 2,288,836 (59,113 ) -2.6 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,825,905 3,852,711 (26,806 ) -0.7 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,284,427 1,292,168 (7,741 ) -0.6 % Other borrowings 29,439 26,037 3,402 13.1 % Total borrowings 1,313,866 1,318,205 (4,339 ) -0.3 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,139,771 5,170,916 (31,145 ) -0.6 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 311,648 307,645 4,003 1.3 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 39,294 35,930 3,364 9.4 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 350,942 343,575 7,367 2.1 % Total liabilities 5,490,713 5,514,491 (23,778 ) -0.4 % Stockholders' equity 1,144,752 1,172,837 (28,085 ) -2.4 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,635,465 $ 6,687,328 $ (51,863 ) -0.8 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 117.97 % 118.21 % -0.24 % -0.2 %





For the three months ended June 30, March 31, Variance Performance Ratio Highlights 2019 2019 or Change Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.11 % 4.09 % 0.02 % Taxable investment securities 3.30 % 3.28 % 0.02 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.12 % 2.12 % 0.00 % Other interest-earning assets 4.71 % 4.91 % -0.20 % Total interest-earning assets 3.92 % 3.91 % 0.01 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1.19 % 1.06 % 0.13 % Savings and club 0.68 % 0.60 % 0.08 % Certificates of deposit 2.04 % 1.90 % 0.14 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.58 % 1.47 % 0.11 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2.21 % 2.13 % 0.08 % Other borrowings 0.99 % 0.35 % 0.64 % Total borrowings 2.18 % 2.10 % 0.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.74 % 1.63 % 0.11 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.18 % 2.28 % -0.10 % Net interest margin (3) 2.45 % 2.53 % -0.08 % Non-interest income to average assets

(annualized) 0.20 % 0.22 % -0.02 % Non-interest expense to average assets

(annualized) 1.73 % 1.60 % 0.13 % Efficiency ratio (4) 70.91 % 63.27 % 7.64 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.53 % 0.68 % -0.15 % Return on average equity (annualized) 3.08 % 3.89 % -0.81 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 3.80 % 4.78 % -0.98 %

____________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.





Year-to-Year Comparative Financial Analysis Summary Balance Sheet At Variance (Dollars in Thousands, June 30, June 30, Variance or Change Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019 2018 or Change Pct. Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,935 $ 128,864 $ (89,929 ) -69.8 % Securities available for sale 714,263 725,085 (10,822 ) -1.5 % Securities held to maturity 576,652 589,730 (13,078 ) -2.2 % Loans held-for-sale 12,267 863 11,404 1321.4 % Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 4,678,928 4,501,348 177,580 3.9 % Less allowance for loan losses (33,274 ) (30,865 ) (2,409 ) 7.8 % Net loans receivable 4,645,654 4,470,483 175,171 3.9 % Premises and equipment 56,854 56,240 614 1.1 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 64,190 59,004 5,186 8.8 % Accrued interest receivable 19,360 18,510 850 4.6 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 - 0.0 % Core deposit intangible 5,160 6,295 (1,135 ) -18.0 % Bank owned life insurance 256,155 249,816 6,339 2.5 % Deferred income tax assets, net 25,367 23,754 1,613 6.8 % Other real estate owned - 725 (725 ) -100.0 % Other assets 9,077 39,610 (30,533 ) -77.1 % Total assets $ 6,634,829 $ 6,579,874 $ 54,955 0.8 % Liabilities Deposits $ 4,147,610 $ 4,073,604 $ 74,006 1.8 % Borrowings 1,321,982 1,198,646 123,336 10.3 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,887 18,088 (1,201 ) -6.6 % Other liabilities 21,191 20,788 403 1.9 % Total liabilities 5,507,670 5,311,126 196,544 3.7 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock $ 891 996 (105 ) -10.5 % Paid-in capital 787,394 922,711 (135,317 ) -14.7 % Retained earnings 366,679 359,096 7,583 2.1 % Unearned ESOP shares (30,644 ) (32,590 ) 1,946 -6.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 2,839 18,535 (15,696 ) -84.7 % Total stockholders' equity 1,127,159 1,268,748 (141,589 ) -11.2 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,634,829 $ 6,579,874 $ 54,955 0.8 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 16.99 % 19.28 % -2.29 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 14.19 % 16.53 % -2.34 % Share data Outstanding shares (period end) 89,126 99,626 (10,500 ) -10.5 % Equity per share $ 12.65 $ 12.74 $ (0.09 ) -0.7 % Tangible equity per share (1) $ 10.22 $ 10.56 $ (0.34 ) -3.2 %

