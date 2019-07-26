Current Press releases

New CEO at Porsche Korea Personnel change in the sales organisation

Stuttgart/Seoul . Holger Gerrmann (49), currently Financial Director at Porsche Lizenz-und Handelsgesellschaft (PLH), will assume the position as CEO of Porsche Korea starting from 16 September 2019. “Holger Gerrmann brings many years of international experience and has a broad knowledge across all distribution levels,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “We are convinced that he will continue the strong development of our brand in Korea.”

Before two years at PLH, Holger Gerrmann was Financial Director at Porsche Cars Great Britain and Porsche Retail Group for nine years. Previously, the jurist occupied positions at Porsche ’s financial department and as management assistant to the CEO of Porsche AG. His predecessor Michael Kirsch will take over the position as CEO of Porsche Japan from 1 August 2019. Under his leadership, Porsche achieved in 2018 an all-time record sales in Korea.

Porsche in Korea The sportscar manufacturer is active in Korea since 2006; in 2014, the subsidiary Porsche Korea Ltd. was founded. Since then, the number of delivered vehicles has almost doubled. In 2018, 4,400 cars were handed over to customers through eleven Porsche Centres in Korea. With the Porsche Studio Cheongdam, another modern sales platform has been inaugurated in June 2019.

