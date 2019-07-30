Montenegro : Technical Assistance Report-Report on the Monetary and Financial Statistics Mission

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

July 30, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

At the request of the Central Bank of Montenegro (CBCG), and with the support of the IMF's European Department (EUR), a monetary and financial statistics (MFS) technical assistance (TA) mission visited Podgorica, Montenegro during December 5–19, 2018.1 Its main objectives were to work with the authorities on: (i) compiling monetary data based on the IMF standardized report forms (SRF), 1SR and SRF 2SR, for the depository corporations (DC);(ii) reviewing the adequacy of the available data for the other financial corporations (OFCs) and preparing the ground work for the compilation of monetary data for OFCs based on the IMF standard report form, SRF 4SR; and (iii) designing a joint plan for regular reporting of monetary statistics to the IMF's Statistics Department (STA). The mission also aimed at addressing any other methodological issues on MFS that CBCG staff may wish to raise. The mission delivered all these objectives.