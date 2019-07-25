Carlson Electric Featured on 2019 Top Solar Contractors List

Serving Northwest Wisconsin for 42+ Years

Carlson Electric makes Solar Power World’s Top 500 U.S. Solar Contractors List

HUDSON, WI, USA, July 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With renewable energy expected to be the fastest growing source of U.S. electricity generation for at least the next two years, local solar installer Carlson Electric is happy to be contributing to the country's energy mix. Carlson Electric has been recognized by Solar Power World magazine for its installation efforts.“Solar Power World enjoys assembling the Top Solar Contractors list each year, and our 2019 edition features hundreds of companies making big impacts in local energy markets," said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. "Solar power is becoming competitive with traditional electricity sources in more markets, and cities and states are demanding more renewable energy options. It's a great time to be a solar installer, and we're happy to highlight the best installation companies in the country on our list."Carlson Electric has been serving Northwest Wisconsin residents and businesses with their electrical needs for over 40 years. Carlson Electric is taking steps to expand operations for the first time in history, showcased by their opening of a second office in Hudson, Wisconsin, in July of 2019.Tim Dilley, Director of Business Development with Carlson Electric, states “Our expansion will help us to serve both new, and existing, customers who expect nothing less than five star, best in class service.”Carlson Electric is excited to offer both strategies, and renewable energy design and installation services, that far exceed the status quo in order to maximize return on investment for their customers.David Carlson, owner of Carlson Electric, stated “We are honored to once again be named to the Top 500 US Solar Contractors’ List by Solar Power World. We focus on quality, and being able to be added to this prestigious list is not only an honor, but a great reminder of what our company is all about”.Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.



