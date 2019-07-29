Global Sulfuric Acid Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Sulfuric Acid Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Global Sulfuric Acid Market is projected to exhibit a significant growth during 2019-2025, on account of increasing fertilizer production across the globe. Sulfuric acid is one of the most extensively used and produced industrial chemicals in the world. Sulfuric acid also is known as ‘oil of vitriol’ having molecular formula H2SO4 is a highly strong corrosive mineral acid. Sulfuric acid is majorly used in the manufacture of chemicals to make sulfate salts, pigments, dyes, nitric acid, sulfate salts, and others. It also aids as the electrolyte in the lead-acid battery. Elemental Sulfur raw material segment dominates the entire sulfuric acid market. Due to the abundant availability of in the market and less polluting as compared to other raw material like pyrite ore or base metal smelters. Growing concerns about high crop yield and superior food quality from the agricultural sector are anticipated to drive fertilizer market growth, which, in turn, is likely to trigger the sulfuric acid market. Moreover, increasing demand and consumption of sulfuric acid can be attributed to rapid growth in population size, which is consequently propelling the demand for infrastructure, food crops, and base metals.

Among application, Fertilizers segment holds the largest market share of the sulfuric acid market during the forecast period

Fertilizers segment is the leading application of the entire sulfuric acid market during the forecast period 2019-2025 owing to increase and planned growth in fertilizers using phosphates. More than 50% of sulfuric acid goes into the manufacturing of phosphate fertilizers like superphosphate of lime and ammonium sulfate. Rapid industrialization and development are resulting in the reduction of fertile land, which in turn is leading the farmers to use fertilizers for increasing crop yield. Sulfuric acid is also used for the manufacturing of Lead-Acid type Batteries and Sealed-unit lead-acid type batteries that are used in the automotive industry for cars and trucks. It is also used in the manufacturing of chemicals such as hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, phosphoric acid, and many other industrial chemicals.

Global Sulfuric acid Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Mosaic Company, Chemtrade Refinery, DuPont, Akzonobel N.V, BASF SE, PVS Chemical Solution, Solvay, Valero Energy, Potash Corp (PCS Phosphate), Agrium Inc., Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), Israel Chemicals Ltd., Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. are the leading players of sulfuric acid market across the globe.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market size in the sulfuric acid market during the forecast period

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominates the overall sulfuric acid market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period 2019-2025. Owing to the growing agriculture sector, increasing metal processing activities, coupled with rising awareness about wastewater treatment drive the demand for sulfuric acid in this region. Sulfuric acid is a vital part of nearly all manufactured goods, chemical syntheses such as hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, sulfate salts, synthetic detergents, dyes and pigments, explosives, and drugs. Continuous and stable demand for sulfuric acid due to several end-user applications and rising demand from the oil & gas industry, wastewater treatment are the factors favoring the market growth. Further increasing focus on the agriculture sector of India to meet the growing demand for food, increasing population and presence of major fertilizer and chemical producing companies located in this region.

The chemicals industry is underlined by the performance of various commodities as well as the uptick in the consumption of various goods. It caters to a plethora of industries, namely & power, food & beverages, energy textiles, adhesives, construction, and others. These chemicals form the base material for any future by-product such as adhesive, cement mix, or drug. Establishment of new facilities which can keep up with the rising demand of consumers and industry end-users can bode well for the sector.

Key Stakeholders

Sulfuric Acid Manufacturers

Sulfuric Acid Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Sulfuric Acid Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

