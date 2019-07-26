Online Payroll Services Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Online Payroll Services Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2024

Description

In the beginning, the report mentions a comprehensive analysis and forecast of the Online Payroll Services Market on a global as well as regional level. The report delivers complete data from 2019 to 2025 on the basis of the income generation, and existing, historical, and forecasted growth in the market in terms of the market value and volume. Additionally, the report contains noteworthy changes taking place in the market features over the evaluation period. A distinct analysis of impactful trends in the Online Payroll Services Market, verifiable projections, along with macro and micro-economic indicators, regulations, and mandates are also included in the study. By doing so, the report casts light on the attractiveness of each significant segment of the market over the forecast period.

Key Players

The report contains a complete study of the competitive scenario of the Online Payroll Services Market and the existing trends that are anticipated to impact the market. It recognizes vital players of the market, including both key and emerging players. The report consists of the companies in the market share study to offer a more comprehensive overview of the key market players. Additionally, the report also includes significant strategic developments of the market such as partnerships, new product launch, agreements, acquisitions & mergers, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, and growth of major market players on a global and regional basis.

Intuit

ADP

IOIPay

OnPay

APS

SurePayroll (Paychex)

BenefitMall

PayUSA

MyPayrollHR

Coastal Human Resource Group

Gusto

Square

PAYweb

Regional Analysis

The assessment and forecast of the Online Payroll Services Market have been studied on a regional and global basis. On the basis of the region, the Online Payroll Services Market is observed in North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA),

Market segment by Type, Online Payroll Services can be split into

Basic Payroll Services

Enhanced Payroll Services

Full Service Payroll Services

Market segment by Application, Online Payroll Services can be split into

Small Business

Midsized Business

Large Business

Research Methodology

The market report has been compiled with the help of many primary (observations, interviews, surveys) and secondary (journals industrial databases,) sources to recognize and gather appropriate information for this all-inclusive market-oriented, commercial, and technical estimation. Porter’s Five Force Model has been applied to determine the market evaluation precisely and to verify the numerous strengths, and weaknesses, along with opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and multiple quantitative and qualitative study related with the market.

Table of Contents

Global Online Payroll Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Online Payroll Services

1.1 Online Payroll Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Online Payroll Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Online Payroll Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Online Payroll Services Market by Type

1.3.1 Basic Payroll Services

1.3.2 Enhanced Payroll Services

1.3.3 Full Service Payroll Services

1.4 Online Payroll Services Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Small Business

1.4.2 Midsized Business

1.4.3 Large Business

...

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Intuit

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Online Payroll Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 ADP

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Online Payroll Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 IOIPay

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Online Payroll Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 OnPay

3.5 APS

3.6 SurePayroll (Paychex)

3.7 BenefitMall

3.8 PayUSA

3.9 MyPayrollHR

3.10 Coastal Human Resource Group

3.11 Gusto

3.12 Square

3.13 PAYweb

Continued...

