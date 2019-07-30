What is SEO Optimization and how SEO experts do it. The Search Engine Optimization process is a very important technique to increase your website's traffic.

We are one of the oldest companies in the field of website design, website promotion (SEO) and advertising your website with AdWords or any other digital marketing tool.” — John Divramis

ATHENS, ATHENS, GREECE, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEO (Search Engine Optimization) is a dynamic combination of onsite and offsite technics. Through these technics your website can gain the presence of the first page of search engines.This kind of method is being used by companies who aim to be advertised or want to advertise their customers on the internet (internet marketing).This can be achieved by finding the proper keywords that are suitable for the website, analysing competitive websites and their backlinks (the amount of backlinks and from where they come from) but also their presence in the social media. In this way you know exactly on what to spend your time and efforts.Following these steps in SEO we can secure a great ranking position in the organic results. Moreover, you have the continuous control of the following:• Control of the domain health• Control of lost & new backlinks• Track of Keywords Ranking• Site Explorer• Position Explorer• Content Explorer• Rank Tracker• Crawl ReportThe Search Engine Optimization process is a very important technique by which you can increase the traffic of your website. SEO is simply the process by which you design, code and write the content of a website so that the search engines can get it to rank and rank it based on its content. The most important part of SEO as one understands is the content.Here are some tips to make the most of this technique:1. Write awesome contentAs mentioned before, the content of a website is the most important part of SEO. Quality and original content is essential to your website, which should be updated frequently. Make sure you do not get off the topic of your site and make the keywords stand out without overdoing it. Also, try to write topics that are of interest to your visitors and are not adequately or completely covered by your competitors. And when you do, make sure you do it well and believe me, you will receive your reward.2. Keep the design of your website cleanKeep your site design as simple as possible. Do not disturb your visitor. Try to make it comfortable and easy to navigate. Search engines are less likely to choose your site if it is loaded with images, graphics and more. Also, users do not want to visit sites that are slow to open, so make sure you keep the design "clean" and simple, without having to look austere. Avoid using programming languages such as Flash or JavaScript, the results of which are really impressive, but work against optimization.3. Use the meta-tags correctlyMeta tags or keywords are also very important for your website to help it climb at first position Google in the search engines. You need to make sure they are written properly so that the visitor wants to click on your own website and not on your competitor's page.4. Optimize the images as wellIf you use some relevant images in conjunction with the text of your website, you should optimize them too. Use Alt Tags and give as descriptive a title as possible. The text you use to describe the images will be selected by the search engines that will edit it and take care of your site's ranking. Many people make the mistake of spending countless hours trying to optimize their texts so they are perfect for search engines while forgetting to spend a few minutes optimizing images. Remember that search engines only read text. You don't have to tell them what exactly they are looking at?5. Create the right internal linksMake sure you have links to relevant topics and important areas of your site on each page. This gives the search engines information on what is important on your page, exactly what they rank for. Search engines follow these links and rank them quite often.Bringing your website to the top of the rankings for the desired keywords automatically means a huge increase in traffic to your website. And this increase is accompanied by increased sales, increased turnover and ultimately increased net profit for your business. Remember that optimization costs you absolutely nothing. But you should devote the right time to gain the desired results.If you are unfamiliar with the subject or do not have the time needed to optimize your website, you can leave this piece to Paramarketing.gr team who will bring your website where you desire. And you will only have to worry about what to do with the extra money this technique brought you.SEO vs. SEMThe terms SEO (search engine optimization) and SEM (search engine marketing) are similar and while sometimes used alternatively, SEO and SEM are different services. SEO Experts can explain you the difference!Most small business owners know something about SEO and different tactics to help your website rank well in the search engine organic results. Another important tactic for Internet business is SEM (search engine marketing) which includes things like search engine optimization, paid listings and other search engine related services.What is Search Engine Marketing?SEM is a broader term than SEO and is used to encompass different available options in using a search engine technology that includes paid ads. SEM is often used to describe the actions associated with searching, submitting and placing a website on search engines. It includes features that will increase the visibility and traffic to your Website.SEM offers you the opportunity to pay by clicks (you only pay for every click on the ad for your Website). Ads in a successful SEM campaign appear to those consumers who are specifically looking for your products or services, resulting in a higher conversion rate.SEO and SEM are not competing services. SEO is considered a subset of SEM services. If you want to do business on the Internet, it needs to be visible in both organic and advertising links, which means you need both SEO and SEM.

