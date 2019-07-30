Mining and Mineral Industries Holding (MMIH) builds up its leadership team

Mining and Mineral Industries Holding (MMIH), which has a total of 4380.5 hectares of gold mine concessions in the Philippines, builds up its leadership team

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mining and Mineral Industries Holding Pte. Ltd. (“MMIH”, the “Company”, or collectively with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), welcomes Mr Joel Dolorfino Muyco and Mr Peter Flindell to the Company. Mr Muyco has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of MMIH and Mr Flindell will be appointed as an Independent Director of MMIH.

Mr Ashok Agrawal, Director of MMIH, commented: “We are honoured to have Joel and Peter join MMIH. I believe their collective expertise and experience in mining strengthen the leadership of MMIH and help boost our operations greatly. Their appointment will advance the growth of MMIH as a resource company and allow us to fast-track the achievement of our goals.”

Mr Joel D. Muyco is a renowned Geologist with more than 50 years of experience. He was formerly the Director at Minerals and Geosciences Bureau in the Philippines and held various position in the Government as well as private sector. Mr Muyco was the Representative (Elected) in the United Nations Economic and Social Council on the Committee on Natural Resources and the Under Secretary (OIC) of the Environment and Research Office under the Philippines’ Department of Environment and Natural Resources (“DENR”). He had authored innumerable publications and papers on the mining industry in Philippines and is a speaker at international forums on mining and geology.

Mr Peter Flindell is an Australian geologist with over 33 years of experience in minerals exploration and feasibility studies. He has worked in senior exploration, resource development and management roles, and led teams to discover, develop and expand several gold and copper mines in Southeast Asia, Central Asia, West Africa, Europe and Central America. His experience also extends to base metal and iron ore projects. Prior to this new appointment, Mr Flindell was with Newmont Mining for twelve years, Avocet Mining for eleven years, and Signal Delta for five years. As a member of AusIMM and AIG, Mr Flindell is able to perform roles such as Competent Person (JORC) and Qualified Person (NI 43-101) for gold and copper. Mr Flindell is also currently an Independent Director on the Board of Global Drilling and Exploration Group.

MMIH is currently involved in the reverse takeover of SGX Mainboard-listed China Hongxing Sports Limited. MMIH controls two gold mine concessions in the Philippines via its subsidiary MMJV Pte. Ltd. (“MMJV”), namely: (a) a 761.40 hectare gold mine project located in the province of Misamis Oriental, Philippines (“Mindanao Project”); and (b) a 3619.10 hectare gold mine project located in the towns of Cordon and Diadi in the provinces of Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya, Philippines (“Luzon Project”).

The Mindanao Project presents an opportunity for MMJV to acquire a gold mine project with significant upside potential. The intermediate sulphidation epithermal veins in the Mindanao Project have the most immediate and significant gold resource potential and there is significant exploration upside in undiscovered veins and a major upside in the discovery of the source porphyry Cu-Au deposit at depth. All of the current geological information such as the presence of advanced argillic alteration and porphyry “B” veins in phyllic altered rocks point to a telescoped system where the source porphyry could possibly be within a few hundred metres from the surface.

The Luzon Project is situated at the southwest end of the Cagayan Valley basin and at the southeastern foothills of the Luzon Cordillera. It is within a north-south trending alkalic magmatic arc of Oligo-Miocene age. This magmatic arc is believed to be related to the subduction along the East Luzon trough and it is a host to a number of known deposits such as the Didipio breccia-hosted porphyry Cu-Au and the Runruno poly-metallic gold deposit. The Company believes that by sheer proximity alone, any ore extensions, both underground and in the surface, will persist into the Luzon Project in any direction.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.