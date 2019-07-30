Cable Matters introduces Active USB-C™ Cables with 4K Video, up to 10 Gbps Data, and Power Delivery

Cable Matters Cable Matters Active USB-C Cable Cable Matters Active USB-C Cable for up to 10Gbps Data Transfer

Cable Matters®, an industry-leading supplier of connectivity solutions, announced the new release of active USB-C cable and active USB-C extension cable.

Cable Matters Active USB-C Cables are among the first active cables available on the market. We constantly pushes the boundaries of our USB-C offerings to provide the best connectivity solutions.” — Jeff Jiang, President of Cable Matters Inc.

SOUTHBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cable Matters® , an industry-leading supplier of connectivity solutions, announced new additions to their line of custom-designed USB-C products. The Cable Matters Active USB-C Cable in a 10-foot length is available now and the Cable Matters Active USB-C Extension Cable in a 6-foot length will be available at the end of September. Both full-featured USB-C cables support 4K video, a data transfer rate up to 10 Gbps, and 60-watt power delivery.The USB-C Cable that does MORENewer models of Macand Windowsnotebooks have only a few USB-C or Thunderbolt™ 3 ports. Charging, data transfer and external video often require plugging and unplugging multiple cables and adapters for each function. The latest version of USB-C does more over a single USB-C cable. Now you can charge, transfer files and stream 4K video over the same cable.Isn’t USB-C just USB-C?USB-C cables can be full-featured, active or passive. The majority of USB-C cables can only offer limited data transfer up to 6 feet since they are passive. An active USB-C cable uses a signal booster to provide data transfer up to 10 Gbps over longer distances. Our full-featured active USB-C cable delivers video + charging + data transfer over a single cable.Plug & Play to a 4K Display or USB-C Docking StationConnect to an Ultrawide 4K monitor with an integrated USB-C hub or a USB-C docking station for video and data over a single cable. Power and charge a notebook up to 60 watts with pass-through power from the USB-C monitor or docking station.Up to 10 Gbps @ 10 Feet10 Gbps is the current maximum data transfer rate for USB-C cables. This is twice the speed of the previous version of USB-C cables. Now you can utilize all the capabilities of the USB-C port on your laptop with a single cable. The Cable Matters Active USB-C Cable comes in a convenient 10-foot length to free up space on your desktop. Switch to an active USB-C cable instead of using multiple dongles for each function.Full-Featured Active USB-C“Our Cable Matters Active USB-C Cables are among the first USB-C cables on the market that support 4K video, up to 10 Gbps data and 60-watt power delivery in a 10-foot length. We constantly push the boundaries of our USB-C offerings to provide the best connectivity solutions for our customers.” - Jeff Jiang, President of Cable MattersCONNECT MORE with Cable MattersShop for these active USB-C Cables at:About Cable MattersCable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. We offer first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price. Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Japan.Cable Mattersis a registered trademark of Cable Matters Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