____________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





Summary Income Statement For the year ended Variance (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, June 30, Variance or Change Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019 2018 or Change Pct. Interest income Loans $ 192,386 $ 138,426 $ 53,960 39.0 % Taxable investment securities 37,213 27,053 10,160 37.6 % Tax-exempt investment securities 2,839 2,616 223 8.5 % Other interest-earning assets 4,895 3,336 1,559 46.7 % Total Interest Income 237,333 171,431 65,902 38.4 % Interest expense Deposits 52,511 29,649 22,862 77.1 % Borrowings 29,509 20,489 9,020 44.0 % Total interest expense 82,020 50,138 31,882 63.6 % Net interest income 155,313 121,293 34,020 28.0 % Provision for loan losses 3,556 2,706 850 31.4 % Net interest income after provision for

loan losses 151,757 118,587 33,170 28.0 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 5,445 5,412 33 0.6 % (Loss) gain on sale and call of securities (323 ) 8 (331 ) -4137.5 % Gain on sale of loans 580 1,004 (424 ) -42.2 % Loss on sale of real estate owned (11 ) (19 ) 8 42.1 % Income from bank owned life insurance 6,339 5,362 977 18.2 % Electronic banking fees and charges 1,050 1,101 (51 ) -4.6 % Miscellaneous 475 395 80 20.3 % Total non-interest income 13,555 13,263 292 2.2 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 63,029 53,736 9,293 17.3 % Net occupancy expense of premises 11,220 9,178 2,042 22.2 % Equipment and systems 12,273 9,482 2,791 29.4 % Advertising and marketing 3,051 2,960 91 3.1 % Federal deposit insurance premium 1,779 1,516 263 17.3 % Directors' compensation 3,044 2,820 224 7.9 % Merger-related expenses - 6,743 (6,743 ) -100.0 % Miscellaneous 14,847 11,415 3,432 30.1 % Total non-interest expense 109,243 97,850 11,393 11.6 % Income before income taxes 56,069 34,000 22,069 64.9 % Income taxes 13,927 14,404 (477 ) -3.3 % Net income $ 42,142 $ 19,596 $ 22,546 115.1 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.25 $ 0.12 Cash dividends declared $ 34,028 $ 20,158 $ 13,870 Dividend payout ratio 80.7 % 102.9 % -22.2 % Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding Basic 91,054 82,587 8,467 Diluted 91,100 82,643 8,457





For the year ended Variance Average Balance Sheet Data June 30, June 30, Variance or Change (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019 2018 or Change Pct. Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,669,436 $ 3,577,598 $ 1,091,838 30.5 % Taxable investment securities 1,171,335 $ 1,048,163 123,172 11.8 % Tax-exempt investment securities 134,489 127,779 6,710 5.3 % Other interest-earning assets 101,595 93,209 8,386 9.0 % Total interest-earning assets 6,076,855 4,846,749 1,230,106 25.4 % Non-interest-earning assets 582,838 420,219 162,619 38.7 % Total assets $ 6,659,693 $ 5,266,968 $ 1,392,725 26.4 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 796,815 $ 896,695 $ (99,880 ) -11.1 % Savings and club 761,203 569,777 191,426 33.6 % Certificates of deposit 2,194,513 1,496,743 697,770 46.6 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,752,531 2,963,215 789,316 26.6 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 1,305,171 876,253 428,918 48.9 % Other borrowings 54,152 34,274 19,878 58.0 % Total borrowings 1,359,323 910,527 448,796 49.3 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,111,854 3,873,742 1,238,112 32.0 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 312,169 281,262 30,907 11.0 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 39,048 30,298 8,750 28.9 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 351,217 311,560 39,657 12.7 % Total liabilities 5,463,071 4,185,302 1,277,769 30.5 % Stockholders' equity 1,196,622 1,081,666 114,956 10.6 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,659,693 $ 5,266,968 $ 1,392,725 26.4 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 118.88 % 125.12 % -6.24 % -5.0 %





