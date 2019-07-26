Capital Development CEO John Porter Announces Major Industrial Project at the Port of Newark

Last Mile Facility at Port of Newark

Capital Development Major 'Last Mile Project" at the Port of Newark

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newark Commerce CenterNews ReleaseContact:John PorterCEOCapital Development404.229.4852johnknoxporter@cap.partnersCapital Development CEO John Porter Announces Development at the Port of NewarkNewark, New Jersey. (July 8, 2019) – Capital Development Partners, a national industrial real estate and infrastructure developer, has acquired a 5.6 acre site at 52 Amsterdam Street in Newark, New Jersey with plans to develop an office/warehouse/parking facility www.newarkcommercecenter.com The 391,740 SF building will meet the build to suit needs of import, export and ecommerce customers with immediate access to the Newark Port, Newark Airport and New York City.Newark Commerce Center shall include 182,995 SF of warehouse, 57,136 SF of office on 4 floors and 5 floor parking garage with 231 employee spaces. The facility can be modified for a build to suit to meet customer specific requirements.The massive demand for modern facilities in constrained real estate markets is fueled by the widening of the Panama Canal, the ecommerce boom and growth of the region.“Newark Commerce Center is an infill site with outstanding access to the port, airport and major highways. This facility will provide a significant location advantage for our customers.” said John Knox Porter, CEO of Capital Development Partners.ABOUT CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS.:Capital Development Partners is a national developer of industrial real estate and infrastructure with a strong track record of success and delighted customers. The company develops e-commerce, office/distribution, heavy industrial and infrastructure in the top U.S. gateway and constrained markets.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.