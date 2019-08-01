UpChefs Announces Sandwich Cutters That Turns Vegetable Lunch into the Best Mealtimes for Kids

Sandwich Cutters for Kids Back to School Lunch Ideas Sandwich Cutters for Kids

UpChefs’ Sandwich Cutters is the perfect solution to make every mom’s life much easier

I am OVER THE MOON about your sandwich cutters! My 2.5 year old loves to help and I even get so excited trying the new ones! ” — Amazon Customer

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Idaho Falls, ID: Children need to be feed good and natural food so they can grow healthy and active. However, many kids think fruits and vegetables are boring, but as a parent can't give up on them. UpChefs , an innovative company, is proud to announce their Sandwich Cutters for kids , available on Amazon. So far, it’s about the best way to turn picky eaters into health food chowhounds.These Fun Bento Lunch Box Accessories help create the coolest lunch box ever, by cutting fruit and vegetable into shapes kids will love to chew. UpChefs Cutters are made from food-grade plastic that is BPA free, lead-free, mercury-free, and phthalate-free, so they are safe for kids.Luring kids to eat healthy fruits and vegetables can be a daunting task. However, parents can’t give up because too many sweets can cause sickness, inflammation, and devastating medical conditions.These Sandwich Cutters by UpChefs are the perfect creative solution that every parent has been looking for. In just a few minutes, these Sandwich Cutters for Kids will turn regular sandwich, watermelon, cucumber, papaya, mango, pineapple, and other fruits into fun figures. Once the kids see it, nothing in this world can’t stop them from chewing their healthy meal.Included in each set are ten BPA free sandwich cutter molds, eight stainless steel fruit and veggie cutters, and fifteen miniature animal and eye bento box food picks for kids.ORDER TODAY AND RECEIVE A FREE GIFT: You'll receive 8 scratch-off notes and stickers as a gift when you order your UpChefs Sandwich Cutter set. These scratch-off notes are so much fun. Include one in your child's lunch box for an unforgettable lunchtime surprise!UpChefs has so much confidence in their product that they’re offering 100% Satisfaction and Lifetime Warranty replacement Guarantee. This means if the cutters break or chip at any time, they will be replaced, no questions asked.For more information, please contact (208) 2211-1186 or mbmarketing78@gmail.com.See what the media is saying about UpChefs Sandwich Cutters:Media ContactUpChefsSherrie Burgoyne(208) 2211-1186mbmarketing78@gmail.com###

Sandwich Cutters for Kids



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.