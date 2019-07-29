iCAD to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 1
/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter and six-months ended June 30, 2019, before the market open, and host a conference call at 8:30am Eastern Time on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Thursday, August 1st @ 8:30am Eastern Time
|Domestic:
|877-407-0784
|International:
|201-689-8560
|Conference ID:
|13692827
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135488
About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.
Contact:
Media Inquiries:
Jessica Burns, iCAD
+1-201-423-4492
jburns@icadmed.com
Investor Relations:
Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors
+ 1-212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com
