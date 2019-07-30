Cocoa & Chocolate Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Cocoa & Chocolate -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Cocoa & chocolate are used to provide taste, flavor, and texture to food, in addition to nutritional and functional benefits. Cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa powder are some of the major ingredients used to manufacture chocolates. The favorable characteristics of cocoa butter (melting point and contraction) provide a melt-in-the mouth sensation and easy removal of chocolates from the molds. The chocolate also masks the unpleasant taste of tablets and encourages its usage for medicinal purposes.

Cocoa & Chocolate industry is highly mature. Currently, there are many producing companies in the Cocoa & Chocolate industry. The main players are Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey. The market can be broadly categorized as open market and captive market. Barry Callebaut is the market leader in open market while for captive market the market is dominated by Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of Cocoa & Chocolate increases with the 5.7% average growth rate from 2012-2017. North America is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. North America occupied 34.21%% of the global consumption volume in total in 2016.

Global Dark Cocoa production is 2535 K MT in 2016, and the chocolate production is Dark 5628 K MT in 2016, occupying about 68.11% the total Cocoa & Chocolate production. Dark chocolate is the major type of Cocoa & Chocolate, and there are also types like milk chocolate. With fine taste of Cocoa & Chocolate, the downstream application industries will need more Cocoa & Chocolate products. So, Cocoa & Chocolate has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce more kinds of taste Cocoa & Chocolate through improving technology and adding additional agent.

The major raw materials for Cocoa & Chocolate are cocoa beans, sugar and milk. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Cocoa & Chocolate. The production cost of Cocoa & Chocolate is also an important factor which could impact the price of Cocoa & Chocolate. The Cocoa & Chocolate manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Cocoa & Chocolate market is valued at 49400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 68700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cocoa & Chocolate market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Cocoa & Chocolate in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cocoa & Chocolate in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cocoa & Chocolate market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cocoa & Chocolate market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Nestle SA

Mars

Hershey

Blommer Chocolate Company

FUJI OIL

Puratos

Cémoi

Irca

Foley’s Candies LP

Olam

Kerry Group

Guittard

Ferrero

Ghirardelli

Alpezzi Chocolate

Valrhona

Republica Del Cacao

TCHO

Market size by Product

Cocoa

Chocolate

Market size by End User

Confectionery

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cocoa & Chocolate market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cocoa & Chocolate market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cocoa & Chocolate companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Cocoa & Chocolate submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cocoa & Chocolate Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Cocoa

1.4.3 Chocolate

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Confectionery

1.5.3 Food & Beverage

1.5.4 Cosmetics

1.5.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size

2.1.1 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Cocoa & Chocolate Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Revenue by Regions

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Barry Callebaut

11.2 Cargill

11.3 Nestle SA

11.4 Mars

11.5 Hershey

11.6 Blommer Chocolate Company

11.7 FUJI OIL

11.8 Puratos

11.9 Cémoi

11.10 Irca

11.11 Foley’s Candies LP

11.12 Olam

11.13 Kerry Group

11.14 Guittard

11.15 Ferrero

11.16 Ghirardelli

11.17 Alpezzi Chocolate

11.18 Valrhona

11.19 Republica Del Cacao

11.20 TCHO

