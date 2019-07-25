Neil Patrick Harris, Edwidge Danticat and Joy Harjo will be the first three authors featured in the new series National Book Festival Presents at the Library in September. Photos by Mark Veltman, Mark Dellas and Shawn Miller, respectively.

The Library of Congress National Book Festival will expand to include a yearlong series of events – to be known as National Book Festival Presents – featuring high-caliber authors, their books and related Library treasures beginning this fall, following the signature daylong festival on Aug. 31, the Library announced today.

Neil Patrick Harris, an accomplished actor, producer, television host, author and magician, will kick off the new series at the Library on Sept. 11 with his new book, “The Magic Misfits,” a bestselling series that is his debut for middle school children.

National Book Festival Presents author events will be free to the public, though registration will be required. Subscribe here for email updates on ticketing and book sales, which will be announced in August. More information will be available at loc.gov.

Authors will be featured in conversation during special evening programs at the Library. Some children’s events may also be held on Saturdays in the future.

The Library’s National Book Festival, founded in 2001, will continue to host the signature daylong festival each year, celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020.

“With the incredible success of the National Book Festival, we aim to engage even more readers of every age all year long with timely programs that celebrate storytelling, books and creativity,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “National Book Festival Presents will feature a wide variety of subjects for diverse audiences and will highlight groundbreaking works in the humanities and science to fuel our ideas and imaginations.”

National Book Festival Presents will feature the following authors in fall 2019:

on his new book, “The Magic Misfits.” Harris is an accomplished actor, producer, director, television host and author. The “Magic Misfits” series is his debut for middle school children. Sept. 19 – Joy Harjo begins her formal duties as the new U.S. poet laureate with an inaugural reading of her work at the Library, including from her new book of poetry, “An American Sunrise.” Harjo is an enrolled member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, and her Native American identity is central to her work.

