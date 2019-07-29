Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC to Exhibit at AVMA 2019 in Booth #1024

Super Brush LLC

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC will exhibit their wide range of lint-free foam swabs at the American Veterinary Medical Association’s Convention 2019, held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. AVMA represents more than 91,000 members in the veterinary field and expects to draw many attendees to this annual educational and networking event.

“This is a great opportunity for us to show our swabs that are suitable for cleaning and applying solutions,” says Diane Henry, Director of Sales.

“Our mitts are made with soft polyurethane, heat-melded to flexible polypropylene handles and all of our swabs are lint-free. Our customers in the veterinary field tell us that they use our swabs to apply medications, creams, gels, and oral hygiene products – and to remove excess or foreign material.”

Super Brush LLC designs foam swabs to meet specific kit, package or application requirements. Foam swabs are manufactured in the USA, where they have been manufacturing for over 65 years. Super Brush’s quality system is certified to ISO 13485:2016 and the manufacturing facility is FDA registered.

For more information on the benefits of Super Brush foam swabs, visit Booth #1024 at the AVMA Convention August 3-5 in Washington, D.C. - or contact sales@superbrush.com.

About Super Brush

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collected samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.





