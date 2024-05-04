Studies Presented at AUA 2024 Highlight Latest Research on Voiding Dysfunction and BPH

SAN ANTONIO, May 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstracts being presented at the American Urological Association's Annual Meeting show the risk of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) can be inherited using a polygenic risk score and nocturia can be correlated with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Researchers will present their study findings covering important updates on sexual function in San Antonio, TX, from May 3 to 6. Charles Welliver, MD, director of men’s health in the Division of Urology at Albany Medical College, moderated a virtual press session with the abstract authors, providing key insights into their research.

“In this panel we talk about very common problems that affect all men and women throughout the United States,” said Dr. Welliver “We look at a variety of high yield interesting questions about both prostate cancer prevention to dementia risks associated with medications.”

The following abstracts are covered in the moderated panel:

