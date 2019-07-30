A Convenient Truth

ADOMANI-powered School Buses are revolutionizing student transportation ADOMANi Electric's All-Electric Cargo Van ADOMANI Electric Class 3 & 4 Trucks

ADOMANI Electric-powered vehicles vs. traditional diesel-powered vehicles: which is more efficient when all factors are considered?

For the sake of this discussion, experts believe that just looking at cost per mile - diesel powered vehicle vs. one powered by electricity - the electric vehicle is the better choice.” — Brian Feldman, a robotics expert and entrepreneur

REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electric-powered vehicles are all the rage with both consumers and fleet operators. Their instant torque and clean operation make them super popular with businesses looking to not only reduced fuel costs but also presents a green profile to the public. But are electric vehicles, such as the buses, cargo vans and trucks offered by ADOMANI, truly all their advertised to be?The fact is that gasoline/diesel internal combustion engine (ICE) fueling requires an elaborate support system. Fueling ICE vehicles requires transit to an off-site site fuel depot or installation of a large in ground fuel tank that is expensive, requires regular maintenance and introduces toxic pollutants to the location.Electricity is generally generated at a regional power plant, which uses one of several types of power generating methods. One positive is that most fleet operation locations already have at least 220W power on site making it quite convenient for vehicle recharging and avoids the need for transporting individual vehicles to recharging locations. As mentioned, ICE vehicles require transit to a fueling station, which uses additional fuel.In terms of diesel ICE vs electric motor efficiency, the ICE has at best 40% thermal efficiency and even lower efficiency at less than peak rpm. Electric motors are generally at least 80% efficient in terms of power input for work produced. So the question them becomes, in practical use, is an ADOMANI electrified vehicle that much better than an ICE-powered one?Brian Feldman, a robotics expert and entrepreneur, stated in Quora, "For the sake of this discussion, experts believe that just looking at cost per mile - diesel powered vehicle vs. one powered by electricity - the electric vehicle is the better choice - not even taking into concern the pollutants expelled, higher maintenance costs and convenience of electric power."Jonas Odermalm, head of product strategy for Volvo Trucks, says testing of his company’s FL and FE electric trucks shows they are able to operate during off hours when diesels are prohibited. That helps the businesses they deliver to save money."They know that they have everything they need and they can run and plan the day accordingly. There were always hiccups with daytime deliveries, so [the customers] needed to have double amounts of all ingredients in the store and they didn’t really know whether they would get their shipment in time." With electric trucks, "There’s more precision so the receiver can reduce their inventory. That is really important and it becomes a more energy efficient operation."Further to the point are additional benefits of electric-powered fleet operation. Says Steve Voller, CEO of Zap & Go, "If you had a fleet of large electric vehicles, say 100 trucks each with 1 Megawatt hour of stored energy, that’s 100 Megawatt hours of energy you’d have available. When it comes to it, you could trade that energy to the highest bidder. Fleets essentially could become energy commodity traders." ADOMANI electric -powered vehicles offer an efficient and clean alternative to diesel power. Using already present power at these locations to conveniently recharge these vehicles overnight using conventional or solar power. ADOMANI Electric-powered vehicles provide transportation and cargo hauling with virtually zero pollution, reduced fleet vehicle maintenance and much lower corporate costs.About ADOMANIADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission all-electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration into new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANIis focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. In addition, ADOMANIhelps address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www. 