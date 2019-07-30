Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024
Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Industry
Description
This report studies the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global solid oxide fuel cell market is estimated to reach $2.95 billion by 2017, with a projected CAGR of 9.7%, signifying an increase in demand for a clean and emission free power source that is fuel cells.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC). United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of 2682.90 million USD in 2016 and will be 4684.24 million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of 9.73%.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East
Africa
Table Global Market (M USD) Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Comparison by Regions 2012-2017
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017E
North America 480.26 532.49 580.94 636.95 696.52 761.14
Europe 400.52 443.83 481.21 528.98 576.61 628.81
Asia-Pacific 515.17 575.34 638.72 710.02 788.25 865.38
South America 148.85 172.35 198.76 226.56 258.34 292.25
Middle East 58.15 67.22 77.78 89.65 101.91 116.50
Africa 69.14 79.10 89.81 102.64 117.14 132.47
Other 80.53 91.85 106.91 120.95 144.13 150.08
Total 1752.61 1962.18 2174.12 2415.75 2682.90 2946.63
Source: Annual Reports, Secondary Information, Press Releases, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, Jul 2017
The major players in global and United States Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market, including
Bloom Energy
FuelCell Energy
Aisin Seiki
Siemens Energy
Protonex
LG Fuel Cell Systems
Acumentrics
Delphi Corp
ZTEK Corporation
Redox Power Systems
Others
The On the basis of product, the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market is primarily split into
Planar
Tubular
Others
Table Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales (MW) and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type 2012-2017
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017E
1 Tubular 213.59 240.77 266.21 296.74 330.50 364.42
2 Growth Rate 12.72% 10.57% 11.47% 11.38% 10.26%
3 Planar 312.56 357.74 401.49 454.18 511.35 571.45
4 Growth Rate 14.45% 12.23% 13.12% 12.59% 11.75%
5 Others 140.28 160.06 186.35 213.78 245.67 277.65
6 Growth Rate 14.09% 16.43% 14.72% 14.92% 13.02%
7 Total 666.43 758.56 854.05 964.69 1087.52 1213.53
8 Growth Rate 13.82% 12.59% 12.96% 12.73% 11.59%
Source: Secondary Literature, Press Releases, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, Jul 2017
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Stationary
Transportation
Portable & Military
Table Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales (MW) by Application (2012-2017)
No. By Application 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017E
1 Transportation 186.13 211.18 237.08 267.12 300.16 333.84
2 Portable & Military 105.83 120.08 136.56 151.26 172.37 188.58
4 Stationary 374.47 427.30 480.40 546.31 614.99 691.10
5 Total 666.43 758.56 854.05 964.69 1087.52 1213.53
Source: Secondary Literature, Press Releases, Expert Interviews and QYResearch
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Overview 1
6 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Players/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data 62
6.1 Bloom Energy 62
6.2 FuelCell Energy 65
6.3 Aisin Seiki 68
6.4 Siemens Energy 70
6.5 Protonex 73
6.6 LG Chem 75
6.7 Acumentrics 78
6.8 Delphi Corp 80
6.9 ZTEK Corporation, Inc 84
6.10 Redox Power Systems 87
