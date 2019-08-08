World Traveler Creates Project to Build Chalkboards for Kids in Togo, West Africa - With Youtube Video Of Each One
Andy Lee Graham, world traveler, has started a long-term project to install children's chalkboards in villages of Togo, West Africa.
Andy Lee Graham, CEO of HoboTraveler.com, has organized a group of 10-15 workers to install free, black chalkboards on the walls of village houses. Generally, they are in rural locations that have little or no electricity.