For the year ended June 30, June 30, Variance Performance Ratio Highlights 2019 2018 or Change Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.12 % 3.87 % 0.25 % Taxable investment securities 3.18 % 2.58 % 0.60 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.11 % 2.05 % 0.06 % Other interest-earning assets 4.82 % 3.58 % 1.24 % Total interest-earning assets 3.91 % 3.54 % 0.37 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1.02 % 0.82 % 0.20 % Savings and club 0.55 % 0.17 % 0.38 % Certificates of deposit 1.83 % 1.42 % 0.41 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.40 % 1.00 % 0.40 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 2.20 % 2.32 % -0.12 % Other borrowings 1.45 % 0.40 % 1.05 % Total borrowings 2.17 % 2.25 % -0.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.60 % 1.29 % 0.31 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.31 % 2.25 % 0.06 % Net interest margin (3) 2.56 % 2.50 % 0.06 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.20 % 0.25 % -0.05 % Non-interest expense to average assets 1.64 % 1.86 % -0.22 % Efficiency ratio (4) 64.69 % 72.72 % -8.03 % Return on average assets 0.63 % 0.37 % 0.26 % Return on average equity 3.52 % 1.81 % 1.71 % Return on average tangible equity (5) 4.30 % 2.08 % 2.22 %

____________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.





Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis Summary Balance Sheet At (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,935 $ 54,160 $ 51,483 $ 44,486 $ 128,864 Securities available for sale 714,263 726,920 666,602 706,240 725,085 Securities held to maturity 576,652 592,199 598,318 602,838 589,730 Loans held-for-sale 12,267 997 1,001 1,503 863 Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 4,678,928 4,659,804 4,753,392 4,660,507 4,501,348 Less allowance for loan losses (33,274 ) (33,105 ) (33,526 ) (32,731 ) (30,865 ) Net loans receivable 4,645,654 4,626,699 4,719,866 4,627,776 4,470,483 Premises and equipment 56,854 58,274 58,414 57,635 56,240 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 64,190 64,288 64,514 66,428 59,004 Accrued interest receivable 19,360 20,326 19,435 19,455 18,510 Goodwill 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 Core deposit intangible 5,160 5,470 5,743 6,018 6,295 Bank owned life insurance 256,155 254,569 253,009 251,410 249,816 Deferred income taxes, net 25,367 24,182 24,692 22,136 23,754 Other real estate owned - 209 508 674 725 Other assets 9,077 19,563 27,960 38,717 39,610 Total assets $ 6,634,829 $ 6,658,751 $ 6,702,440 $ 6,656,211 $ 6,579,874 Liabilities Deposits 4,147,610 $ 4,137,573 $ 4,173,434 $ 3,954,821 $ 4,073,604 Borrowings 1,321,982 1,326,216 1,310,547 1,419,424 1,198,646 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,887 17,208 17,201 10,687 18,088 Other liabilities 21,191 19,643 17,997 35,198 20,788 Total liabilities 5,507,670 5,500,640 5,519,179 5,420,130 5,311,126 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 891 915 938 978 996 Paid-in capital 787,394 817,675 848,145 897,551 922,711 Retained earnings 366,679 363,072 356,993 350,838 359,096 Unearned ESOP shares (30,644 ) (31,130 ) (31,617 ) (32,104 ) (32,590 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 2,839 7,579 8,802 18,818 18,535 Total stockholders' equity 1,127,159 1,158,111 1,183,261 1,236,081 1,268,748 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,634,829 $ 6,658,751 $ 6,702,440 $ 6,656,211 $ 6,579,874 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 16.99 % 17.39 % 17.65 % 18.57 % 19.28 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 14.19 % 14.62 % 14.90 % 15.83 % 16.53 % Share data Outstanding shares 89,126 91,495 93,772 97,754 99,626 Equity per share $ 12.65 $ 12.66 $ 12.62 $ 12.64 $ 12.74 Tangible equity per share (1) $ 10.22 $ 10.29 $ 10.31 $ 10.43 $ 10.56

