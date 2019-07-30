Press information BASEL LIFE: Innovations in diagnostics and therapeutics for precision oncology and infectious disease

Celebrating 10 years of EMBO Molecular Medicine, an open-access journal

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join EMBO at BASEL LIFE, Europe's leading congress in the Life Sciences. This unique constellation of scientific meetings, which showcases the Innovation Forums and [BC]2 bioinformatics conference, will take place from 9-12 September at the Congress Centre in Basel. This year sees an unprecedented sharing of resources and approaches across the life sciences that takes scientists on a stellar journey, translating the very best in class basic research into clinically useful biotherapeutics and diagnostics for precision oncology and infectious disease.EMBO at BASEL LIFE focuses on current and emerging topics in the field of molecular medicine, whilst fulfilling its mission of promoting excellence in the life sciences to a wide audience. Speaking on behalf of EMBO Press, Senior Editor Celine Carret says: “This year at EMBO at BASEL LIFE, the scientific open-access journal EMBO Molecular Medicine will be celebrating its 10th anniversary, with keynote lectures from Vas Narasimhan (Novartis, CH), Michal Schwartz (Weizmann Institute of Science, IS) and Kári Stefánsson (deCode Genetics, IC). EMBO owes these high-profile lectures in no small part to the collaboration with its key scientific organisers: Philippe Sansonetti (Chief Editor EMBO Molecular Medicine), Geneviève Almouzni, Michael Hall, Jan Korbel, and Caetano Reis e Sousa.”This year’s programme will also feature lectures from the Louis-Jeantet prize winners Luigi Naldini (San Raffaele University School of Medicine, IT) and Botond Roska (Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research, CH).In the session celebrating 10 years of EMBO Molecular Medicine (EMM), chaired by Chief Editor Philippe Sansonetti and by Senior Editor Celine Carret, the EMM lecture will be delivered by Bart de Strooper (VIB Center for Brain & Disease Research, UK Dementia Research Institute, Leuven, BE).Meanwhile, Gregor Dernick, the programme chair and scientific consultant for the Innovation Forums at BASEL LIFE, explains: “The idea behind the Innovation Forums is to explore how to apply our findings from basic research to the development of diagnostics and advanced treatments. This year we’ve got ideas and applications coming together from 10 exciting areas in biotechnology and therapeutics, really demonstrating the impressive speed at which we are moving from controversial scientific dispute into clinical reality.”The burgeoning area of therapeutics is explored in sessions Peptide Therapeutics (small peptides), Biotherapeutics (antibodies) and Antibiotic Resistance . The Microfluidics forum and the Genome Editing (CRISPR/Cas9) forums look beyond the hype of these very important technologies, towards empowering the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics in biology.Three forums venture into policy and health, daring to address such evocative subjects as: Advances in Aging and Drug Discovery, Applications of Artificial Intelligence, and Innovating in Healthcare - Global Health Data Sharing.Finally, Advances in 3 R addresses how we can replace, reduce and refine animal experiments using in-vitro models, and Cellular Allergy looks at cell-based approaches to support the development of therapeutics and in-vitro diagnostics in allergic disease.The [BC]2 bioinformatics conference, with invited experts and selected speakers, highlights five focus areas: single-cell data, evolutionary medicine, clinical population genomics, systems biology of disease, and multi-level data integration. These focus areas pan out into three key themes: From single-cell data analysis to precision oncology, From pathogen sequencing to fighting infectious diseases, and Biological big data analysis and methods.For the complete scientific programme, and to register for EMBO at BASEL LIFE, the Innovation Forums, and the [BC]2 conference, visit: www.basellife.org/2019 [registration link] https://profile.congrex.com/Congrex/basellife2019 [follow BASEL LIFE on Twitter] https://twitter.com/basellsw?lang=en For further information and to request artwork, please contact:Linda van Manen – PR Director, UP There Everywhere: +31 6-30 29 70 25 linda@upthereeverywhere.comFor BASEL LIFESibill Marquis - Project Manager, BASEL LIFE: +41 61 686 77 65basellife.media@congrex.comNotes to editors:Editors and journalists are welcome to contact BASEL LIFE or UP There Everywhere in order to request interviews with key spokespeople for the conference, including keynote speakers who are able to make themselves available prior to and during the conference at designated times.About BASEL LIFEBASEL LIFE is Europe’s leading congress in the Life Sciences, at the intersection between basic life sciences research, medical research, and cutting-edge technologies. The 2019 edition will take place from 9-12 September at the Congress Center in Basel. It brings together multi-disciplinary, specialist scientific programmes, including EMBO at BASEL LIFE and the [BC]2 computational biology conference, and takes place in Basel, at the heart of European’s Life Sciences landscape. BASEL LIFE unites 1000s of established life sciences researchers, offering talented young scientists and innovative exhibitors the opportunity to present their research, bringing together basic molecular, biomedical and clinical research, computational biology, artificial intelligence applications and innovation, creating new synergies in translational medicine and across the life sciences.EMBO AT BASEL LIFE is an international scientific conference on current and emerging topics in the life sciences, bringing the best in fundamental research to a broad audience. The programme includes sessions run both in parallel and jointly with the [BC]2 bioinformatics conference. EMBO is an organization of more than 1800 leading researchers that promotes excellence in the life sciences in Europe and beyond, with major goals to support talented researchers at all stages of their careers, stimulate the exchange of scientific information, and help build a research environment where scientists can achieve their best work. For more information: www.embo.org In addition to these two major conferences, the INNOVATION FORUMS (business-oriented applied science forums), and networking events cover a wider range of topics with a focus on translating science to practice. The BASEL LIFE offering is completed by an INDUSTRY EXHIBITION of over 60 suppliers demonstrating state-of-the art technology and solutions, and a JOB FAIR for Life Sciences companies, during an innovative exhibition, to excite and engage young scientists.



