Social Wellness and Its Benefits to Seniors

When it comes to feeling our happiest and healthiest, two of the most significant factors are undoubtedly physical and mental well-being. There’s no question that staying fit, following a healthy diet, and keeping the brain sharp, are pivotal in shaping the way we live our lives. But what about social wellness? Often described as one’s ability to communicate and maintain meaningful relationships with others, social wellness is just as vital as physical and mental wellness and requires the same level of maintenance. As we age, it’s especially important that we foster positive social engagement to not only safeguard against isolation but also to improve various aspects of our physical health.



Why Is It Important?

Let’s face it, almost every aspect of life changes as we reach our senior years. Children may move out of state, friends, and family may pass away, and certain health conditions may make it harder to enjoy the things we love doing fully. And as these changes occur, it’s important that we talk about them. Without a support system of friends and family members in place, many of life’s events can slowly begin to take their toll on us and potentially lead to a downward spiral of loneliness, isolation, and even major depression. Social wellness is a factor that affects a senior's self-esteem, mental health, quality of life, and overall health. But by nurturing current relationships and taking steps to build a new ones, seniors can create a reliable social network that allows them to learn new skills, view things from different perspectives, and see how others effectively manage the challenges of aging.



Though it may go without saying, maintaining social wellness brings about a number of other health benefits as well. Not only can positive relationships help strengthen our immune system, but it can lead to better sleep and increased productivity. Studies also show that increased socialization can enhance our cognitive abilities and even reduce our risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia. In fact, one study showed that socially active seniors had a 70% lower rate of cognitive decline than those who were less socialized.



What Can Seniors Do?

One of the barriers some seniors may face is that they may not know what opportunities are available to them. That’s why we’ve put together a list of some of the ways seniors can begin to build a strong social network and maintain their social connections:

- Volunteer, or become involved in community efforts and activities.

- Join a senior center, and make connections with new people.

- Continue learning through online courses or those offered by state universities and community colleges.

- Find a new hobby or interest, or revisit old ones.

- Invite a friend or friends over for coffee or tea.

- Take a part-time job.

- Offer assistance to family members.

- Join a support group.

- Join an exercise group or class.

- Reach out to those at a church, synagogue, temple, or other place of worship to sign up for upcoming events.

- Utilize social media to stay connected with friends and families (near and far).



