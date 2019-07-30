Frozen Potatoes Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024
Frozen Potatoes Industry Sales, Supply And Consumption 2019 Analysis And Forecasts To 2024
Frozen Potatoes Industry
Description
This report studies the global market size of Frozen Potatoes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Frozen Potatoes in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Frozen Potatoes market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Frozen Potatoes is prepared from washed, mature, sound tubers of the potato plant of the species and subjected to a freezing process in the appropriate equipment. In general, frozen potatoes must be shipped at 0 degrees F (plus or minus 10 degrees F).
In 2017, the global Frozen Potatoes market size was 12400 million US$ and is forecast to 18600 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Frozen Potatoes market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Frozen Potatoes include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Frozen Potatoes include
McCain Foods
Lamb Weston
Simplot Foods
Kraft Heinz
Aviko Group
Farm Frites
Cavendish Farms
Agristo
Nomad Foods
General Mills
Ardo
11er Nahrungsmittel
Pizzoli
Landun
Goya Foods
Seneca Foods
Market Size Split by Type
Chips
Non-chips
Market Size Split by Application
Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
Household
Other
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Frozen Potatoes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Frozen Potatoes market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Frozen Potatoes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Frozen Potatoes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Frozen Potatoes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
