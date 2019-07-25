M Split Corp. Financial Results to May 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("the Company") announces that its semi- annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended May 31, 2019 are now available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.m-split.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.m-split.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.