____________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from depository institutions $ 19,032 $ 15,943 $ 24,361 $ 21,973 $ 26,199 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 19,903 38,217 27,122 22,513 102,665 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 38,935 $ 54,160 $ 51,483 $ 44,486 $ 128,864 Securities available for sale Debt securities: U.S. agency securities $ 3,678 $ 3,737 $ 3,942 $ 4,070 $ 4,411 Municipal and state obligations 26,951 26,731 26,205 25,907 26,088 Asset-backed securities 179,313 180,145 180,828 182,390 182,620 Collateralized loan obligations 208,611 207,906 184,439 215,569 226,066 Corporate bonds 122,024 121,597 144,692 147,811 147,594 Trust preferred securities 3,756 3,775 3,726 3,794 3,783 Debt securities 544,333 543,891 543,832 579,541 590,562 Mortgage-backed securities: Collateralized mortgage obligations 21,390 21,660 23,019 23,097 24,292 Residential pass-through securities 44,303 70,513 91,918 95,795 102,359 Commercial pass-through securities 104,237 90,856 7,833 7,807 7,872 Mortgage-backed securities 169,930 183,029 122,770 126,699 134,523 Total securities available for sale $ 714,263 $ 726,920 $ 666,602 $ 706,240 $ 725,085 Securities held to maturity Debt securities: Municipal and state obligations $ 104,086 $ 107,375 $ 107,826 $ 109,061 $ 109,483 Subordinated debt 63,086 63,107 56,255 46,275 46,294 Debt securities 167,172 170,482 164,081 155,336 155,777 Mortgage-backed securities: Collateralized mortgage obligations 46,381 49,368 51,540 54,130 56,886 Residential pass-through securities 166,283 174,338 182,335 190,812 200,622 Commercial pass-through securities 196,816 198,011 200,362 202,560 176,445 Mortgage-backed securities 409,480 421,717 434,237 447,502 433,953 Total securities held to maturity $ 576,652 $ 592,199 $ 598,318 $ 602,838 $ 589,730 Total securities $ 1,290,915 $ 1,319,119 $ 1,264,920 $ 1,309,078 $ 1,314,815





At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Loan portfolio composition: Residential first mortgage loans $ 1,344,044 $ 1,325,105 $ 1,334,284 $ 1,303,249 $ 1,297,453 Home equity loans and lines of credit 96,165 97,788 96,001 93,473 90,761 Residential mortgage loans 1,440,209 1,422,893 1,430,285 1,396,722 1,388,214 Multifamily mortgage loans 1,946,391 1,956,571 1,974,409 1,898,831 1,758,584 Nonresidential and mixed use mortgage loans 1,258,869 1,249,215 1,302,583 1,315,279 1,302,961 Commercial mortgage loans 3,205,260 3,205,786 3,276,992 3,214,110 3,061,545 Commercial business loans 65,763 66,476 70,059 78,317 85,825 Construction loans 13,907 14,377 28,405 26,581 23,271 Account loans 3,732 3,360 3,310 3,133 3,283 Other consumer loans 2,082 2,624 3,524 4,427 5,777 Consumer loans 5,814 5,984 6,834 7,560 9,060 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 4,730,953 4,715,516 4,812,575 4,723,290 4,567,915 Unamortized yield adjustments (52,025 ) (55,712 ) (59,183 ) (62,783 ) (66,567 ) Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 4,678,928 4,659,804 4,753,392 4,660,507 4,501,348 Less allowance for loan losses (33,274 ) (33,105 ) (33,526 ) (32,731 ) (30,865 ) Net loans receivable $ 4,645,654 $ 4,626,699 $ 4,719,866 $ 4,627,776 $ 4,470,483 Loan portfolio allocation: Residential first mortgage loans 28.4 % 28.1 % 27.7 % 27.6 % 28.4 % Home equity loans and lines of credit 2.0 % 2.1 % 2.0 % 2.0 % 2.0 % Residential mortgage loans 30.4 % 30.2 % 29.7 % 29.6 % 30.4 % Multifamily mortgage loans 41.2 % 41.5 % 41.0 % 40.2 % 38.5 % Nonresidential and mixed use mortgage loans 26.6 % 26.5 % 27.1 % 27.8 % 28.5 % Commercial mortgage loans 67.8 % 68.0 % 68.1 % 68.0 % 67.0 % Commercial business loans 1.4 % 1.3 % 1.4 % 1.6 % 1.9 % Construction loans 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.5 % Account loans 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Other consumer loans 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Consumer loans 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.2 % Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ 22 $ 23 $ 32 $ 19 $ 60 Nonaccrual loans 20,248 21,297 20,743 20,473 16,799 Total nonperforming loans 20,270 21,320 20,775 20,492 16,859 Other real estate owned - 209 508 674 725 Total nonperforming assets $ 20,270 $ 21,529 $ 21,283 $ 21,166 $ 17,584 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.43 % 0.46 % 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.37 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.31 % 0.32 % 0.32 % 0.32 % 0.27 % Allowance for loan losses (ALLL): ALLL to total loans 0.70 % 0.70 % 0.70 % 0.69 % 0.68 % ALLL to nonperforming loans 164.15 % 155.28 % 161.38 % 159.73 % 183.08 % Net charge offs $ 495 $ 242 $ 176 $ 234 $ 101 Average net charge off rate (annualized) 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 %





