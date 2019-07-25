The Mad Platters Tea Party Is Coming To Brewski Bar Mosley Street Manchester.

Brewski Bar Mosley Street continues to dominate the brunch scene in Manchester as it brings you the mad platters tea party.

MANCHESTER, GREAT MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regularly named Manchester's best brunch spots and well known for its giant brunch board sharer, as featured on lad bible, the restaurant is now launching 7 hours of mad platters afternoon tea - including the UK's original dirty afternoon tea, veggie dirty afternoon tea, the alternative cheeseboard and the made date burger sharer complete with a hot cheese dip that has been featured as far and wide as Los Angeles and Australian food pages. Not a bad achievement for a 40 cover Manchester restaurant."Our Brewski Bar guests have loved our American comfort food since opening and we thought it was the right time to expand our menu with our signature mad platters afternoon tea experience," said James Daly, co-owner of Brewski. "Serving people from around the world in our Manchester locations, we want to be able to put a smile on their faces and create food that they can enjoy."Brewski Bar is locally owned and has a modern North American theme which has set the industry standard for servicing dirty but delicious food; creating an incredible atmosphere for a place for you to eat. Here is what Douglas said when he left a 5* review “The afternoon tea was amazing! Super cool interior design. Makes you feel like you're in North America. Poutine with Buffalo Chicken was fantastic.” Brewski Bar serves something for everyone including all-day brunches, vegetarian dishes, burgers, sunshine salads, tacos and it’s very famous Candian style poutine. Brewski bar also offers a variety of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages from teapots filled with gin to fizzy cherry cola bottles.Do you want to join Brewski's mad platters tea party located at the best afternoon tea restaurant in Manchester? Visit https://www.brewskibar.co.uk/mosley.html . Connect with Brewski on social media by liking them on Facebook or by following them on Instagram



