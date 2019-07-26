VENTUZ Technology at SIGGRAPH 2019

Ventuz Software at SIGGRAPH 2019 to support Creative Development at the show for live real time rendered motion graphics.

HAMBURG, GERMANY, July 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventuz Technology today announces its participation at SIGGRAPH 2019 taking place July 28th to August 1st in Los Angeles. Ventuz, one of the leading providers of 3D real-time rendered, data driven motion graphics creative software will support the Creative Development at SIGGRAPH in the Papers Fast Forward event on July 28th.

“VENTUZ is excited to return this year to SIGGRAPH 2019 for once again assisting Creative Development with their initiatives at the conference. We are very happy to return as the live real time rendered motion graphics solution for Papers Fast Forward, one of the most engaging and fun experiences at SIGGRAPH every year drawing thousands of attendees for this LIVE presentation”, says Roy C. Anthony, Vice President of Creative Development and Operations at Ventuz North America.

“Thousands of attendees will see our graphics over the course of this fun, and fast-paced presentation. The nature of Papers Fast Forward means hundreds of presenters will cross the stage, all requiring unique lower 3rds, support graphics and information unique to their presentation. Our graphics solution developed by Creative Development at SIGGRAPH 2019 will help them communicate to conference attendance, but do so with a clean SIGGRAPH 2019 branded aesthetis, says Roy C. Anthony.

The Papers Fast Forward event is an entertaining, illuminating summary of SIGGRAPH 2019 Technical Papers. Within 30seconds the authors of each technical paper wow the audience with their results. It takes place July 28th at 6-8 PM.

The Creative Development team enhances the experience of attendees at SIGGRAPH before and during the conference with its creative behind-the-scenes work and assists with producing consistent media graphics.



