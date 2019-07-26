New Jersey Medium Elena Servidio-Schwinn to Appear at the 9th Annual Soulsational Music Festival in Bayville, NJ

Meet Elena Servidio-Schwinn at the Soulsational Music Festival in Bayville, NJ Tomorrow

Meet the Garden State's Own Oracle in Bayville, NJ on Saturday, July 27 at 11am till Closing

BAYVILLE, NJ, USA , July 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Jersey Medium, Elena Servidio-Schwinn will be appearing at the ninth annual Soulsational Music Festival tomorrow, Saturday, July 27 at Veterans Park in Bayville, NJ at Spot 49, adjacent to the main stage, where she will be doing readings, energy work and selling crystals beginning at 11am until closing.“I cannot wait to spend a wonderful summer day with the fantastic people of New Jersey at this awesome Soulsational Music Festival,” says Elena. “Bring your open mind, body and heart and I will help you live the life you always wanted and bring clarity to your well-being in this beautiful park.”For more information on the Soulsational Music Festival go to www.soulsational.info all ages are welcome and admission is free!The raven-haired New Jersey Medium made her television debut this week on Newsmax TV’s Liquid Lunch and you may enjoy her appearance here https://youtu.be/3h3HXqSeFX8 To hire the New Jersey Medium for readings, either in person, on the phone or via skype go to www.oneheartonespirit.com You may follow Elena Servidio-Schwinn on social media, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/servidioschwinn on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ElenaSchwinn and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/elenaservidioschwinn/ About Elena Servidio-Schwinn:Elena Servidio -Schwinn a Modern-Day Muse is a Divine Annointed Ambassador who works to bring you knowledge, inspiration, messages and products from the higher realms. She is an intuitive counselor and crossroads healer who works one on one with people by using her gifts and abilities to inspire, assist and guide them to their own brilliance and towards their own personal journey towards ascension, and fulfilling their life’s purpose and helping them attain true abundance. Elena works speaking with leaders and masters of many modalities, religions, etc. about the shift and sharing personal experiences during these transitioning times.By reflecting your inner genius, advisor and healer, Elena is a source of inspiration and reflection, whose primary purpose is to assist you in becoming authentic and congruent with your Mind, Body and Relationships. By tapping into your innate resources, The Muse inspires you to lead an intentional lifestyle; to take personal responsibility for your thoughts, feelings, words, actions and non-actions. Elena encourages, demands you to listen with an open mind and heart; observing the mind/body communication, both inside and out. Elena inspires and helps you to heal, rebuild and strengthen your core; to embrace your sexual essence; to acknowledge and transform. Your habitual weaknesses; to fine-tune your leadership skills; and to empower yourself and your relationships.In Elena’s presence, you will learn to love, accept, appreciate and embrace all aspects of who you are. You will attain more clarity, understanding and compassion for yourself and others. In turn, you will become more conscious, present, optimistic and grateful for being ALIVE. Elena will remind you that “Life Is Filled with Magic” and she knows that The Real Magic begins with YOU! She loves to help people be more creative, embrace ascension, live more creative lifestyles and find deeper, spiritual connection along the way.



