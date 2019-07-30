Kearny Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2019 Operating Results
/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $8.8 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of $11.4 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $42.1 million, or $0.46 per basic and diluted share. The results represent an increase of $22.5 million compared to net income of $19.6 million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.
Net income for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2019 was impacted by $1.7 million of non-recurring expenses which were recognized in conjunction with the Company’s previously announced consolidation of seven retail branches located in northern and central New Jersey. The Company anticipates that additional non-recurring charges of approximately $950,000 will be recognized in conjunction with the noted branch consolidations during the quarter ending September 30, 2019. Adjusting for the impact of such charges, net of tax benefit, the Company’s net income would have been $10.0 million or $0.11 per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and $43.4 million or $0.47 per basic and diluted share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Looking back on fiscal 2019 we are very pleased with the progress that we have made which included vastly improved earnings performance compared to prior years, a seamless integration of the Clifton Bancorp, Inc. (“CSBK”) acquisition and the return of over $175 million in capital to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. Looking forward to fiscal 2020, our focus remains on the continued execution of our long-term strategic plan which emphasizes the growth of our core deposit franchise, the evolution of our digital banking platform and the deployment of our capital in a prudent and profitable manner. In support of these goals, we will be enhancing our digital delivery channels with online deposit account opening capabilities during the first quarter of fiscal 2020 with additional best-of-breed digital products and services to follow throughout the remainder of the year.”
Balance Sheet Highlights
- Loans receivable increased by $19.1 million to $4.68 billion, or 70.5% of total assets, at June 30, 2019 from $4.66 billion, or 70.0% of total assets, at March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company’s aggregate loan portfolio increased by $177.6 million, or 3.9%, from $4.50 billion, or 68.4% of total assets, at June 30, 2018.
- Deposits increased by $10.0 million to $4.15 billion at June 30, 2019 from $4.14 billion at March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, total deposits increased by $74.0 million from $4.07 billion at June 30, 2018. The net increase in deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was attributable to an increase of $38.7 million in retail deposits that was partially offset by a decline of $28.6 million in wholesale deposits. For the year ended June 30, 2019 the net increase in deposits was attributable to an increase of $171.5 million in retail deposits that was partially offset by $97.5 million decrease in wholesale deposits. The net growth and reallocation of the Company’s deposits for both the quarter and year ended June 30, 2019 reflected its continuing effort to relocate its funding mix in favor of retail deposits.
- Investment securities decreased by $28.2 million to $1.29 billion, or 19.5% of total assets, at June 30, 2019 from $1.32 billion at March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the securities portfolio decreased by $23.9 million, or 1.8%, from $1.31 billion, or 20.0% of total assets, at June 30, 2018.
- Borrowings decreased by $4.2 million to $1.32 billion at June 30, 2019, from $1.33 billion at March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, total borrowings increased by $123.3 million from $1.20 billion at June 30, 2018. The net increase in borrowings for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 reflected an increase of $30.0 million in overnight borrowings partially offset by a $28.2 million decrease in depositor sweep account balances coupled with the repayment of a $6.5 million Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advance that matured during the period. The increase in borrowings for the year ended June 30, 2019 partly reflected new FHLB advances totaling $227.0 million coupled with the increase of $30.0 million in overnight borrowings, noted above. These increases were partially offset by a $19.7 million decrease in depositor sweep account balances coupled with the repayment of $116.0 million in FHLB advances that matured during the period.
Earnings Highlights
Net Interest Income, Spread and Margin
- Net interest income decreased by $1.5 million to $37.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from $38.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in net interest income was the result of a $1.3 million increase in interest expense coupled with a $200,000 decrease in interest income between comparative periods. For the year ended June 30, 2019, net interest income increased by $34.0 million to $155.3 million from $121.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2018. The increase in net interest income between comparative periods largely reflected the impact of the Company’s acquisition of CSBK during the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.
- The Company’s net interest rate spread decreased ten basis points to 2.18% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from 2.28% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in spread primarily reflected an eleven basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 1.74% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from 1.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 while the average yield on interest-earning assets increased by one basis point to 3.92% from 3.91% for those same comparative periods. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the net interest rate spread increased by six basis points to 2.31% from 2.25% for the year ended June 30, 2018.
- The factors that contributed to the quarterly change in interest rate spread also contributed to an eight basis point decrease in the Company’s net interest margin to 2.45% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from 2.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the net interest margin increased by six basis points to 2.56% from 2.50% for the year ended June 30, 2018.
Non-Interest Income
- Fees and service charges decreased by $334,000, or 20.0%, to $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $1.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. This decrease largely reflected a decline in pre-payment fee income on commercial real estate loans related to an elevated level of pre-payment activity during the earlier comparative period. For the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 fees and service charges remained stable at $5.4 million.
- Aggregate loan sale gains increased by $45,000, or 29.8%, to $196,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $151,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Such gains totaled $580,000 and $1.0 million for the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 respectively. Variances in loan sale gains largely reflected fluctuations in the volume of loans sold.
Non-Interest Expense
- Non-interest expense increased by $2.0 million to $28.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $26.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase was largely attributable to $1.7 million of non-recurring branch consolidation expenses, recognized during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as discussed earlier. Other, less noteworthy, increases in salaries and employee benefits and marketing expense were partially offset by a decrease in net occupancy expense of premises. For the year ended June 30, 2019, non-interest expense increased by $11.3 million to $109.2 million from $97.9 for the year ended June 30, 2018. In addition to reflecting the impact of the $1.7 million of non-recurring branch consolidation expenses noted above, the increase in non-interest expense between comparative periods reflected the larger effects of Company’s acquisition of CSBK in April 2018 whose impact on the Company’s ongoing operating expenses was fully reflected throughout the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. These noted increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by the $6.7 million of non-recurring merger-related expenses attributable to the CSBK acquisition that were recorded during the year ended June 30, 2018 for which no comparable expenses were recorded during the year ending June 30, 2019.
- The Company’s non-interest expense ratio totaled 1.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 1.60% for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company’s non-interest expense ratio totaled 1.64% compared to 1.86% for the prior year ended June 30, 2018. Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses noted earlier, the Company’s non-interest expense ratios would have been 1.63% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Similarly, adjusting for the both impact of the branch consolidation expenses and merger-related expenses noted earlier, the Company’s non-interest expense ratios would have been 1.61% and 1.73% for the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.
- The Company’s efficiency ratio was 70.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 63.3% for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company’s efficiency ratio totaled 64.7% compared to 72.7% for the prior year ended June 30, 2018. Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses noted earlier, the Company’s efficiency ratio would have been 66.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Similarly, adjusting for both the impact of the branch consolidation expenses and merger-related expenses noted earlier, the Company’s efficiency ratios would have been 63.7% and 67.7% for the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.
