25 July 2019

Statement from FDF on the announcement of Theresa Villiers MP as the new Defra Secretary

Responding to the announcement of Theresa Villiers MP as the new Defra Secretary, Ian Wright CBE, FDF Chief Executive said:

“We are very much looking forward to working with the new Secretary of State and building on our extremely positive relationship with Defra.

”As set out in the industry's Plan for Success – we eagerly anticipate the creation of a much needed National Food Strategy which encourages growth, respect for food and drink as an essential resource, and which drives sustainable consumption and production.

”Alongside partners from the Food and Drink Sector Council, we stand ready to deliver a thriving and productive UK food and drink industry which boosts the UK economy and provides abundant choice for shoppers.

“I wish to pay tribute to the excellent work of Michael Gove at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. Michael has transformed the standing of Defra within Whitehall and spearheaded an ambitious agenda for the UK's largest manufacturing sector, food and drink.”