At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Funding by type: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 309,063 $ 303,713 $ 305,392 $ 308,631 $ 311,938 Interest-bearing demand 843,432 800,023 807,389 786,069 1,000,989 Savings and club 790,658 777,678 760,499 743,289 744,039 Certificates of deposit 2,204,457 2,256,159 2,300,154 2,116,832 2,016,638 Interest-bearing deposits 3,838,547 3,833,860 3,868,042 3,646,190 3,761,666 Total deposits 4,147,610 4,137,573 4,173,434 3,954,821 4,073,604 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,283,211 1,289,285 1,293,845 1,335,844 1,170,144 Overnight borrowings 30,000 - - 60,000 - Depositor sweep accounts 8,771 36,931 16,702 23,580 28,502 Total borrowings 1,321,982 1,326,216 1,310,547 1,419,424 1,198,646 Total funding $ 5,469,592 $ 5,463,789 $ 5,483,981 $ 5,374,245 $ 5,272,250 Loans as a % of deposits 112.3 % 111.8 % 113.1 % 117.1 % 109.8 % Deposits as a % of total funding 75.8 % 75.7 % 76.1 % 73.6 % 77.3 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 24.2 % 24.3 % 23.9 % 26.4 % 22.7 % Funding by source: Retail funding: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 309,063 $ 303,713 $ 305,392 $ 308,631 $ 311,938 Interest-bearing demand 843,432 800,023 807,389 786,069 790,164 Savings and club 790,658 777,678 760,499 743,289 744,039 Certificates of deposit 1,902,542 1,925,630 1,922,287 1,871,903 1,828,039 Total retail deposits 3,845,695 3,807,044 3,795,567 3,709,892 3,674,180 Depositor sweep accounts 8,771 36,931 16,702 23,580 28,502 Total retail funding 3,854,466 3,843,975 3,812,269 3,733,472 3,702,682 Wholesale funding: Interest-bearing demand $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 210,825 Certificates of deposit (listing service) 66,110 78,704 108,067 104,990 104,256 Certificates of deposit (brokered) 235,805 251,825 269,800 139,939 84,343 Total wholesale deposits 301,915 330,529 377,867 244,929 399,424 FHLB advances 1,283,211 1,289,285 1,293,845 1,335,844 1,170,144 Overnight borrowings 30,000 - - 60,000 - Total wholesale funding 1,615,126 1,619,814 1,671,712 1,640,773 1,569,568 Total funding $ 5,469,592 $ 5,463,789 $ 5,483,981 $ 5,374,245 $ 5,272,250 Retail funding as a % of total funding 70.5 % 70.4 % 69.5 % 69.5 % 70.2 % Wholesale funding as a % of total funding 29.5 % 29.6 % 30.5 % 30.5 % 29.8 %