Income Taxes
- Income tax expense totaled $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $4.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 resulting in effective tax rates of 20.8% and 27.4%, respectively. The decrease in income tax expense, and corresponding effective tax rate, for the current period largely reflected a lower level of pre-tax net income as compared to the prior period coupled with adjustments to deferred income taxes arising from updates to state income tax apportionment levels. For the year ended June 30, 2019, income tax expense was $13.9 million compared to $14.4 million for the year ended June 30, 2018 resulting in effective tax rates of 24.8% and 42.4%, respectively. The effective tax rate for the year ended June 30, 2018 reflected the impact of federal income tax reform and certain non-deductible merger-related expenses whose effects collectively increased the effective tax rate during the prior comparative period. The effective tax rate for the year ended June 30, 2019 reflects the Company’s current statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
Performance Ratios
- The Company’s return on average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 decreased to 0.53% from 0.68% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the return on average assets increased to 0.63% from 0.37% for the prior year ended June 30, 2018. Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses noted earlier, the Company’s return on average assets would have been 0.60% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses, merger-related expenses and tax reform noted earlier, the Company’s return on average assets would have been 0.65% and 0.52% for the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018.
- The Company’s return on average equity decreased to 3.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from 3.89% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the return on average equity increased to 3.52% from 1.81% for the prior year ended June 30, 2018. Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses noted earlier, the Company’s return on average equity would have been 3.50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses, merger-related expenses and tax reform noted earlier, the Company’s return on average equity would have been and 3.62% and 2.53% for the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018.
- The Company’s return on average tangible equity decreased to 3.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from 4.78% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the return on average tangible equity increased to 4.30% from 2.08% for the prior year ended June 30, 2018. Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses noted earlier, the Company’s return on average tangible equity would have been 4.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses, merger-related expenses and tax reform noted earlier, the Company’s return on average tangible equity would have been 4.42% and 2.91% for the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018.
Asset Quality Highlights
- Asset quality remained strong throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The outstanding balance of nonperforming loans totaled $20.3 million, or 0.43% of total loans, at June 30, 2019 as compared to $21.3 million, or 0.46% of total loans, at March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, nonperforming loans increased by $3.4 million from $16.9 million, or 0.37% of total loans, at June 30, 2018.
- The allowance for loan losses increased to $33.3 million at June 30, 2019 from $33.1 million at March 31, 2019, resulting in a total loan coverage ratio, representing the balance of the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding loans held for sale, of 0.70% for both comparative periods. The total loan coverage ratio for both periods reflects the impact of purchase accounting which generally precludes acquired loan balances from being considered in the balance of the allowance for loan losses at the time of their acquisition. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses increased by $2.4 million from $30.9 million, or 0.68% of total loans, at June 30, 2018.
- The Company recognized net charge offs totaling approximately $495,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.04% on the average balance of total loans for the period. By comparison, the Company’s net charge offs totaled approximately $242,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.02%. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company recognized net charge offs totaling $1.1 million reflecting an annualized charge off rate of 0.02% on the average balance of total loans for fiscal 2019. By comparison, the Company’s net charge offs totaled approximately $1.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2018 reflecting an annualized charge off rate of 0.03% on the average balance of total loans for fiscal 2018.
- The Company recorded a loan loss provision of $664,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to a loan loss provision reversal of $179,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase in provision for loan losses was largely attributable to a net increase during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 in the balance of the performing portion of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment compared to a decline in such balances during the prior quarter ending March 31, 2019 while also reflecting an increase in net charge-offs between the comparative periods. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the provision for loan losses increased by $850,000 to $3.6 million from $2.7 million for the year ended June 30, 2018. The increase in the provision partly reflected the effects of greater growth during the year ended June 30, 2019 in the balance of the performing portion of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment compared to that of the prior year ended June 30, 2018. Additionally, the increase reflected the effects of updates to environmental loss factors that increased the applicable portion of the allowance and the associated provision expense between comparative periods.
Capital Highlights
- The Company maintained its regular quarterly cash dividend paid to stockholders of $0.06 per share for both quarters ended June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019. For the year ended June 30, 2019, total cash dividends paid to stockholders, including both regular and special dividends, increased by $0.12 to $0.37 per share compared to $0.25 per share for the year ended June 30, 2018. The Company continually evaluates its dividend policies and practices in relation to its overall capital management and shareholder value objectives.
- In March 2019, the Company completed the repurchase of its shares of common stock under its third share repurchase program announced in April 2018 through which it authorized the repurchase of 10,238,557 shares, or 10%, of the Company’s outstanding shares as of that date. The shares associated with this third program were repurchased at a total cost of $138.8 million and at an average cost of $13.55 per share. Concurrently, the Company announced its fourth share repurchase program through which it authorized the repurchase of 9,218,324 shares, or 10%, of the Company’s outstanding shares as of that date. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 2,393,626 shares of its common stock at a total cost of $32.2 million and an average cost of $13.46 per share.
- The Company’s and Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2019 were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.
|Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis
|Summary Balance Sheet
|At
|Variance
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Variance
|or Change
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2019
|2019
|or Change
|Pct.
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|38,935
|$
|54,160
|$
|(15,225
|)
|-28.1
|%
|Securities available for sale
|714,263
|726,920
|(12,657
|)
|-1.7
|%
|Securities held to maturity
|576,652
|592,199
|(15,547
|)
|-2.6
|%
|Loans held-for-sale
|12,267
|997
|11,270
|1130.4
|%
|Loans receivable, including yield adjustments
|4,678,928
|4,659,804
|19,124
|0.4
|%
|Less allowance for loan losses
|(33,274
|)
|(33,105
|)
|(169
|)
|0.5
|%
|Net loans receivable
|4,645,654
|4,626,699
|18,955
|0.4
|%
|Premises and equipment
|56,854
|58,274
|(1,420
|)
|-2.4
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|64,190
|64,288
|(98
|)
|-0.2
|%
|Accrued interest receivable
|19,360
|20,326
|(966
|)
|-4.8
|%
|Goodwill
|210,895
|210,895
|-
|0.0
|%
|Core deposit intangible
|5,160
|5,470
|(310
|)
|-5.7
|%
|Bank owned life insurance
|256,155
|254,569
|1,586
|0.6
|%
|Deferred income taxes, net
|25,367
|24,182
|1,185
|4.9
|%
|Other real estate owned
|-
|209
|(209
|)
|-100.0
|%
|Other assets
|9,077
|19,563
|(10,486
|)
|-53.6
|%
|Total assets
|$
|6,634,829
|$
|6,658,751
|$
|(23,922
|)
|-0.4
|%
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|4,147,610
|$
|4,137,573
|$
|10,037
|0.2
|%
|Borrowings
|1,321,982
|1,326,216
|(4,234
|)
|-0.3
|%
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
|16,887
|17,208
|(321
|)
|-1.9
|%
|Other liabilities
|21,191
|19,643
|1,548
|7.9
|%
|Total liabilities
|5,507,670
|5,500,640
|7,030
|0.1
|%
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|891
|915
|(24
|)
|-2.6
|%
|Paid-in capital
|787,394
|817,675
|(30,281
|)
|-3.7
|%
|Retained earnings
|366,679
|363,072
|3,607
|1.0
|%
|Unearned ESOP shares
|(30,644
|)
|(31,130
|)
|486
|-1.6
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
|2,839
|7,579
|(4,740
|)
|-62.5
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,127,159
|1,158,111
|(30,952
|)
|-2.7
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,634,829
|$
|6,658,751
|$
|(23,922
|)
|-0.4
|%
|Consolidated capital ratios
|Equity to assets
|16.99
|%
|17.39
|%
|-0.40
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
|14.19
|%
|14.62
|%
|-0.43
|%
|Share data
|Outstanding shares
|89,126
|91,495
|(2,369
|)
|-2.6
|%
|Equity per share
|$
|12.65
|$
|12.66
|$
|(0.01
|)
|-0.1
|%
|Tangible equity per share (1)
|$
|10.22
|$
|10.29
|$
|(0.07
|)
|-0.7
|%
____________________
(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
|Summary Income Statement
|For the three months ended
|Variance
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Variance
|or Change
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2019
|2019
|or Change
|Pct.
