Global Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) Market 2025 by Size, Regions, Type, Application and Industry Manufacturers
Wise.Guy.
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players" To Its Research Database
Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) Market 2019-2025
Description: -
A digital banking platform (DBP) enables a bank to begin the transformational process of becoming a truly digital bank that is ecosystem-centric. A DBP also enables banks to achieve business optimization.
In 2018, the global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) development in United States, Europe and China.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Backbase
EdgeVerve Systems
Temenos
Finastra
TCS
Appway
NETinfo
Worldline
SAP
BNY Mellon
Oracle
Sopra
CREALOGIX
Fiserv
Intellect Design Arena
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
…………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Backbase
12.1.1 Backbase Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction
12.1.4 Backbase Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Backbase Recent Development
12.2 EdgeVerve Systems
12.2.1 EdgeVerve Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction
12.2.4 EdgeVerve Systems Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 EdgeVerve Systems Recent Development
Continued......
