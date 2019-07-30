Courier Services Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Courier Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courier Services Industry

Description

The global courier service market is expected to reach USD 464376 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of about 6.48% from 299143 million in 2018; The courier service market is very concentrated market; key players include UPS, FedEx, DHL, China Post, Japan Post Group, Royal Mail, SF Express, Poste Italiane, YTO Expess, ZTO Express, STO Express, Yunda Express, Aramex the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts more than 80% of the total revenue in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from USA, Germany, Japan, China.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

UPS

FedEx

Royal Mail

DHL

China Post

Japan Post Group

SF Express

BancoPosta

YTO Expess

ZTO Express

STO Express

Yunda Express

Aramex

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with revenue, market share and growth rate of courier services in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Rest of Asia (RoA)

Rest of World (RoW)

Breakdown Data by Application:

B2B

B2C

C2C

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Courier Services Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Courier Services Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 2

1.2 Global Courier Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 2

1.2.1 North America Courier Services Market Status and Outlook 3

1.2.2 Europe Courier Services Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.3 Japan Courier Services Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.4 China Courier Services Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.5 RoA Courier Services Market Status and Outlook 7

1.2.6 RoW Courier Services Market Status and Outlook 8

1.3 Courier Services Market by End Users/Application 8

1.3.1 B2C 9

1.3.2 B2B 10

1.3.3 C2C 11

1.4 Macroscopic Indicator 13

1.4.1 GDP for Major Regions 13

1.4.2 Interest Rate for Major Regions 15

1.4.3 Population and Labor Considered for Forecast 18

1.4.4 Disposable Income Considered for Forecast 19

1.4.5 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution 21

2 Global Courier Services Competition Analysis by Players 22

2.1 Global Courier Services Market Size by Players (2017-2018) 22

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 25

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 25

2.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 26

2.2.3 The Technology Trends in Future 28

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 31

3.1 UPS 31

3.1.1 Company Profile 31

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 31

3.1.3 UPS Courier Services Revenue (M USD) (2017-2018) 32

3.2 FedEx 32

3.2.1 Company Profile 32

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 33

3.2.3 FedEx Courier Services Revenue (M USD) (2017-2018) 33

3.3 Royal Mail 34

3.3.1 Company Profile 34

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 34

3.3.3 Royal Mail Courier Services Revenue (M USD) (2017-2018) 35

3.4 DHL 35

3.4.1 Company Profile 35

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 36

3.4.3 DHL Courier Services Revenue (M USD) (2017-2018) 36

3.5 China Post 36

3.5.1 Company Profile 36

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 37

3.5.3 China Post Courier Services Revenue (M USD) (2017-2018) 38

3.6 Japan Post Group 38

3.6.1 Company Profile 38

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 39

3.6.3 Japan Post Group Courier Services Revenue (M USD) (2017-2018) 39

3.7 SF Express 40

3.7.1 Company Profile 40

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 40

3.7.3 SF Express Courier Services Revenue (M USD) (2017-2018) 41

3.8 Poste Italiane 41

3.8.1 Company Profile 41

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 42

3.8.3 Poste Italiane Courier Services Revenue (M USD) (2017-2018) 42

3.9 YTO Expess 42

3.9.1 Company Profile 42

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 43

3.9.3 YTO Expess Courier Services Revenue (M USD) (2017-2018) 44

3.10 ZTO Express 44

3.10.1 Company Profile 44

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 45

3.10.3 ZTO Express Courier Services Revenue (M USD) (2017-2018) 45

3.11 STO Express 46

3.11.1 Company Profile 46

3.11.2 Main Business/Business Overview 46

3.11.3 STO Express Courier Services Revenue (M USD) (2017-2018) 47

3.12 Yunda Express 47

3.12.1 Company Profile 47

3.12.2 Main Business/Business Overview 48

3.12.3 Yunda Express Courier Services Revenue (M USD) (2017-2018) 48

3.13 Aramex 48

3.13.1 Company Profile 48

3.13.2 Main Business/Business Overview 49

3.13.3 Aramex Courier Services Revenue (M USD) (2017-2018) 49

4 Global Courier Services Market Size Application (2013-2018) 50

4.1 Global Courier Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018) 50

4.2 Potential Application of Courier Services in Future 52

4.3 Top Consumer / End Users of Courier Services 52

5 North America Courier Services Development Status and Outlook 53

5.1 North America Courier Services Market Size (2013-2018) 53

5.2 North America Courier Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2017-2018) 53

5.3 North America Courier Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018) 55

Continued…

