Shipt Partners With Times Supermarkets to Bring Same-Day Delivery on Three Hawaiian Islands

Membership-based service to launch for the first time on Kauai, and expand same-day delivery options in Honolulu and on Maui

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shipt , a leading same-day delivery marketplace, today announced it will begin same-day delivery with Times Supermarkets in Hawaii. Beginning July 25, products from the beloved local retailer will be available in as soon as one hour to families and visitors in the Kihei and Lahaina areas on Maui, the broader Honolulu area, and on Kauai. To celebrate the announcement, new Shipt members in Hawaii will receive a four-week free trial.

“Times Supermarkets has been a staple of convenience for Hawaiian residents and visitors since it opened 70 years ago,” said Kelly Caruso, chief executive officer, Shipt. “Partnering with Times gives us the opportunity to provide an additional layer of ease by bringing local produce, locally made products, and prepared foods to members in Hawaii.”

Founded in 2014, Shipt is committed to simplifying its members’ lives by offering a new, convenient same-day shopping experience. Shipt’s marketplace gives members the ability to browse, search and shop the in-store assortment of products online. Members can note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all within the app. Shipt's expert team of shoppers takes care of selecting, bagging and delivering the items. The annual membership grants access to free, unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35.

“We are proud of our strong legacy in Hawaii and committed to providing our customers across the state with a convenient shopping experience,” said Chris Borden, president, Times Supermarkets. “Same-day delivery via Shipt enables our customers to access our wide assortment of products with the press of a button, from a number of Times’ locations.”

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to add to its network of shoppers in Hawaii. To apply to be a Shipt shopper, visit Shipt.com and click “ Get Paid to Shop .”

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery to members for $99 per year. Available to 70% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond for members, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers members access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About Times Supermarkets

Times Supermarkets was founded in 1949, and today is one of the leading supermarket operations in Hawaii. Times now includes 24 supermarket locations, comprised of 17 Times locations, 5 Big Save Markets, a small-format supermarket on the East Side of Oahu (Shima’s Supermarket), a fine wine + cigar specialty food shop (Fujioka’s Wine Times), and in-store full-service pharmacies on Oahu and Maui.

MEDIA CONTACT: press@shipt.com | (205) 799-4698