|Interest income
|Loans
|$
|47,818
|$
|48,116
|$
|(298
|)
|-0.6
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|9,772
|9,511
|261
|2.7
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|700
|710
|(10
|)
|-1.4
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|1,158
|1,320
|(162
|)
|-12.3
|%
|Total Interest Income
|59,448
|59,657
|(209
|)
|-0.4
|%
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|15,131
|14,114
|1,017
|7.2
|%
|Borrowings
|7,171
|6,905
|266
|3.9
|%
|Total interest expense
|22,302
|21,019
|1,283
|6.1
|%
|Net interest income
|37,146
|38,638
|(1,492
|)
|-3.9
|%
|Provision for loan losses (provision reversal)
|664
|(179
|)
|843
|470.9
|%
|
Net interest income after provision
(provision reversal) for loan losses
|36,482
|38,817
|(2,335
|)
|-6.0
|%
|Non-interest income
|Fees and service charges
|1,340
|1,674
|(334
|)
|-20.0
|%
|Loss on sale and call of securities
|(141
|)
|(182
|)
|41
|22.5
|%
|Gain on sale of loans
|196
|151
|45
|29.8
|%
|Gain (loss) on sale and write down of other real estate owned
|9
|(6
|)
|15
|250.0
|%
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|1,586
|1,560
|26
|1.7
|%
|Electronic banking fees and charges
|270
|253
|17
|6.7
|%
|Miscellaneous
|128
|226
|(98
|)
|-43.4
|%
|Total non-interest income
|3,388
|3,676
|(288
|)
|-7.8
|%
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|16,338
|15,350
|988
|6.4
|%
|Net occupancy expense of premises
|2,744
|2,979
|(235
|)
|-7.9
|%
|Equipment and systems
|2,917
|3,053
|(136
|)
|-4.5
|%
|Advertising and marketing
|948
|739
|209
|28.3
|%
|Federal deposit insurance premium
|438
|455
|(17
|)
|-3.7
|%
|Directors' compensation
|770
|770
|-
|0.0
|%
|Miscellaneous
|4,590
|3,425
|1,165
|34.0
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|28,745
|26,771
|1,974
|7.4
|%
|Income before income taxes
|11,125
|15,722
|(4,597
|)
|-29.2
|%
|Income taxes
|2,314
|4,305
|(1,991
|)
|-46.2
|%
|Net income
|$
|8,811
|$
|11,417
|$
|(2,606
|)
|-22.8
|%
|Net income per common share (EPS)
|Basic
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.13
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.13
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Dividends declared
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.06
|$
|-
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|5,204
|$
|5,338
|$
|(134
|)
|Dividend payout ratio
|59.1
|%
|46.8
|%
|12.3
|%
|
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
|Basic
|87,090
|89,488
|(2,398
|)
|Diluted
|87,132
|89,532
|(2,400
|)
|For the three months ended
|Variance
|Average Balance Sheet Data
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Variance
|or Change
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|2019
|2019
|or Change
|Pct.
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|$
|4,648,362
|$
|4,709,052
|$
|(60,690
|)
|-1.3
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|1,184,401
|1,161,492
|22,909
|2.0
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|132,110
|134,309
|(2,199
|)
|-1.6
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|98,374
|107,554
|(9,180
|)
|-8.5
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|6,063,247
|6,112,407
|(49,160
|)
|-0.8
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|572,218
|574,921
|(2,703
|)
|-0.5
|%
|Total assets
|$
|6,635,465
|$
|6,687,328
|$
|(51,863
|)
|-0.8
|%
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|815,624
|$
|790,567
|$
|25,057
|3.2
|%
|Savings and club
|780,558
|773,308
|7,250
|0.9
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|2,229,723
|2,288,836
|(59,113
|)
|-2.6
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,825,905
|3,852,711
|(26,806
|)
|-0.7
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,284,427
|1,292,168
|(7,741
|)
|-0.6
|%
|Other borrowings
|29,439
|26,037
|3,402
|13.1
|%
|Total borrowings
|1,313,866
|1,318,205
|(4,339
|)
|-0.3
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|5,139,771
|5,170,916
|(31,145
|)
|-0.6
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|311,648
|307,645
|4,003
|1.3
|%
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|39,294
|35,930
|3,364
|9.4
|%
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|350,942
|343,575
|7,367
|2.1
|%
|Total liabilities
|5,490,713
|5,514,491
|(23,778
|)
|-0.4
|%
|Stockholders' equity
|1,144,752
|1,172,837
|(28,085
|)
|-2.4
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,635,465
|$
|6,687,328
|$
|(51,863
|)
|-0.8
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities
|117.97
|%
|118.21
|%
|-0.24
|%
|-0.2
|%
|For the three months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Variance
|Performance Ratio Highlights
|2019
|2019
|or Change
|Average yield on interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|4.11
|%
|4.09
|%
|0.02
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|3.30
|%
|3.28
|%
|0.02
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (1)
|2.12
|%
|2.12
|%
|0.00
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|4.71
|%
|4.91
|%
|-0.20
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3.92
|%
|3.91
|%
|0.01
|%
|Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|1.19
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.13
|%
|Savings and club
|0.68
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.08
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|2.04
|%
|1.90
|%
|0.14
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1.58
|%
|1.47
|%
|0.11
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|2.21
|%
|2.13
|%
|0.08
|%
|Other borrowings
|0.99
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.64
|%
|Total borrowings
|2.18
|%
|2.10
|%
|0.08
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.74
|%
|1.63
|%
|0.11
|%
|Interest rate spread (2)
|2.18
|%
|2.28
|%
|-0.10
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|2.45
|%
|2.53
|%
|-0.08
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets
(annualized)
|0.20
|%
|0.22
|%
|-0.02
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
(annualized)
|1.73
|%
|1.60
|%
|0.13
|%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|70.91
|%
|63.27
|%
|7.64
|%
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.53
|%
|0.68
|%
|-0.15
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|3.08
|%
|3.89
|%
|-0.81
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)
|3.80
|%
|4.78
|%
|-0.98
|%
____________________
(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
|Year-to-Year Comparative Financial Analysis
|Summary Balance Sheet
|At
|Variance
|(Dollars in Thousands,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Variance
|or Change
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2019
|2018
|or Change
|Pct.
