World Traveler Creates Project to Build Chalkboards for Kids in Togo, West Africa - With Youtube Video Of Each One

Chalkboard for Kids in Africa

Andy Lee Graham, world traveler, has started a long-term project to install children's chalkboards in villages of Togo, West Africa.

Aid organizations continually brag about how much money they raised, but seldom prove how they spent the money, as if having money is a good deed.” — Andy Lee Graham

KPALIMé, KLOTO PREFECTURE, TOGO, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Here's an aid project that shows donors their money is actually helping people. Project workers will record and publish to YouTube.com a video showing each chalkboard, before and after completion.Andy Lee Graham, CEO of HoboTraveler.com, has organized a group of 10-15 workers to install free, black chalkboards on the walls of village houses. Generally, they are in rural locations that have little or no electricity.Click here to see videos of your money doing good works:Chalkboard YouTube ChannelDonate with GoFundMe.com Donate by mailing a check; or more anonymous Click Here Zip File ---- Click Here Google Drive To Join HoboTraveler Travel Lifestyle Social Network:

