The Methanol Institute Welcomes Nebraska Public Power District as a New Association Member

NPPD joins the growing ranks of MI members who are focused on renewable methanol as an important environmentally friendly energy resource of the future.” — Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Methanol Institute (MI), the trade association for the global methanol industry, is pleased to welcome as a new member Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD).NPPD, formed in 1970, is a publicly-owned utility and a political subdivision of the State of Nebraska, NPPD is governed by a Board of Directors elected by the people they serve. NPPD’s chartered service territory is vast, including all or parts of 86 of Nebraska's 93 counties.Nebraska is the only state in the U.S. served entirely by public power utilities, and NPPD is grounded in serving Nebraska’s energy needs. NPPD is the largest electric utility in the state in terms of gross revenue, kilowatt-hour sales and geographic area served.NPPD's generation portfolio is already more than 56% carbon-free and NPPD will be obtaining access to a hydrogen fuel source before the end of this year.NPPD envisions using the hydrogen fuel source, along with access to local carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol and coal plants to produce renewable methanol, which can be used directly as fuel or as a hydrogen carrier energy storage resource for NPPD customers.MI CEO Gregory Dolan notes "It is a great pleasure to welcome NPPD to the MI family. NPPD joins the growing ranks of MI members who are focused on renewable methanol as an important environmentally friendly energy resource of the future. NPPD’s vision for renewable methanol production will allow Nebraska to serve as a model for the global climate change fight."NPPD COO Tom Kent notes “NPPD has always maintained a diverse energy mix. A strategy that has served Nebraskan’s very well. We intend to continue that diversification with the possible addition of methanol to our fuel mix.” For more information on NPPD, please visit their website at www.nppd.com Renewable methanol can cut carbon dioxide emissions by up to 95%, reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 80%, and completely eliminate sulfur oxide and particulate matter emissions. For more information on renewable methanol, please see MI's recent Renewable Methanol Report at www.methanol.org/renewable-methanol About MIAs the trade association for the global methanol industry, the Methanol Institute (MI) represents world’s leading methanol producers, distributors and technology companies from its offices in Singapore, Washington, Brussels and Beijing. For the past 30 years, MI has worked to ensure the safe handling of methanol across the distribution chain, promote the growth of methanol as an essential chemical commodity and energy resource, and influence global regulatory and public policy initiatives that impact the methanol industry. Information on joining the Methanol Institute can be found here: https://www.methanol.org/join-us/



