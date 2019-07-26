House Democrats Continue to Make Progress For the People

MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, the American people had the opportunity to hear directly from Special Counsel Robert Mueller about his investigation into Russia’s interference in our election and President Trump’s efforts to obstruct justice. In his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee, he made clear that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and continues to pose a threat to our democracy. He also made clear that his report did not exonerate the President; the investigation found evidence that the President obstructed justice; and the President could face criminal charges following his term. Congress has a responsibility to conduct a thorough investigation so that we can ensure such an attack on our democracy never happens again. No one is above the law in our country, and we will follow the facts wherever they lead.

While we conduct our Congressional oversight, we will also move forward with our legislative agenda and deliver results for the American people. This week, I was very pleased that the House passed a bipartisan budget agreement negotiated between Speaker Pelosi and Secretary Mnuchin. It was a good compromise that will ensure we pay our nation’s bills and will help prevent another harmful shutdown at the end of the fiscal year. The agreement was a direct result of House Democrats’ efforts to get our work done and pass ten of the twelve government funding bills before the end of June. I hope the Senate will quickly take it up, pass it, and send it the President’s desk for his signature.

As we conclude this work period, House Democrats will be returning to our districts to discuss the progress we’ve made for the people. We’ve taken action to lower health care costs and bring down prescription drug prices. We’ve passed legislation to raise wages and ensure equal pay for equal work as well as make progress on economic issues that Americans care about, such as rebuilding our infrastructure, expanding entrepreneurship, and strengthening workforce development. We’ve also worked to restore the American people’s faith in government by passing H.R. 1, a comprehensive government reform measure. It is unfortunate that Senator McConnell refuses to take up this legislation, but House Democrats will continue to advance these issues and meet our responsibility to get things done for the American people. I continue to urge the Senate to do the same.

Sincerely yours, Steny H. Hoyer

DEMOCRATIC NEWS UPDATE