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|38,935
|$
|128,864
|$
|(89,929
|)
|-69.8
|%
|Securities available for sale
|714,263
|725,085
|(10,822
|)
|-1.5
|%
|Securities held to maturity
|576,652
|589,730
|(13,078
|)
|-2.2
|%
|Loans held-for-sale
|12,267
|863
|11,404
|1321.4
|%
|Loans receivable, including yield adjustments
|4,678,928
|4,501,348
|177,580
|3.9
|%
|Less allowance for loan losses
|(33,274
|)
|(30,865
|)
|(2,409
|)
|7.8
|%
|Net loans receivable
|4,645,654
|4,470,483
|175,171
|3.9
|%
|Premises and equipment
|56,854
|56,240
|614
|1.1
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock
|64,190
|59,004
|5,186
|8.8
|%
|Accrued interest receivable
|19,360
|18,510
|850
|4.6
|%
|Goodwill
|210,895
|210,895
|-
|0.0
|%
|Core deposit intangible
|5,160
|6,295
|(1,135
|)
|-18.0
|%
|Bank owned life insurance
|256,155
|249,816
|6,339
|2.5
|%
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|25,367
|23,754
|1,613
|6.8
|%
|Other real estate owned
|-
|725
|(725
|)
|-100.0
|%
|Other assets
|9,077
|39,610
|(30,533
|)
|-77.1
|%
|Total assets
|$
|6,634,829
|$
|6,579,874
|$
|54,955
|0.8
|%
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|4,147,610
|$
|4,073,604
|$
|74,006
|1.8
|%
|Borrowings
|1,321,982
|1,198,646
|123,336
|10.3
|%
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
|16,887
|18,088
|(1,201
|)
|-6.6
|%
|Other liabilities
|21,191
|20,788
|403
|1.9
|%
|Total liabilities
|5,507,670
|5,311,126
|196,544
|3.7
|%
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|$
|891
|996
|(105
|)
|-10.5
|%
|Paid-in capital
|787,394
|922,711
|(135,317
|)
|-14.7
|%
|Retained earnings
|366,679
|359,096
|7,583
|2.1
|%
|Unearned ESOP shares
|(30,644
|)
|(32,590
|)
|1,946
|-6.0
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
|2,839
|18,535
|(15,696
|)
|-84.7
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,127,159
|1,268,748
|(141,589
|)
|-11.2
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,634,829
|$
|6,579,874
|$
|54,955
|0.8
|%
|Consolidated capital ratios
|Equity to assets
|16.99
|%
|19.28
|%
|-2.29
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
|14.19
|%
|16.53
|%
|-2.34
|%
|Share data
|Outstanding shares (period end)
|89,126
|99,626
|(10,500
|)
|-10.5
|%
|Equity per share
|$
|12.65
|$
|12.74
|$
|(0.09
|)
|-0.7
|%
|Tangible equity per share (1)
|$
|10.22
|$
|10.56
|$
|(0.34
|)
|-3.2
|%
____________________
(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
|Summary Income Statement
|For the year ended
|Variance
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Variance
|or Change
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2019
|2018
|or Change
|Pct.
|Interest income
|Loans
|$
|192,386
|$
|138,426
|$
|53,960
|39.0
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|37,213
|27,053
|10,160
|37.6
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|2,839
|2,616
|223
|8.5
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|4,895
|3,336
|1,559
|46.7
|%
|Total Interest Income
|237,333
|171,431
|65,902
|38.4
|%
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|52,511
|29,649
|22,862
|77.1
|%
|Borrowings
|29,509
|20,489
|9,020
|44.0
|%
|Total interest expense
|82,020
|50,138
|31,882
|63.6
|%
|Net interest income
|155,313
|121,293
|34,020
|28.0
|%
|Provision for loan losses
|3,556
|2,706
|850
|31.4
|%
|
Net interest income after provision for
loan losses
|151,757
|118,587
|33,170
|28.0
|%
|Non-interest income
|Fees and service charges
|5,445
|5,412
|33
|0.6
|%
|(Loss) gain on sale and call of securities
|(323
|)
|8
|(331
|)
|-4137.5
|%
|Gain on sale of loans
|580
|1,004
|(424
|)
|-42.2
|%
|Loss on sale of real estate owned
|(11
|)
|(19
|)
|8
|42.1
|%
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|6,339
|5,362
|977
|18.2
|%
|Electronic banking fees and charges
|1,050
|1,101
|(51
|)
|-4.6
|%
|Miscellaneous
|475
|395
|80
|20.3
|%
|Total non-interest income
|13,555
|13,263
|292
|2.2
|%
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|63,029
|53,736
|9,293
|17.3
|%
|Net occupancy expense of premises
|11,220
|9,178
|2,042
|22.2
|%
|Equipment and systems
|12,273
|9,482
|2,791
|29.4
|%
|Advertising and marketing
|3,051
|2,960
|91
|3.1
|%
|Federal deposit insurance premium
|1,779
|1,516
|263
|17.3
|%
|Directors' compensation
|3,044
|2,820
|224
|7.9
|%
|Merger-related expenses
|-
|6,743
|(6,743
|)
|-100.0
|%
|Miscellaneous
|14,847
|11,415
|3,432
|30.1
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|109,243
|97,850
|11,393
|11.6
|%
|Income before income taxes
|56,069
|34,000
|22,069
|64.9
|%
|Income taxes
|13,927
|14,404
|(477
|)
|-3.3
|%
|Net income
|$
|42,142
|$
|19,596
|$
|22,546
|115.1
|%
|Net income per common share (EPS)
|Basic
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.22
|Diluted
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.22
|Dividends declared
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.12
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|34,028
|$
|20,158
|$
|13,870
|Dividend payout ratio
|80.7
|%
|102.9
|%
|-22.2
|%
|
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
|Basic
|91,054
|82,587
|8,467
|Diluted
|91,100
|82,643
|8,457
|For the year ended
|Variance
|Average Balance Sheet Data
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Variance
|or Change
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|2019
|2018
|or Change
|Pct.
