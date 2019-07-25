Hoyer Statement on the Resignation of Governor Rosselló

“Puerto Rico deserves leadership that has the trust of the people, and Governor Rosselló was right to step aside. I will work closely with his successor to ensure that federal aid and resources reach those on the island who need it and that its government is characterized by transparency and accountability.

“In the days, months, and years ahead, I will continue to support our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico as they seek a better future for themselves and their children. President Trump must not attempt to use this crisis to serve his own political interests and delay any further Puerto Rico’s desperately needed recovery funding. I am troubled by reports that FEMA, which is overseeing the recovery process in Puerto Rico, has re-imposed strict recovery project reimbursement procedures on the island. I am deeply concerned this move is punitive and will only further slow recovery efforts on the island.

“I will keep working with my colleagues in Congress to ensure that the island receives all the help needed to rebuild from the storms stronger than before and to provide opportunity for our fellow Americans to be treated as equal and full citizens.”