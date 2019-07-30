CouponBirds Is Devoting to Increasing User Engagement and Retention

CouponBirds Login System CouponBirds Giveaway Campaign

BEIJING, CHINA, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CouponBirds has seen several new features aiming at increasing user engagement and intention coming online this month. The team regards a high rate of returning visits as a strong sign to satisfy visitors with best brand coverage and top coupon quality.To meet the demands of different users, CouponBirds team launched a login system, which allows couponers to engage in a better way. Since the login system went online several weeks ago, nearly 10,000 visitors have created their accounts and behaved actively. As a result, there is an obvious growth in returning visits. By logging in, users can bookmark their favorite stores, access to all exclusive codes, and browse saved offers at any time. This simple but useful function helps a lot as for visitors who have their tendency in shopping and prefer to take their saving history as a reference.NotificationAfter logging in CouponBirds, users will receive messages when new functions, campaigns, and holiday promotions are released. Notifications are also sent when new coupons of their favorite stores are updated. These interactive messages help users keep up with CouponBirds new actions and also let them be the first to participate in the latest campaigns.Giveaway CampaignTo reward our sincere users, CouponBirds initiated a Giveaway campaign. The CouponBirds “Spin to Win” Giveaway started on July 4th and it will last for 2 months. It opens to all visitors for free. During the whole campaign period, CouponBirds will give away a total number of $1,500 Amazon Gift Card. There are more than 20 gift cards winners every day and during the past 3 weeks, over 400 users have received the prizes from CouponBirds. Each user has one lucky draw chance per day.Giveaway is an effective way to promote user engagement and retention. Moreover, it’s significant for CouponBirds to hold this campaign as the team believes the progress CouponBirds has made comes from users’ favor and trust.“CouponBirds have experienced several changes in July 2019. We made all these changes because we focus more on rewarding loyal users and better serving with flexibility,” said Eric Zhao, a product manager of CouponBirds, “We always put users’ feedback and experience at the top of our priority.”



