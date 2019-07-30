Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Industry

Description

This report studies the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global solid oxide fuel cell market is estimated to reach $2.95 billion by 2017, with a projected CAGR of 9.7%, signifying an increase in demand for a clean and emission free power source that is fuel cells.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC). United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of 2682.90 million USD in 2016 and will be 4684.24 million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of 9.73%.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East

Africa

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1764357-2017-2022-solid-oxide-fuel-cell-sofc-report-on-global-and

Table Global Market (M USD) Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Comparison by Regions 2012-2017

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017E

North America 480.26 532.49 580.94 636.95 696.52 761.14

Europe 400.52 443.83 481.21 528.98 576.61 628.81

Asia-Pacific 515.17 575.34 638.72 710.02 788.25 865.38

South America 148.85 172.35 198.76 226.56 258.34 292.25

Middle East 58.15 67.22 77.78 89.65 101.91 116.50

Africa 69.14 79.10 89.81 102.64 117.14 132.47

Other 80.53 91.85 106.91 120.95 144.13 150.08

Total 1752.61 1962.18 2174.12 2415.75 2682.90 2946.63

Source: Annual Reports, Secondary Information, Press Releases, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, Jul 2017

The major players in global and United States Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market, including

Bloom Energy

FuelCell Energy

Aisin Seiki

Siemens Energy

Protonex

LG Fuel Cell Systems

Acumentrics

Delphi Corp

ZTEK Corporation

Redox Power Systems

Others

The On the basis of product, the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market is primarily split into

Planar

Tubular

Others

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1764357-2017-2022-solid-oxide-fuel-cell-sofc-report-on-global-and

Table Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales (MW) and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type 2012-2017

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017E

1 Tubular 213.59 240.77 266.21 296.74 330.50 364.42

2 Growth Rate 12.72% 10.57% 11.47% 11.38% 10.26%

3 Planar 312.56 357.74 401.49 454.18 511.35 571.45

4 Growth Rate 14.45% 12.23% 13.12% 12.59% 11.75%

5 Others 140.28 160.06 186.35 213.78 245.67 277.65

6 Growth Rate 14.09% 16.43% 14.72% 14.92% 13.02%

7 Total 666.43 758.56 854.05 964.69 1087.52 1213.53

8 Growth Rate 13.82% 12.59% 12.96% 12.73% 11.59%

Source: Secondary Literature, Press Releases, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, Jul 2017

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Stationary

Transportation

Portable & Military

Table Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales (MW) by Application (2012-2017)

No. By Application 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017E

1 Transportation 186.13 211.18 237.08 267.12 300.16 333.84

2 Portable & Military 105.83 120.08 136.56 151.26 172.37 188.58

4 Stationary 374.47 427.30 480.40 546.31 614.99 691.10

5 Total 666.43 758.56 854.05 964.69 1087.52 1213.53

Source: Secondary Literature, Press Releases, Expert Interviews and QYResearch

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1764357

Table of Contents

1 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Overview 1

…

6 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Players/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data 62

6.1 Bloom Energy 62

6.2 FuelCell Energy 65

6.3 Aisin Seiki 68

6.4 Siemens Energy 70

6.5 Protonex 73

6.6 LG Chem 75

6.7 Acumentrics 78

6.8 Delphi Corp 80

6.9 ZTEK Corporation, Inc 84

6.10 Redox Power Systems 87



Continued…



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.