Summary Income Statement For the three months ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Interest income Loans $ 47,818 $ 48,116 $ 49,015 $ 47,437 $ 46,615 Taxable investment securities 9,772 9,511 9,051 8,879 8,670 Tax-exempt investment securities 700 710 713 716 702 Other interest-earning assets 1,158 1,320 1,243 1,174 1,275 Total interest income 59,448 59,657 60,022 58,206 57,262 Interest expense Deposits 15,131 14,114 12,727 10,539 9,755 Borrowings 7,171 6,905 7,946 7,487 6,916 Total interest expense 22,302 21,019 20,673 18,026 16,671 Net interest income 37,146 38,638 39,349 40,180 40,591 Provision for loan losses (provision reversal) 664 (179 ) 971 2,100 717 Net interest income after provision

(provision reversal) for loan losses 36,482 38,817 38,378 38,080 39,874 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 1,340 1,674 1,258 1,173 1,205 (Loss) gain on sale and call of securities (141 ) (182 ) - - 9 Gain on sale of loans 196 151 101 132 127 Gain (loss) on sale and write down of other real estate owned 9 (6 ) 36 (50 ) 60 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,586 1,560 1,599 1,594 1,604 Electronic banking fees and charges 270 253 277 250 278 Miscellaneous 128 226 38 83 75 Total non-interest income 3,388 3,676 3,309 3,182 3,358 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 16,338 15,350 15,699 15,642 15,277 Net occupancy expense of premises 2,744 2,979 2,761 2,736 2,716 Equipment and systems 2,917 3,053 3,377 2,926 2,776 Advertising and marketing 948 739 787 577 757 Federal deposit insurance premium 438 455 421 465 463 Directors' compensation 770 770 746 758 754 Merger-related expenses - - - - 5,149 Miscellaneous 4,590 3,425 3,479 3,353 3,365 Total non-interest expense 28,745 26,771 27,270 26,457 31,257 Income before income taxes 11,125 15,722 14,417 14,805 11,975 Income taxes 2,314 4,305 3,649 3,659 4,257 Net income $ 8,811 $ 11,417 $ 10,768 $ 11,146 $ 7,718 Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.08 Dividends declared (1) Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.20 $ 0.04 Cash dividends declared $ 5,204 $ 5,338 $ 4,082 $ 19,404 $ 3,892 Dividend payout ratio 59.1 % 46.8 % 37.9 % 174.1 % 50.4 % Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding Basic 87,090 89,488 92,434 95,127 98,046 Diluted 87,132 89,532 92,480 95,181 98,100

____________________

(1) Dividends declared during the quarter ended September 30, 2018 include a $0.16 special dividend representing a supplemental distribution of net income to stockholders from the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.





For the three months ended Average Balance Sheet Data June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,648,362 $ 4,709,052 $ 4,758,587 $ 4,562,375 $ 4,507,336 Taxable investment securities 1,184,401 1,161,492 1,158,720 1,180,655 1,192,066 Tax-exempt investment securities 132,110 134,309 135,453 136,056 134,683 Other interest-earning assets 98,374 107,554 87,916 112,629 142,591 Total interest-earning assets 6,063,247 6,112,407 6,140,676 5,991,715 5,976,676 Non-interest-earning assets 572,218 574,921 587,921 596,006 586,976 Total assets $ 6,635,465 $ 6,687,328 $ 6,728,597 $ 6,587,721 $ 6,563,652 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 815,624 $ 790,567 $ 792,989 $ 788,148 $ 1,004,445 Savings and club 780,558 773,308 743,676 747,743 724,430 Certificates of deposit 2,229,723 2,288,836 2,214,932 2,046,997 1,983,372 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,825,905 3,852,711 3,751,597 3,582,888 3,712,247 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,284,427 1,292,168 1,293,470 1,350,113 1,179,147 Other borrowings 29,439 26,037 119,281 40,981 34,636 Total borrowings 1,313,866 1,318,205 1,412,751 1,391,094 1,213,783 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,139,771 5,170,916 5,164,348 4,973,982 4,926,030 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 311,648 307,645 315,165 314,114 305,763 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 39,294 35,930 37,374 43,533 39,340 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 350,942 343,575 352,539 357,647 345,103 Total liabilities 5,490,713 5,514,491 5,516,887 5,331,629 5,271,133 Stockholders' equity 1,144,752 1,172,837 1,211,710 1,256,092 1,292,519 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,635,465 $ 6,687,328 $ 6,728,597 $ 6,587,721 $ 6,563,652 Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 117.97 % 118.21 % 118.91 % 120.46 % 121.33 %