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|$
|4,669,436
|$
|3,577,598
|$
|1,091,838
|30.5
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|1,171,335
|$
|1,048,163
|123,172
|11.8
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|134,489
|127,779
|6,710
|5.3
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|101,595
|93,209
|8,386
|9.0
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|6,076,855
|4,846,749
|1,230,106
|25.4
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|582,838
|420,219
|162,619
|38.7
|%
|Total assets
|$
|6,659,693
|$
|5,266,968
|$
|1,392,725
|26.4
|%
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|796,815
|$
|896,695
|$
|(99,880
|)
|-11.1
|%
|Savings and club
|761,203
|569,777
|191,426
|33.6
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|2,194,513
|1,496,743
|697,770
|46.6
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,752,531
|2,963,215
|789,316
|26.6
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|1,305,171
|876,253
|428,918
|48.9
|%
|Other borrowings
|54,152
|34,274
|19,878
|58.0
|%
|Total borrowings
|1,359,323
|910,527
|448,796
|49.3
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|5,111,854
|3,873,742
|1,238,112
|32.0
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|312,169
|281,262
|30,907
|11.0
|%
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|39,048
|30,298
|8,750
|28.9
|%
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|351,217
|311,560
|39,657
|12.7
|%
|Total liabilities
|5,463,071
|4,185,302
|1,277,769
|30.5
|%
|Stockholders' equity
|1,196,622
|1,081,666
|114,956
|10.6
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,659,693
|$
|5,266,968
|$
|1,392,725
|26.4
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities
|118.88
|%
|125.12
|%
|-6.24
|%
|-5.0
|%
|For the year ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Variance
|Performance Ratio Highlights
|2019
|2018
|or Change
|Average yield on interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|4.12
|%
|3.87
|%
|0.25
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|3.18
|%
|2.58
|%
|0.60
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (1)
|2.11
|%
|2.05
|%
|0.06
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|4.82
|%
|3.58
|%
|1.24
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3.91
|%
|3.54
|%
|0.37
|%
|Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|1.02
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.20
|%
|Savings and club
|0.55
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.38
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1.83
|%
|1.42
|%
|0.41
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1.40
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.40
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|2.20
|%
|2.32
|%
|-0.12
|%
|Other borrowings
|1.45
|%
|0.40
|%
|1.05
|%
|Total borrowings
|2.17
|%
|2.25
|%
|-0.08
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.60
|%
|1.29
|%
|0.31
|%
|Interest rate spread (2)
|2.31
|%
|2.25
|%
|0.06
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|2.56
|%
|2.50
|%
|0.06
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets
|0.20
|%
|0.25
|%
|-0.05
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|1.64
|%
|1.86
|%
|-0.22
|%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|64.69
|%
|72.72
|%
|-8.03
|%
|Return on average assets
|0.63
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.26
|%
|Return on average equity
|3.52
|%
|1.81
|%
|1.71
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (5)
|4.30
|%
|2.08
|%
|2.22
|%
____________________
(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
|Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis
|Summary Balance Sheet
|At
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|38,935
|$
|54,160
|$
|51,483
|$
|44,486
|$
|128,864
|Securities available for sale
|714,263
|726,920
|666,602
|706,240
|725,085
|Securities held to maturity
|576,652
|592,199
|598,318
|602,838
|589,730
|Loans held-for-sale
|12,267
|997
|1,001
|1,503
|863
|Loans receivable, including yield adjustments
|4,678,928
|4,659,804
|4,753,392
|4,660,507
|4,501,348
|Less allowance for loan losses
|(33,274
|)
|(33,105
|)
|(33,526
|)
|(32,731
|)
|(30,865
|)
|Net loans receivable
|4,645,654
|4,626,699
|4,719,866
|4,627,776
|4,470,483
|Premises and equipment
|56,854
|58,274
|58,414
|57,635
|56,240
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|64,190
|64,288
|64,514
|66,428
|59,004
|Accrued interest receivable
|19,360
|20,326
|19,435
|19,455
|18,510
|Goodwill
|210,895
|210,895
|210,895
|210,895
|210,895
|Core deposit intangible
|5,160
|5,470
|5,743
|6,018
|6,295
|Bank owned life insurance
|256,155
|254,569
|253,009
|251,410
|249,816
|Deferred income taxes, net
|25,367
|24,182
|24,692
|22,136
|23,754
|Other real estate owned
|-
|209
|508
|674
|725
|Other assets
|9,077
|19,563
|27,960
|38,717
|39,610
|Total assets
|$
|6,634,829
|$
|6,658,751
|$
|6,702,440
|$
|6,656,211
|$
|6,579,874
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|4,147,610
|$
|4,137,573
|$
|4,173,434
|$
|3,954,821
|$
|4,073,604
|Borrowings
|1,321,982
|1,326,216
|1,310,547
|1,419,424
|1,198,646
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
|16,887
|17,208
|17,201
|10,687
|18,088
|Other liabilities
|21,191
|19,643
|17,997
|35,198
|20,788
|Total liabilities
|5,507,670
|5,500,640
|5,519,179
|5,420,130
|5,311,126
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|891
|915
|938
|978
|996
|Paid-in capital
|787,394
|817,675
|848,145
|897,551
|922,711
|Retained earnings
|366,679
|363,072
|356,993
|350,838
|359,096
|Unearned ESOP shares
|(30,644
|)
|(31,130
|)
|(31,617
|)
|(32,104
|)
|(32,590
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
|2,839
|7,579
|8,802
|18,818
|18,535
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,127,159
|1,158,111
|1,183,261
|1,236,081
|1,268,748
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,634,829
|$
|6,658,751
|$
|6,702,440
|$
|6,656,211
|$
|6,579,874
|Consolidated capital ratios
|Equity to assets
|16.99
|%
|17.39
|%
|17.65
|%
|18.57
|%
|19.28
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
|14.19
|%
|14.62
|%
|14.90
|%
|15.83
|%
|16.53
|%
|Share data
|Outstanding shares
|89,126
|91,495
|93,772
|97,754
|99,626
|Equity per share
|$
|12.65
|$
|12.66
|$
|12.62
|$
|12.64
|$
|12.74
|Tangible equity per share (1)
|$
|10.22
|$
|10.29
|$
|10.31
|$
|10.43
|$
|10.56
____________________
(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
|At
|Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Cash and cash equivalents
|Cash and due from depository institutions
|$
|19,032
|$
|15,943
|$
|24,361
|$
|21,973
|$
|26,199
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|19,903
|38,217
|27,122
|22,513
|102,665
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|$
|38,935
|$
|54,160
|$
|51,483
|$
|44,486
|$
|128,864
|Securities available for sale
|Debt securities:
|U.S. agency securities
|$
|3,678
|$
|3,737
|$
|3,942
|$
|4,070
|$
|4,411
|Municipal and state obligations
|26,951
|26,731
|26,205
|25,907
|26,088
|Asset-backed securities
|179,313
|180,145
|180,828
|182,390
|182,620
|Collateralized loan obligations
|208,611
|207,906
|184,439
|215,569
|226,066
|Corporate bonds
|122,024
|121,597
|144,692
|147,811
|147,594
|Trust preferred securities
|3,756
|3,775
|3,726
|3,794
|3,783
|Debt securities
|544,333
|543,891
|543,832
|579,541
|590,562
|Mortgage-backed securities:
|Collateralized mortgage obligations
|21,390
|21,660
|23,019
|23,097
|24,292
|Residential pass-through securities
|44,303
|70,513
