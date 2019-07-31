OrderTracking provides logistics solutions to cross-border sellers around the world

OrderTracking information service Bulk Tracking Service

As a e-commerce logistics solution provider, OrderTracking offer new service to create

SHENZHEN, CN, 中国, July 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cross-border trade and e-commerce are still booming, but competition is getting fiercer. As the market changes, many e-commerce companies are paying more and more attention to customer service and logistics channels. But relatively, cost has become a big problem for them.This service integrates the package status data of the world's major logistics providers and reuses it to provide valuable services to e-commerce merchants. The service automatically detects the tracking Numbers of more than 600 carriers, presents users with a comprehensive view of all their status. That will be very intuitive to filter out the key packages that need to be processed, which will undoubtedly improve the efficiency of merchants. On the other hand, merchants often have to deal with a large number of inquiries from customers. Don't worry, e-commerce sellers can also set up automatic email alerts. OrderTracking will provide customers with reminders of every shipping update, via email, social media or text message.As a result, the customer service staff will be freed from the vortex to focus on other important issues. This is what customers love to see. They don't need to wait for the customer service to reply, and they don't need to track the orders and packages themselves. The service will allow these merchants to track their orders and seamlessly inform their customers.In addition, OrderTracking also provides free tracking services for individual consumers.E-commerce sellers need to take steps to solve problems before customers send them emails. The OT scheme can retrieve any delayed, damaged or abnormal packages by state, providing a condition for solving the problem.Tracking packages through customer service is not only bad for customer satisfaction, but also increases the time and labor costs of e-commerce sellers.Sometimes customers lose their tracking Numbers or don't know how to keep up with the latest logistics updates. OrderTracking eliminates these hassles for customers and e-commerce companies through this automated solution."The freemium business model is what we're working on," said OrderTracking 's marketing manager. "It's usually more common in extension phase projects. We will provide customers with a certain amount of free tracking.""OrderTracking 's services have been a great help to me in solving practical problems in my daily work." Comments from an e-commerce seller. "Our customers feel more comfortable because they don't have to email us from time to time. And we're happy with the savings."



