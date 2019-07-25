New Controlled Substances Tracking Solution to Be Launched During Fire-Rescue International

TargetSolutions to Unveil Its Latest Innovation for Agencies Looking to Comply with Schedule II Controlled Substances Guidelines

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TargetSolutions, a Vector Solutions brand offering leading EMS and Fire Department training, asset management, and workforce scheduling software, is excited to present its latest innovation for tracking controlled substances during Fire-Rescue International (FRI) in Atlanta.



In compliance with DEA guidelines, TargetSolutions is releasing an all-new upgrade inside the TargetSolutions Check It™ application for managing Schedule II Controlled Substances. The mobile-friendly feature allows agencies to document all movements of controlled substances securely. From the moment a controlled substance is acquired, to when it is administered or wasted, it can now be tracked.



“With the current climate in the United States surrounding opioids, EMS and Fire Service organizations must ensure the controlled substances we are entrusted with are managed with the utmost care and accuracy,” said Joseph Santiago, who holds credentials ranging from an MBA in Healthcare to Ambulance and Healthcare Compliance and serves as a subject matter expert for TargetSolutions. “If you are relying on dated paper logs and luck to ensure you are compliant with DEA and state regulations, you have your answer in TargetSolutions’ Controlled Substances tracking system. With automated notifications, threshold reminders, and many additional safety nets, your organization’s controlled substances system becomes more secure, more reliable, and more compliant.”



With this new module in TargetSolutions Check It™, which will be available for free demonstrations at booth No. 3425 during FRI, all activities surrounding controlled substances are automatically tracked in one, password-protected online location. Designed for maintaining compliance with DEA standards, the Audit Log records crucial data related to controlled substances.



"The launch of our Controlled Substance Tracking functionality continues to round out the product’s capabilities and sets it apart as the single solution for all the operational procedures crews perform when they start a shift,” said Alex Montgomery, General Manager for TargetSolutions Check It™.



For more accurate records, a built-in barcode scanner in the mobile application allows personnel to capture usage or other updates closer to when they occur. By scanning the barcode on a drug box item, the controlled substance is instantly pulled up in the system and can be edited appropriately.



“Two-step authorization and technology-reinforced security measures ensure accountability in performing drug box counts,” said Montgomery. “Employee pin numbers, eSignatures, and facial recognition tools verify personnel responsible for every movement of controlled substances.



Escalation policies ensure counts are being performed with auto-generated reminders for personnel. In the case of possible discrepancy, supervisors and affected staff are automatically notified via in-platform notifications, emails, or text message alerts.



To watch a live demonstration of these functionalities inside the TargetSolutions Check It™ application, or to request a one-on-one demo, please visit booth No. 3425 during FRI 2019.

About Vector Solutions



Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT and education industries. Its brands, RedVector-Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers approximately 9,000 courses written by over 280 subject matter experts and reaches over 10 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.



About TargetSolutions



TargetSolutions, a Vector Solutions brand, delivers award-winning, real-time training and record-keeping solutions to the fire services, emergency medical services, risk pools, cities and municipalities, law enforcement and public works industries. The company provides engaging, accredited online training courses, cutting-edge software applications, and dynamic performance management solutions to help make organizations safer, more capable, and more compliant. For more information, visit www.targetsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @TargetSolutions and on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/TargetSolutions.

Attachment

Kara Schafer Vector Solutions 8138642664 kara.schafer@vectorsolutions.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.