Six Charts on Boosting Growth in Brazil

Tourists visiting the Selaron stairway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where growth is expected to pick up in 2020 (photo: filipefrazao/iStock)

July 25, 2019

Brazil’s economic recovery after the 2015−2016 recession remains sluggish. Real per capita growth has fallen by 8 percent since the beginning of the recession in 2014, and poverty and inequality are on the rise. While the unemployment rate did fall this year, it is still high compared to pre-crisis levels.

To boost growth and create more jobs, Brazil needs to vigorously pursue pension and tax reforms, trade openness, investment in infrastructure, and key financial reforms, the IMF stated in its latest annual economic assessment.

For instance, the pension reform currently being discussed by Brazil’s Congress is a landmark step in rejuvenating the country’s economy. Continuing to implement these policies—which are a major part of the government’s agenda—will be critical to improving Brazil’s future growth.

Here are six charts that tell the story: