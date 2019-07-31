ST BARTS VOTED THE SAFEST ISLAND IN THE CARIBBEAN

Aerial View of St Barts Luxury Villa in St Barths luxury villas in St Barts Luxury Villa Rentals St Barts Luxury Villa St Barths

St Barts Safest Island in the Caribbean according to Exceptional Villas

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceptional Villas have voted St Barts as the safest island in the Caribbean. This was closely followed by The Cayman Islands and Turks and Caicos.

Exceptional Villas, the world’s most trusted villa rental company, have undertaken extensive research with their loyal and discerning clients together with their team members who also travel very extensively throughout the Caribbean each year. The results show that more than ever, safety is of the utmost importance when choosing where to spend their hard-earned vacation time. 80% of clients surveyed by Exceptional Villas state that feeling safe on vacation is the most important factor when planning where they choose to visit.

The survey asked clients to choose between the number one and the number ten on how safe they felt while vacationing in the Caribbean. Number one signifying the most unsafe and ten signifying feeling completely safe at all times. St Barts scored a ten from all clients and all the Exceptional Team members surveyed.

They were also asked to rate how important feeling safe on vacation is on a scale of one to ten. Eight out of ten clients surveyed said that safety is extremely important.

Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas stated, “we are delighted to see St Barts being voted the safest island in the Caribbean by our team and by our clients”. The island is very special, and we are looking forward to a very successful forthcoming season.

Taking a vacation is about relaxing, recharging the batteries, getting a new breath of life and coming home rested and ready to take on the world. Vacations should be good for your health and not bad. It is a time where you lower your anxiety and stress levels and being a victim of a crime while on vacation will completely reverse the positive benefits of a vacation.

St Barts is the safest and most crime-free island, not just the Caribbean but also the world. Locals will tell you that you can leave your purse in an open-top car, go for lunch and it will still be there when you return. You can see proof of the fact that there is no crime in St Barts as locals never lock their cars or their villa doors. But St Barts is not only extremely safe, but it is also very beautiful and full of amazing beaches, gourmet restaurants and great places to stay. Click Here for more information.

It is little wonder that St Barts is the preferred island for the super successful, seriously rich and very famous. Beyoncé, Jay Z, Usher, Gwen Stefani and The Kardashians are amongst the famous faces to have been spotted on the island. They mix with a variety of gorgeous supermodels, royalty and beautiful people from around the world. The island is laid back, and no one cares who they are or what they do.

With only about 300 hotel rooms in total on the island, most visitors opt to stay in one of the luxury St Barts Villas. The choice and standard of vacation rentals on the island are above and beyond almost any other island in the world. The lucky few will take a villa that also has VIP access to the famous Eden Rock Hotel.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