|91,918
|95,795
|102,359
|Commercial pass-through securities
|104,237
|90,856
|7,833
|7,807
|7,872
|Mortgage-backed securities
|169,930
|183,029
|122,770
|126,699
|134,523
|Total securities available for sale
|$
|714,263
|$
|726,920
|$
|666,602
|$
|706,240
|$
|725,085
|Securities held to maturity
|Debt securities:
|Municipal and state obligations
|$
|104,086
|$
|107,375
|$
|107,826
|$
|109,061
|$
|109,483
|Subordinated debt
|63,086
|63,107
|56,255
|46,275
|46,294
|Debt securities
|167,172
|170,482
|164,081
|155,336
|155,777
|Mortgage-backed securities:
|Collateralized mortgage obligations
|46,381
|49,368
|51,540
|54,130
|56,886
|Residential pass-through securities
|166,283
|174,338
|182,335
|190,812
|200,622
|Commercial pass-through securities
|196,816
|198,011
|200,362
|202,560
|176,445
|Mortgage-backed securities
|409,480
|421,717
|434,237
|447,502
|433,953
|Total securities held to maturity
|$
|576,652
|$
|592,199
|$
|598,318
|$
|602,838
|$
|589,730
|Total securities
|$
|1,290,915
|$
|1,319,119
|$
|1,264,920
|$
|1,309,078
|$
|1,314,815
|At
|Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Loan portfolio composition:
|Residential first mortgage loans
|$
|1,344,044
|$
|1,325,105
|$
|1,334,284
|$
|1,303,249
|$
|1,297,453
|Home equity loans and lines of credit
|96,165
|97,788
|96,001
|93,473
|90,761
|Residential mortgage loans
|1,440,209
|1,422,893
|1,430,285
|1,396,722
|1,388,214
|Multifamily mortgage loans
|1,946,391
|1,956,571
|1,974,409
|1,898,831
|1,758,584
|Nonresidential and mixed use mortgage loans
|1,258,869
|1,249,215
|1,302,583
|1,315,279
|1,302,961
|Commercial mortgage loans
|3,205,260
|3,205,786
|3,276,992
|3,214,110
|3,061,545
|Commercial business loans
|65,763
|66,476
|70,059
|78,317
|85,825
|Construction loans
|13,907
|14,377
|28,405
|26,581
|23,271
|Account loans
|3,732
|3,360
|3,310
|3,133
|3,283
|Other consumer loans
|2,082
|2,624
|3,524
|4,427
|5,777
|Consumer loans
|5,814
|5,984
|6,834
|7,560
|9,060
|Total loans, excluding yield adjustments
|4,730,953
|4,715,516
|4,812,575
|4,723,290
|4,567,915
|Unamortized yield adjustments
|(52,025
|)
|(55,712
|)
|(59,183
|)
|(62,783
|)
|(66,567
|)
|Loans receivable, including yield adjustments
|4,678,928
|4,659,804
|4,753,392
|4,660,507
|4,501,348
|Less allowance for loan losses
|(33,274
|)
|(33,105
|)
|(33,526
|)
|(32,731
|)
|(30,865
|)
|Net loans receivable
|$
|4,645,654
|$
|4,626,699
|$
|4,719,866
|$
|4,627,776
|$
|4,470,483
|Loan portfolio allocation:
|Residential first mortgage loans
|28.4
|%
|28.1
|%
|27.7
|%
|27.6
|%
|28.4
|%
|Home equity loans and lines of credit
|2.0
|%
|2.1
|%
|2.0
|%
|2.0
|%
|2.0
|%
|Residential mortgage loans
|30.4
|%
|30.2
|%
|29.7
|%
|29.6
|%
|30.4
|%
|Multifamily mortgage loans
|41.2
|%
|41.5
|%
|41.0
|%
|40.2
|%
|38.5
|%
|Nonresidential and mixed use mortgage loans
|26.6
|%
|26.5
|%
|27.1
|%
|27.8
|%
|28.5
|%
|Commercial mortgage loans
|67.8
|%
|68.0
|%
|68.1
|%
|68.0
|%
|67.0
|%
|Commercial business loans
|1.4
|%
|1.3
|%
|1.4
|%
|1.6
|%
|1.9
|%
|Construction loans
|0.3
|%
|0.3
|%
|0.6
|%
|0.6
|%
|0.5
|%
|Account loans
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|Other consumer loans
|0.0
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|Consumer loans
|0.1
|%
|0.2
|%
|0.2
|%
|0.2
|%
|0.2
|%
|Total loans, excluding yield adjustments
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Asset quality:
|Nonperforming assets:
|Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due
|$
|22
|$
|23
|$
|32
|$
|19
|$
|60
|Nonaccrual loans
|20,248
|21,297
|20,743
|20,473
|16,799
|Total nonperforming loans
|20,270
|21,320
|20,775
|20,492
|16,859
|Other real estate owned
|-
|209
|508
|674
|725
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|20,270
|$
|21,529
|$
|21,283
|$
|21,166
|$
|17,584
|Nonperforming loans (% total loans)
|0.43
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.37
|%
|Nonperforming assets (% total assets)
|0.31
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.27
|%
|Allowance for loan losses (ALLL):
|ALLL to total loans
|0.70
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.68
|%
|ALLL to nonperforming loans
|164.15
|%
|155.28
|%
|161.38
|%
|159.73
|%
|183.08
|%
|Net charge offs
|$
|495
|$
|242
|$
|176
|$
|234
|$
|101
|Average net charge off rate (annualized)
|0.04
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|At
|Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Funding by type:
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|$
|309,063
|$
|303,713
|$
|305,392
|$
|308,631
|$
|311,938
|Interest-bearing demand
|843,432
|800,023
|807,389
|786,069
|1,000,989
|Savings and club
|790,658
|777,678
|760,499
|743,289
|744,039
|Certificates of deposit
|2,204,457
|2,256,159
|2,300,154
|2,116,832
|2,016,638
|Interest-bearing deposits
|3,838,547
|3,833,860
|3,868,042
|3,646,190
|3,761,666
|Total deposits
|4,147,610
|4,137,573
|4,173,434
|3,954,821
|4,073,604
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,283,211
|1,289,285
|1,293,845
|1,335,844
|1,170,144
|Overnight borrowings
|30,000
|-
|-
|60,000
|-
|Depositor sweep accounts
|8,771
|36,931
|16,702
|23,580
|28,502
|Total borrowings
|1,321,982
|1,326,216
|1,310,547
|1,419,424
|1,198,646
|Total funding
|$
|5,469,592
|$
|5,463,789
|$
|5,483,981
|$
|5,374,245
|$
|5,272,250
|Loans as a % of deposits
|112.3
|%
|111.8
|%
|113.1
|%
|117.1
|%
|109.8
|%
|Deposits as a % of total funding
|75.8
|%
|75.7
|%
|76.1
|%
|73.6
|%
|77.3
|%
|Borrowings as a % of total funding
|24.2
|%
|24.3
|%
|23.9
|%
|26.4
|%
|22.7
|%
|Funding by source:
|Retail funding:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|$
|309,063
|$
|303,713
|$
|305,392
|$
|308,631
|$
|311,938
|Interest-bearing demand
|843,432
|800,023
|807,389
|786,069
|790,164
|Savings and club
|790,658
|777,678
|760,499
|743,289
|744,039
|Certificates of deposit
|1,902,542
|1,925,630
|1,922,287
|1,871,903
|1,828,039
|Total retail deposits
|3,845,695
|3,807,044
|3,795,567
|3,709,892
|3,674,180
|Depositor sweep accounts
|8,771
|36,931
|16,702
|23,580
|28,502
|Total retail funding
|3,854,466
|3,843,975
|3,812,269
|3,733,472
|3,702,682
|Wholesale funding:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|210,825
|Certificates of deposit (listing service)
|66,110
|78,704
|108,067
|104,990
|104,256
|Certificates of deposit (brokered)
|235,805
|251,825
|269,800
|139,939
|84,343
|Total wholesale deposits
|301,915
|330,529
|377,867
|244,929
|399,424
|FHLB advances
|1,283,211
|1,289,285
|1,293,845
|1,335,844
|1,170,144
|Overnight borrowings
|30,000
|-
|-
|60,000
|-
|Total wholesale funding
|1,615,126
|1,619,814
|1,671,712
|1,640,773
|1,569,568
|Total funding
|$
|5,469,592
|$
|5,463,789
|$
|5,483,981
|$
|5,374,245
|$
|5,272,250
|Retail funding as a % of total funding
|70.5
|%
|70.4
|%
|69.5
|%
|69.5
|%
|70.2
|%
|Wholesale funding as a % of total funding
|29.5
|%
|29.6
|%
|30.5
|%
|30.5
|%
|29.8
|%
|Summary Income Statement
|For the three months ended
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Interest income
|Loans
|$
|47,818
|$
|48,116
|$
|49,015
|$
|47,437
|$
|46,615
|Taxable investment securities
|9,772
|9,511
|9,051
|8,879
|8,670
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|700
|710
|713
|716
|702
|Other interest-earning assets
|1,158
|1,320
|1,243
|1,174
|1,275
|Total interest income
|59,448
|59,657
|60,022
|58,206
|57,262
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|15,131
|14,114
|12,727
|10,539
|9,755
|Borrowings
|7,171
|6,905
|7,946
|7,487
|6,916
|Total interest expense
|22,302
|21,019
|20,673
|18,026
|16,671
|Net interest income
|37,146
|38,638
|39,349
