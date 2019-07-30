Confectionery Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Confectionery -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

Description

Confectionery refers to a large rang of food items that mainly contain or wrapped by chocolate, sugar and some fillings like sweeteners, texturizers, emulsifiers etc.

First, the confectionery industry concentration is not high; there are more than ten hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from the United States and the Western European countries. In the world wide, the giants mainly distribute in the United States and Europe. The United States and Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Mars and Hershey, both have perfect products. As to Switzerland, the Nestle has become a global leader. In Germany, it is Haribo that leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangsu, Shandong and Zhejiang province, and the high-end market is dominated by Mars, Perfetti, Hershey, Cadbury and Nestle etc.

Second, many companies have several plants, usually close to the aimed consumption market. The giants set up their factories all over the world for expanding market. These giants strengthen themselves through merger and acquisition through the world.

Third, all manufactures are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments overseas.

Fifth, this industry is affected by the people’s income level and consuming preference, with the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to enhance the quality of life, especially in underdevelopment regions where have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of confectionery will increase.

Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is very mature and competitive, the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Confectionery market is valued at 15000 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 19700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Confectionery market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Confectionery in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Confectionery in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Confectionery market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Confectionery market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Mars(US)

Mondelez International(US)

Nestle(CH)

Meiji Holdings(JP)

Ferrero Group(IT)

Hershey Foods(US)

Arcor(AR)

Perfetti Van Melle(NL)

Haribo(DE)

Lindt & Sprüngli(CH)

Barry Callebaut(CH)

Yildiz Holding(TR)

August Storck(DE)

General Mills(US)

Orion Confectionery(KR)

Uniconf(RU)

Lotte Confectionery(KR)

Bourbon Corp(JP)

Crown Confectionery(KR)

Roshen Confectionery(UA)

Ferrara Candy(US)

Orkla ASA(NO)

Raisio Group(FI)

Morinaga(JP)

Cemoi(FR)

Jelly Belly(US)

Cloetta(NL)

Ritter Sport(DE)

Petra Foods(SG)

Amul(IN)

Market size by Product

Sugar confectionery

Chocolate

Gum

Market size by End User

Wedding

Festivals

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

