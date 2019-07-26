Find the Best Mobile Cases on Thinkishop. Buying a mobile case is one of the first things you have to do when you buy a new Smartphone or iPhone.

ATHENS, GREECE, July 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buying a mobile case is one of the first things you have to do when you buy, or even when you order a new Smartphone or iPhone.Choose one of the cases ( thikes kiniton ) that suit your style and is easy to handle when you use your new mobile on a daily basis.We suggest that you choose stylish mobile cases that fit your personality and protect your mobile phone as much as possible.The truth is that iPhone is one of Apple's most outstanding devices both in technology and in terms of appearance. This phone offers you plenty of reasons to want to get it.The large-capacity memory coupled with the high-resolution camera makes this device one of the best in the market. Apple's enthusiasts, of course, would say that there was no way that this company would launch anything that would be less than their expectations.If you own or intend to own this particular mobile then the following article will look very useful to you as it has to do with mobile cases that offer maximum security and aesthetics in this specific device.Slim iPhone CasesAre you looking for slim iPhone cases ( thiki iPhone Apple ) and generally slim Apple cases? Choose modern thin cases made of hard polycarbonate for better protection and appearance.This type of mobile case has a seamless surface with great touch feel. At Thikishop you will find them in an inexhaustible set of colours and designs.Leather Wallets iPhone CasesDo you want to have your phone with you, but also other basic items like cards, cash, or notes?Choose leather wallets made of leatherette or genuine leather. These cases have a protective slipcase. The back pocket of these cases allows you to transfer all the necessities we mentioned above.Transparent silicone iPhone casesThe soft silicone construction of these covers provides complete protection and coverage on your iPhone. The preset button and port tracks provide easy access while allowing you to take pride in the apple bite that you do not want to hide from the others around you.Sparkling iPhone CasesIf you want to add glamour and style to your mobile phone then at our online store Thikishop you will find a huge range of glitter mobile cases that will steal your heart!Protect your mobile screen with tempered glass The screen of your precious mobile phone is the most sensitive part of your mobile phone but also the most expensive replacement if you need to replace it with another.The best way to protect your Smartphone’s screen is to choose to place a tempered glass on its screen. However, it is also very important that you yourself take care of your mobile in the best possible way.1. Select the appropriate touch toolsThe best way to touch your mobile screen is with your fingertips or using a special touch pen. Do not experiment with various objects because it is extremely likely to cause some damage.2. Avoid touching the screen with electrical devicesElectrostatic discharges may damage the touch screen sensors, so it is better to avoid connecting mobile devices to other electrical devices.3. Be sure to place your mobile carefullyWe should not say it but you should not bury your phone on tables or just throw it away when you want to leave it somewhere.What we need to pay attention to is when we place our mobile phone in our pocket or in our bag. It is best for our device to put it in a place where it does not come in contact with cards, keys and other small items.Your bags also contain inside pockets that are only for this purpose. So do not throw your expensive mobile between cosmetics, snacks, keys, combs and other accessories.4. Put the display on holdIt is very important that you set up your screen so that it enters in sleep mode after a certain amount of time when you stop using your device. Otherwise, if it stays firmly in the same image for long periods it may also be dangerous.5. Protect your cell phone from the sunThe sun is not the best friend of electrical appliances, especially during the summer season. When you're on the beach, do not let your mobile phone be exposed. It does not have to sunbathe just like you do.6. Do not neglect cleaning your phoneHold your mobile phone device as you would hold a great movie star. Make fine, elegant and gentle moves.Also do not neglect cleaning your device for any reason. Do not forget that you use your phone throughout the day, filling up dirt.7. Get a mobile case from ThikishopIt is better to make sure you are safe than to be sad…On Thikishop you can find a huge range of mobile cases and OEM cases for more than 300 devices and certainly for all new models.