|40,180
|40,591
|Provision for loan losses (provision reversal)
|664
|(179
|)
|971
|2,100
|717
|
Net interest income after provision
(provision reversal) for loan losses
|36,482
|38,817
|38,378
|38,080
|39,874
|Non-interest income
|Fees and service charges
|1,340
|1,674
|1,258
|1,173
|1,205
|(Loss) gain on sale and call of securities
|(141
|)
|(182
|)
|-
|-
|9
|Gain on sale of loans
|196
|151
|101
|132
|127
|Gain (loss) on sale and write down of other real estate owned
|9
|(6
|)
|36
|(50
|)
|60
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|1,586
|1,560
|1,599
|1,594
|1,604
|Electronic banking fees and charges
|270
|253
|277
|250
|278
|Miscellaneous
|128
|226
|38
|83
|75
|Total non-interest income
|3,388
|3,676
|3,309
|3,182
|3,358
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|16,338
|15,350
|15,699
|15,642
|15,277
|Net occupancy expense of premises
|2,744
|2,979
|2,761
|2,736
|2,716
|Equipment and systems
|2,917
|3,053
|3,377
|2,926
|2,776
|Advertising and marketing
|948
|739
|787
|577
|757
|Federal deposit insurance premium
|438
|455
|421
|465
|463
|Directors' compensation
|770
|770
|746
|758
|754
|Merger-related expenses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5,149
|Miscellaneous
|4,590
|3,425
|3,479
|3,353
|3,365
|Total non-interest expense
|28,745
|26,771
|27,270
|26,457
|31,257
|Income before income taxes
|11,125
|15,722
|14,417
|14,805
|11,975
|Income taxes
|2,314
|4,305
|3,649
|3,659
|4,257
|Net income
|$
|8,811
|$
|11,417
|$
|10,768
|$
|11,146
|$
|7,718
|Net income per common share (EPS)
|Basic
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.08
|Diluted
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.08
|Dividends declared (1)
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.04
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|5,204
|$
|5,338
|$
|4,082
|$
|19,404
|$
|3,892
|Dividend payout ratio
|59.1
|%
|46.8
|%
|37.9
|%
|174.1
|%
|50.4
|%
|
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
|Basic
|87,090
|89,488
|92,434
|95,127
|98,046
|Diluted
|87,132
|89,532
|92,480
|95,181
|98,100
____________________
(1) Dividends declared during the quarter ended September 30, 2018 include a $0.16 special dividend representing a supplemental distribution of net income to stockholders from the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.
|For the three months ended
|Average Balance Sheet Data
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|$
|4,648,362
|$
|4,709,052
|$
|4,758,587
|$
|4,562,375
|$
|4,507,336
|Taxable investment securities
|1,184,401
|1,161,492
|1,158,720
|1,180,655
|1,192,066
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|132,110
|134,309
|135,453
|136,056
|134,683
|Other interest-earning assets
|98,374
|107,554
|87,916
|112,629
|142,591
|Total interest-earning assets
|6,063,247
|6,112,407
|6,140,676
|5,991,715
|5,976,676
|Non-interest-earning assets
|572,218
|574,921
|587,921
|596,006
|586,976
|Total assets
|$
|6,635,465
|$
|6,687,328
|$
|6,728,597
|$
|6,587,721
|$
|6,563,652
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|815,624
|$
|790,567
|$
|792,989
|$
|788,148
|$
|1,004,445
|Savings and club
|780,558
|773,308
|743,676
|747,743
|724,430
|Certificates of deposit
|2,229,723
|2,288,836
|2,214,932
|2,046,997
|1,983,372
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,825,905
|3,852,711
|3,751,597
|3,582,888
|3,712,247
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,284,427
|1,292,168
|1,293,470
|1,350,113
|1,179,147
|Other borrowings
|29,439
|26,037
|119,281
|40,981
|34,636
|Total borrowings
|1,313,866
|1,318,205
|1,412,751
|1,391,094
|1,213,783
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|5,139,771
|5,170,916
|5,164,348
|4,973,982
|4,926,030
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|311,648
|307,645
|315,165
|314,114
|305,763
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|39,294
|35,930
|37,374
|43,533
|39,340
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|350,942
|343,575
|352,539
|357,647
|345,103
|Total liabilities
|5,490,713
|5,514,491
|5,516,887
|5,331,629
|5,271,133
|Stockholders' equity
|1,144,752
|1,172,837
|1,211,710
|1,256,092
|1,292,519
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,635,465
|$
|6,687,328
|$
|6,728,597
|$
|6,587,721
|$
|6,563,652
|Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities
|117.97
|%
|118.21
|%
|118.91
|%
|120.46
|%
|121.33
|%
|For the three months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Performance Ratio Highlights
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Average yield on interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|4.11
|%
|4.09
|%
|4.12
|%
|4.16
|%
|4.14
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|3.30
|%
|3.28
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.01
|%
|2.91
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (1)
|2.12
|%
|2.12
|%
|2.11
|%
|2.10
|%
|2.09
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|4.71
|%
|4.91
|%
|5.66
|%
|4.17
|%
|3.58
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3.92
|%
|3.91
|%
|3.91
|%
|3.89
|%
|3.83
|%
|Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|1.19
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.89
|%
|Savings and club
|0.68
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.29
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|2.04
|%
|1.90
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.58
|%
|1.41
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1.58
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.05
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|2.21
|%
|2.13
|%
|2.27
|%
|2.19
|%
|2.34
|%
|Other borrowings
|0.99
|%
|0.35
|%
|1.99
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.34
|%
|Total borrowings
|2.18
|%
|2.10
|%
|2.25
|%
|2.15
|%
|2.28
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.74
|%
|1.63
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.35
|%
|Interest rate spread (2)
|2.18
|%
|2.28
|%
|2.31
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.48
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|2.45
|%
|2.53
|%
|2.56
|%
|2.68
|%
|2.72
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets
(annualized)
|0.20
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.20
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
(annualized)
|1.73
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.90
|%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|70.91
|%
|63.27
|%
|63.93
|%
|61.01
|%
|71.12
|%
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.53
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.47
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|3.08
|%
|3.89
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.55
|%
|2.39
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)
|3.80
|%
|4.78
|%
|4.33
|%
|4.29
|%
|2.90
|%
____________________
(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
|For the three months ended
|(Dollars in Thousands,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Adjusted Net Income
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|8,811
|$
|11,417
|$
|10,768
|$
|11,146
|$
|7,718
|Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,698
|Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax
|1,216
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|10,027
|$
|11,417
|$
|10,768
|$
|11,146
|$
|11,416
|Adjusted Net Income per Common Share (EPS)
|Net income per common share Basic and
Diluted (GAAP)
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.08
|Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.04
|Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Adjusted net income per common share Basic
and Diluted (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.12
|Adjusted Non-Interest Expense
|Non-interest expense (GAAP)
|$
|28,745
|$
|26,771
|$
|27,270
|$
|26,457
|$
|31,257
|Less: Merger-related expenses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(5,149
|)
|Less: Branch consolidation expenses (1)
|(1,725
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|27,020
|$
|26,771
|$
|27,270
|$
|26,457
|$
|26,108
|Adjusted Non-Interest Expense Ratio
|Non-interest expense to average assets (GAAP)
|1.73
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.90
|%
|Less: Merger-related expenses
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|-0.31
|%
|Less: Branch consolidation expenses
|-0.10
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)
|1.63
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.59
|%
|Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
|Non-interest expense / (Net interest income
+ non-interest income) (GAAP)
|70.9
|%
|63.3
|%
|63.9
|%
|61.0
|%
|71.1
|%
|Less: Merger-related expenses
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|-11.7
|%
|Less: Branch consolidation expenses
|-4.3
|%
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|66.6
|%
|63.3
|%
|63.9
|%
|61.0
|%
|59.4
|%
|Adjusted Return on Average Assets
|Return on average assets (GAAP)
|0.53
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.47
|%
|Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.22
|%
|Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax
|0.07
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|0.60
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.69
|%
|Adjusted Return on Average Equity
|Return on average equity (GAAP)
|3.08
|%
|3.89
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.55
|%
|2.39
|%
|Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|1.14
|%
|Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax
|0.42
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)
|3.50
|%
|3.89
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.53
|%
____________________
(1) The amounts included in branch consolidation expenses were located on the income statement in salaries and employee benefits and miscellaneous expense totaling $654,000 and $1,071,000, respectively.
|For the three months ended
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible
Equity
|Net income annualized (GAAP)
|$
|35,244
|$
|45,668
|$
|43,072
|$
|44,584
|$
|30,872
|Total Average equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,144,752
|$
|1,172,837
|$
|1,211,710
|$
|1,256,092
|$
|1,292,519
|Less: average goodwill
|(210,895
|)
|(210,895
|)
|(210,895
|)
|(210,895
|)
|(221,024
|)
|Less: average other intangible assets
|(5,313
|)
|(5,606
|)
|(5,915
|)
|(6,191
|)
|(6,404
|)
|Adjusted average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|928,544
|$
|956,336
|$
|994,900
|$
|1,039,006
|$
|1,065,091
|Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|3.80
|%
|4.78
|%
|4.33
|%
|4.29
|%
|2.90
|%
|
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average
Tangible Equity
|Adjusted net income annualized (non-GAAP)
|$
|40,108
|$
|45,668
|$
|43,072
|$
|44,584
|$
|45,664
|Total Average equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,144,752
|$
|1,172,837
|$
|1,211,710
|$
|1,256,092
|$
|1,292,519
|Less: average goodwill
|(210,895
|)
|(210,895
|)
|(210,895
|)
|(210,895
|)
|(221,024
|)
|Less: average other intangible assets
|(5,313
|)
|(5,606
|)
|(5,915
|)
|(6,191
|)
|(6,404
|)
|Adjusted average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|928,544
|$
|956,336
|$
|994,900
|$
|1,039,006
|$
|1,065,091
|
Adjusted return on average tangible equity
(non-GAAP)
|4.32
|%
|4.78
|%
|4.33
|%
|4.29
|%
|4.29
|%
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
|For the year ended
|(Dollars in Thousands,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2019
|2018
|Adjusted Net Income
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|42,142
|$
|19,596
|Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax
|-
|5,105
|Add: One-time impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017
|-
|2,717
|Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax
|1,216
|-
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|43,358
|$
|27,418
|Adjusted Net Income per Common Share (EPS)
|Net income per common share
Basic and Diluted (GAAP)
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.24
|Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax
|-
|0.06
|Add: One-time impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017
|-
|0.03
|Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax
|0.01
|-
|
Adjusted net income per common share Basic
and Diluted (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.33
|Adjusted Non-Interest Expense
|Non-interest expense (GAAP)
|$
|109,243
|$
|97,850
|Less: Merger-related expenses
|-
|(6,743
|)
|Less: Branch consolidation expenses
|(1,725
|)
|-
|Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|107,518
|$
|91,107
|Adjusted Non-Interest Expense Ratio
|Non-interest expense to average assets (GAAP)
|1.64
|%
|1.86
|%
|Less: Merger-related expenses
|0.00
|%
|-0.13
|%
|Less: Branch consolidation expenses
|-0.03
|%
|0.00
|%
|Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)
|1.61
|%
|1.73
|%
|Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
|Non-interest expense / (Net interest income
+ non-interest income) (GAAP)
|64.69
|%
|72.72
|%
|Less: Merger-related expenses
|0.00
|%
|-5.01
|%
|Less: Branch consolidation expenses
|-1.02
|%
|0.00
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|63.67
|%
|67.71
|%
|Adjusted Return on Average Assets
|Return on average assets (GAAP)
|0.63
|%
|0.37
|%
|Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax
|0.00
|%
|0.10
|%
|Add: One-time impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017
|0.00
|%
|0.05
|%
|Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax
|0.02
|%
|0.00
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|0.65
|%
|0.52
|%
|Adjusted Return on Average Equity
|Return on average equity (GAAP)
|3.52
|%
|1.81
|%
|Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax
|0.00
|%
|0.47
|%
|Add: One-time impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017
|0.00
|%
|0.25
|%
|Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax
|0.10
|%
|0.00
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)
|3.62
|%
|2.53
|%
|For the year ended
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|2019
|2018
|Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Equity
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|42,142
|$
|19,596
|Total Average equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,196,622
|$
|1,081,666
|Less: average goodwill
|(210,895
|)
|(136,622
|)
|Less: average other intangible assets
|(5,758
|)
|(1,785
|)
|Adjusted average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|979,969
|$
|943,259
|Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|4.30
|%
|2.08
|%
|Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|43,358
|$
|27,418
|Total Average equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,196,622
|$
|1,081,666
|Less: average goodwill
|(210,895
|)
|(136,622
|)
|Less: average other intangible assets
|(5,758
|)
|(1,785
|)
|Adjusted average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|979,969
|$
|943,259
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|4.42
|%
|2.91
|%
