Flexitank Markets, 2026 - Multilayer Flexitanks to Continue Gaining Significant Market Share

The Global Flexitank market is expected to reach $1,709.91 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period.



Growth in the global trade of food-grade liquids, non-hazardous chemicals, and pharmaceutical liquids is the major driver for the flex tanks market. However, the absence of repositioning costs, low labour and load costs are some of the factors hindering the market growth.



Based on product, multilayer flexitanks have gained a significant portion of the flexitanks market share in the past few years and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Multilayer flexitanks are made up of several layers of polyethylene, covered with an outer protective layer of polypropylene.



By geography, Asia-Pacific region is expected to represent the fastest growing local market, accounting for 61% of the total share volume in 2015. The region is expected to reach 67.4% of the overall market during the forecast year.



The key vendors mentioned are Andesocean, Anthente International, Braid Logistics, Bulk Liquid Solutions, Environmental Packaging Technologies, Full-Pak, Hengxin Plastic, Myflexitank, Proagri Solutions, Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics, Rishi FIBC, SIA Flexitanks, Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics and Trust Flexitanks.



Key Questions Answered

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