For the three months ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Performance Ratio Highlights 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.11 % 4.09 % 4.12 % 4.16 % 4.14 % Taxable investment securities 3.30 % 3.28 % 3.12 % 3.01 % 2.91 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.12 % 2.12 % 2.11 % 2.10 % 2.09 % Other interest-earning assets 4.71 % 4.91 % 5.66 % 4.17 % 3.58 % Total interest-earning assets 3.92 % 3.91 % 3.91 % 3.89 % 3.83 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1.19 % 1.06 % 0.97 % 0.86 % 0.89 % Savings and club 0.68 % 0.60 % 0.49 % 0.41 % 0.29 % Certificates of deposit 2.04 % 1.90 % 1.79 % 1.58 % 1.41 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.58 % 1.47 % 1.36 % 1.18 % 1.05 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2.21 % 2.13 % 2.27 % 2.19 % 2.34 % Other borrowings 0.99 % 0.35 % 1.99 % 0.94 % 0.34 % Total borrowings 2.18 % 2.10 % 2.25 % 2.15 % 2.28 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.74 % 1.63 % 1.60 % 1.45 % 1.35 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.18 % 2.28 % 2.31 % 2.44 % 2.48 % Net interest margin (3) 2.45 % 2.53 % 2.56 % 2.68 % 2.72 % Non-interest income to average assets

(annualized) 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.20 % Non-interest expense to average assets

(annualized) 1.73 % 1.60 % 1.62 % 1.61 % 1.90 % Efficiency ratio (4) 70.91 % 63.27 % 63.93 % 61.01 % 71.12 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.53 % 0.68 % 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.47 % Return on average equity (annualized) 3.08 % 3.89 % 3.55 % 3.55 % 2.39 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 3.80 % 4.78 % 4.33 % 4.29 % 2.90 %

____________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the three months ended (Dollars in Thousands, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Adjusted Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 8,811 $ 11,417 $ 10,768 $ 11,146 $ 7,718 Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax - - - - 3,698 Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax 1,216 - - - - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 10,027 $ 11,417 $ 10,768 $ 11,146 $ 11,416 Adjusted Net Income per Common Share (EPS) Net income per common share Basic and

Diluted (GAAP) $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.08 Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax - - - - 0.04 Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax 0.01 - - - - Adjusted net income per common share Basic

and Diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Adjusted Non-Interest Expense Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 28,745 $ 26,771 $ 27,270 $ 26,457 $ 31,257 Less: Merger-related expenses - - - - (5,149 ) Less: Branch consolidation expenses (1) (1,725 ) - - - - Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 27,020 $ 26,771 $ 27,270 $ 26,457 $ 26,108 Adjusted Non-Interest Expense Ratio Non-interest expense to average assets (GAAP) 1.73 % 1.60 % 1.62 % 1.61 % 1.90 % Less: Merger-related expenses 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.31 % Less: Branch consolidation expenses -0.10 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.63 % 1.60 % 1.62 % 1.61 % 1.59 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense / (Net interest income

+ non-interest income) (GAAP) 70.9 % 63.3 % 63.9 % 61.0 % 71.1 % Less: Merger-related expenses 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % -11.7 % Less: Branch consolidation expenses -4.3 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 66.6 % 63.3 % 63.9 % 61.0 % 59.4 % Adjusted Return on Average Assets Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.53 % 0.68 % 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.47 % Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.22 % Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax 0.07 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.60 % 0.68 % 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.69 % Adjusted Return on Average Equity Return on average equity (GAAP) 3.08 % 3.89 % 3.55 % 3.55 % 2.39 % Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 1.14 % Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax 0.42 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 3.50 % 3.89 % 3.55 % 3.55 % 3.53 %

____________________

(1) The amounts included in branch consolidation expenses were located on the income statement in salaries and employee benefits and miscellaneous expense totaling $654,000 and $1,071,000, respectively.





