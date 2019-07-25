Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Venezuela TPS Act

“I was very disappointed that Republicans blocked legislation last night that would have provided Temporary Protected Status to those fleeing Venezuela as a result of the Maduro regime’s brutality and the violence and hardships that have characterized his rule. Many of my Republican colleagues love to talk about getting tough on Venezuela – as we ought to do – and about how we need to support the Venezuelan people against their dictator. But when offered an opportunity to put action to their words and reach out our hands in aid to those fleeing the worst of the Maduro regime’s dangers, they refused to do so.

"I had hoped we would be able to join and pass it under suspension of the rules with a strong bipartisan vote. Since that did not happen, the House brought this legislation today under a rule and passed it. House Democrats will not abandon those Venezuelans who have been forced to flee because they have stood up for freedom, marched for democracy, or faced the worst effects of hunger and hardship.”