Expense Management Software Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

Expense Management Software Industry Sales, Supply And Consumption 2019 Analysis And Forecasts To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expense Management Software Industry

Description

In the beginning, the report mentions a comprehensive analysis and forecast of the Expense Management Software Market on a global as well as regional level. The report delivers complete data from 2019 to 2025 on the basis of the income generation, and existing, historical, and forecasted growth in the market in terms of the market value and volume. Additionally, the report contains noteworthy changes taking place in the market features over the evaluation period. A distinct analysis of impactful trends in the Expense Management Software Market, verifiable projections, along with macro and micro-economic indicators, regulations, and mandates are also included in the study. By doing so, the report casts light on the attractiveness of each significant segment of the market over the forecast period.

Key Players

The report contains a complete study of the competitive scenario of the Expense Management Software Market and the existing trends that are anticipated to impact the market. It recognizes vital players of the market, including both key and emerging players. The report consists of the companies in the market share study to offer a more comprehensive overview of the key market players. Additionally, the report also includes significant strategic developments of the market such as partnerships, new product launch, agreements, acquisitions & mergers, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, and growth of major market players on a global and regional basis.

Concur Technologies 
Infor 
IBM 
Zoho Expense 
Certify 
Expensify 
Oracle 
Xpenditure 
Workday 
Abacus 
ExpensAble 
Gusto 
Receipt Bank 
Coupa 
QuickBooks 
Apptricity 
Xero 
PaySimple 
Nexonia Expenses 
ExpenseBot 
Ariba Inc. 
ExpensePath 
ExpensePoint 
SumTotal Systems 
Replicon WebExpense 
Zenefits 
Torqus POS

Regional Analysis

The assessment and forecast of the Expense Management Software Market have been studied on a regional and global basis. On the basis of the region, the Expense Management Software Market is observed in North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA),

Market segment by Type, Expense Management Software can be split into
Web-based Expense Management Software
Cloud Based Expense Management Software
On-Premises Expense Management Software

Market segment by Application, Expense Management Software can be split into
Small Business
Medium Business
Large Business

Table of Contents

Global Expense Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Expense Management Software
1.1 Expense Management Software Market Overview
1.1.1 Expense Management Software Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Expense Management Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Expense Management Software Market by Type
1.3.1 Web-based Expense Management Software
1.3.2 Cloud Based Expense Management Software
1.3.3 On-Premises Expense Management Software
1.4 Expense Management Software Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Small Business
1.4.2 Medium Business
1.4.3 Large Business

2 Global Expense Management Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Expense Management Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Concur Technologies
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Expense Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Infor
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Expense Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 IBM
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Expense Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Zoho Expense
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Expense Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Certify

3.6 Expensify
3.7 Oracle
3.8 Xpenditure
3.9 Workday
3.10 Abacus
3.11 ExpensAble
3.12 Gusto
3.13 Receipt Bank
3.14 Coupa
3.15 QuickBooks
3.16 Apptricity
3.17 Xero
3.18 PaySimple
3.19 Nexonia Expenses
3.20 ExpenseBot
3.21 Ariba Inc.
3.22 ExpensePath
3.23 ExpensePoint
3.24 SumTotal Systems
3.25 Replicon WebExpense
3.26 Zenefits
3.27 Torqus POS

Continued...                                                                                            