For the three months ended Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Calculation of Return on Average Tangible

Equity Net income annualized (GAAP) $ 35,244 $ 45,668 $ 43,072 $ 44,584 $ 30,872 Total Average equity (GAAP) $ 1,144,752 $ 1,172,837 $ 1,211,710 $ 1,256,092 $ 1,292,519 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (221,024 ) Less: average other intangible assets (5,313 ) (5,606 ) (5,915 ) (6,191 ) (6,404 ) Adjusted average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 928,544 $ 956,336 $ 994,900 $ 1,039,006 $ 1,065,091 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 3.80 % 4.78 % 4.33 % 4.29 % 2.90 % Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average

Tangible Equity Adjusted net income annualized (non-GAAP) $ 40,108 $ 45,668 $ 43,072 $ 44,584 $ 45,664 Total Average equity (GAAP) $ 1,144,752 $ 1,172,837 $ 1,211,710 $ 1,256,092 $ 1,292,519 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (221,024 ) Less: average other intangible assets (5,313 ) (5,606 ) (5,915 ) (6,191 ) (6,404 ) Adjusted average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 928,544 $ 956,336 $ 994,900 $ 1,039,006 $ 1,065,091 Adjusted return on average tangible equity

(non-GAAP) 4.32 % 4.78 % 4.33 % 4.29 % 4.29 %





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the year ended (Dollars in Thousands, June 30, June 30, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019 2018 Adjusted Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 42,142 $ 19,596 Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax - 5,105 Add: One-time impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 - 2,717 Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax 1,216 - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 43,358 $ 27,418 Adjusted Net Income per Common Share (EPS) Net income per common share

Basic and Diluted (GAAP) $ 0.46 $ 0.24 Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax - 0.06 Add: One-time impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 - 0.03 Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax 0.01 - Adjusted net income per common share Basic

and Diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.47 $ 0.33 Adjusted Non-Interest Expense Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 109,243 $ 97,850 Less: Merger-related expenses - (6,743 ) Less: Branch consolidation expenses (1,725 ) - Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 107,518 $ 91,107 Adjusted Non-Interest Expense Ratio Non-interest expense to average assets (GAAP) 1.64 % 1.86 % Less: Merger-related expenses 0.00 % -0.13 % Less: Branch consolidation expenses -0.03 % 0.00 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.61 % 1.73 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense / (Net interest income

+ non-interest income) (GAAP) 64.69 % 72.72 % Less: Merger-related expenses 0.00 % -5.01 % Less: Branch consolidation expenses -1.02 % 0.00 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 63.67 % 67.71 % Adjusted Return on Average Assets Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.63 % 0.37 % Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax 0.00 % 0.10 % Add: One-time impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 0.00 % 0.05 % Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax 0.02 % 0.00 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.65 % 0.52 % Adjusted Return on Average Equity Return on average equity (GAAP) 3.52 % 1.81 % Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax 0.00 % 0.47 % Add: One-time impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 0.00 % 0.25 % Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax 0.10 % 0.00 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 3.62 % 2.53 %





For the year ended Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP June 30, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019 2018 Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Equity Net income (GAAP) $ 42,142 $ 19,596 Total Average equity (GAAP) $ 1,196,622 $ 1,081,666 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (136,622 ) Less: average other intangible assets (5,758 ) (1,785 ) Adjusted average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 979,969 $ 943,259 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 4.30 % 2.08 % Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 43,358 $ 27,418 Total Average equity (GAAP) $ 1,196,622 $ 1,081,666 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (136,622 ) Less: average other intangible assets (5,758 ) (1,785 ) Adjusted average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 979,969 $ 943,259 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 4.42 % 2.91 %





For further information contact: Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kearny Financial Corp. (973) 244-4500



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.