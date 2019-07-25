There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,682 in the last 365 days.

Cameroon : Fourth Review under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement and Requests for Waivers of Nonobservance of Performance Criteria and Modification of Performance Criteria-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for…

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

July 25, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Growth is estimated to have rebounded to 4 percent in 2018, supported by stronger-than-anticipated oil and gas production and Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) projects. The overall fiscal deficit declined by half to 2½ percent of GDP, and external buffers are being rebuilt. Public debt continues to increase, due to faster project disbursements.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/247

English

Publication Date:

July 25, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513508771/1934-7685

Stock No:

1CMREA2019001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

98

